Kanak 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave

seattle, WA 98121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Masala
Vegetable Pakoras(Vegan)

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa(Vegan)

Vegetable Samosa(Vegan)

$6.00

Savory deep fried pastry puffs filled with mildy spiced potato and peas

Vegetable Pakoras(Vegan)

Vegetable Pakoras(Vegan)

$7.00

Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered chickpea flour served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Papri Chaat

$8.00

Chopped potatoes and bread with onions in a tangy sauce (served cold)

Panner Tikka Appetizer

$9.00

Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in tandoor

Calamari

$9.00

Deep fried squid in a crisp garlicky batter

Aloo Tikki

$8.00

Grilled Indian spiced potato patty served cold with yogurt and tamarind chutney

Vegetarian Appetizer Plate

$12.00

A selection of vegetable samosa,vegetable pakoras and pander pakoras

Mixed Appetizer Plate

$12.00

A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora,chicken pakora and fish Pakoras

Punjabi Papad

$3.00

Baked lentil flour wafers.

Paneer Pakoras

Paneer Pakoras

$8.00

Chicken Pakoras

$8.00

Fish Pakoras

$8.00

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Vegetable samosa served with garbanzo beans,onion,yogurt and chutney.

Aloo tikki chaat

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Appetizer

$14.00

Veg Manchurian

$14.00

Chicken wings 6 pc

$14.00

Tandoori Chicken Appetizer

$14.00

Desserts

Rasmalai

$5.00

Our own freshly made soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk, laced with grated pistachio nuts (served chilled)

Kheer

$4.00

Cooked with sweet milk and garnished with grated pistachio nuts

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

Freshly made cheese balls, deep fried in clarified butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup. Served garnished with pistachio nuts

Baklava

$5.00

Mango Mousse Cake

$5.00

Mango mousse is a fluffy dessert with tropical flavor made with a mix of mango

Mango Ice Cream

$4.00

Kulfi

$5.00

Traditional Indian ice cream made of sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds and cardamon

Indian Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.00

Olive oil and cilantro

Aloo Naan

$5.00

Stuffed with potatoes and spices

Plain Paratha

$4.00

Whole wheat bread with olive oil

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$5.00

Stuffed with fresh onions

Roti

$3.00

Basic Indian style whole wheat bread

Spinach Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with fresh spinach

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Fresh garlic and olive oil

Paneer Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with homemade cheese and nuts

Mint Naan

$4.00

Fresh mint and olive oil

Garlic Basil Naan

$4.00

Fresh garlic ,basil and olive oil

Chicken Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with savory chicken

Lamb Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with tender lamb

Chili Naan

$4.00

Leavened bread with fresh green chilies

Kashmiri Naan

$6.00

Stuffed with cherries ,raisins,cashews and fennel

Soups, Salads, and Side Orders

Kanak Special Salad

$8.00

Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers and served with Italian dressing

Cesar Salad

$7.00

Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, and Cesar dressing (choice of chicken)

Indian Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, chickpea,cucumber and Indian spices

Dal Soup

$6.00

Lentils lightly cooked in vegetable stock

Tomato Spinach Soup

$6.00

Fresh tomatoes and spinach blended with ginger and garlic

Mulligatawny Soup

$7.00

A rich chicken, lentil and rice soup flavored with Indian spices and served with lemon.

Raita

$3.00

A cooling accompaniment to spicy food (home made yogurt) with onion ,cucumber and touch of cream

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Indian Mix Pickle

$1.00

Fresh Mango Chutney

$2.00

Steam vege

$6.00

Red onion and green chilli

$3.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$10.00

Kanak Indian Cuisine Entrees

Butter Masala

Butter Masala

$12.00

A deliciously smooth butter, tomato and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic

Tikki Masala

$12.00

A onion based curry cooked with garlic, ginger in a tomato sauce and spices

Goa Coconut Curry

$12.00

Curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices

Palak Masala

Palak Masala

$12.00

Cooked with Indian spices and spinach

Mango Curry Special

$12.00

Mango chutney cooked with touch of cream and Indian spices.

Madras Curry

$12.00

This dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic and Indian spices

House Curry Specialty

$12.00

A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs

Shahi Korma

$12.00

A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream based sauce with cashews

Jalfrazie

$12.00

Tomato base curry cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli and spices

Vandaloo

$12.00

A rich gravy sauce cooked with potatoes in a zesty vinegar sauce

Kashmiri Special

Kashmiri Special

$12.00

A creamy curry cooked with cashews, raisins, and fruits

Indian Karahi

$14.00

Cooked in traditional Indian wok with onions, bell peppers, garlic and Indian spices

Rack of Lamb

$28.00

Sizzlers

Kanak Signature Indian Mix Grill

$22.00

Chicken, shrimp, fish, chicken tikkacand lamb kebab with grilled onions and peppers

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$17.00

Bone-in chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, onions, and garlic then roasted in tandoor

Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted in the clay oven

Paneer Tikka

$16.00

Tendrr pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices. Served with vegetables, cilantro, and tamarind chutneys

Lamb Boti Kabab

$18.00

Tandoori grilled lamb pieces flavored with garlic, ginger and Indian spices

Lamb Sheekh Kabab

$18.00

Ground lamb cooked in tandoor with Indian spices

Tandoori Salmon

$18.00

Fresh salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade

Tandoori Shrimp

$18.00

Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and quickly fired in tandoor

Tandoori Cod

$18.00

Marinated over night in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices, broiled in the tandoor

Tandoori Mix Vegetable

$16.00

Assortment of vegetable and homemade paneer, spiced, grilled in tandoor

Rack of Lamb

$27.00

Rice Dishes

Biriyani

Biriyani

$12.00

Basmati rice cooked with special blends of herbs and spices in an aromatic sauce

Pulao

$9.00

Oven steamed basmati rice with fresh herbs and spices, cooked to order

Aromatic Basmatic Rice

$4.00

Catering

Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray

$90.00

Chicken Coconut Curry(Half tray)

$90.00

Baigan Bhartha Half tray

$80.00

Chana Masala half tray

$80.00

Rice Half tray

$20.00

Rice Full Tray

$40.00

5 plain Naan

$15.00

15 Garlic Naan

$55.00

Delivery fee

$20.00

Butter Chicken. full tray

$190.00

Chicken Tikka Masala Full tray

$185.00

Chicken Tikka Full Tray

$220.00

Chana Masala full Tray

$160.00

Kanak Special Salad Full Tray

$85.00

Tofu Tikka Masala

$160.00

Tofu Goa Coconut curry full tray

$160.00

Tandoori Chicken full tray

$180.00

Palak Paneer half tray

$90.00

Chicken tikka 5 order

$85.00

Samosa 30 pc

$85.00

Samosa 50 pc

$140.00

Butter Chicken

$180.00

Chicken Tikka Appetizer 10

$150.00

Palak Paneer Full tray

$170.00

Gulab Jamun 50 PC

$80.00

Shahi Paneer Full Tray

$180.00

Veg Pakora full tray

$110.00

Veg Manchurian full tray

$120.00

chicken Biryani half

$65.00

Mix Veg. full tray

$180.00

Chicken Curry full tray

$175.00

Tandoori Roti 40 pc

$110.00

Veg Biryani

$65.00

Chicken pakora half

$70.00

Gobi munchurian

$130.00

Roti 35 pc

$100.00

Chicken curry full tray

$180.00

Tandoori salmon 15 order

$260.00

Lamb seekh kabab 8 order

$140.00

Samosa 25 order

$120.00

Veg pakora 12 order

$84.00

August 07 catering

$1,820.00

Paneer tikka full tray 65 p

$150.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Shahi Paneer

$15.00

Matter Paneer

$15.00

Malai Kofta

$15.00

Mushroom Matter

$14.00

Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)

$14.00

Aloo Bhindi (Vegan)

$14.00

Aloo Matter (Vegan)

$14.00

Aloo Chana (Vegan)

$14.00

Aloo Baigan(Vegan)

$14.00

Baigan Bhartha(Vegan)

$14.00

Daal Tadka (Vegan)

$14.00

Daal Maharani (Vegan)

$14.00

Chana Masala(Vegan)

$13.00

White wine

Pinot grigio

$8.00

Hogue sauvignon

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Snaqualmie Chardonnay

$8.00

Sivan Ridge

$8.00

Seven falls

$8.00

Francis bottle

$28.00

Hogue sauvignon blanc bottle

$28.00

14 hands chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Snoqualmie chardonnay Bottle

$26.00

Red wine

Columbia crest

$7.00

14 hands merlot

$8.00

Underwood

$8.00

Bogle petite sirah

$8.00

Columbia h3

$8.00

Dona Paula malbec

$9.00

Columbia crest Merlot Bottle

$28.00

14 Hands Merlot Bottle

$28.00

Beer

Tiger

$4.00Out of stock

Carona

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Ipa

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Payramid

$4.00

Sierra neveda

$4.00

Taj mahal small

$5.00

Taj mahal Large

$8.00

kingfisher

$5.00

Hayward 5000

$9.00

Soft drinks

Apple juice

$4.00

Mango juice

$4.00

pine apple

$4.00

Guava

$3.00

Orange

$4.00

Black ice tea

$3.00

Chai

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Mango shake

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry shake

$5.00

Mango lassi

$5.00

Sweet lassi

$5.00

Salty lassi

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Black Ice Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2211 4th ave, seattle, WA 98121

Directions

Gallery
Kanak image

