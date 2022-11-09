Kanak 2211 4th ave
No reviews yet
2211 4th ave
seattle, WA 98121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa(Vegan)
Savory deep fried pastry puffs filled with mildy spiced potato and peas
Vegetable Pakoras(Vegan)
Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered chickpea flour served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Papri Chaat
Chopped potatoes and bread with onions in a tangy sauce (served cold)
Panner Tikka Appetizer
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in tandoor
Calamari
Deep fried squid in a crisp garlicky batter
Aloo Tikki
Grilled Indian spiced potato patty served cold with yogurt and tamarind chutney
Vegetarian Appetizer Plate
A selection of vegetable samosa,vegetable pakoras and pander pakoras
Mixed Appetizer Plate
A selection of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora,chicken pakora and fish Pakoras
Punjabi Papad
Baked lentil flour wafers.
Paneer Pakoras
Chicken Pakoras
Fish Pakoras
Samosa Chaat
Vegetable samosa served with garbanzo beans,onion,yogurt and chutney.
Aloo tikki chaat
Chicken Tikka Appetizer
Veg Manchurian
Chicken wings 6 pc
Tandoori Chicken Appetizer
Desserts
Rasmalai
Our own freshly made soft cheese patties drenched in thick sweet milk, laced with grated pistachio nuts (served chilled)
Kheer
Cooked with sweet milk and garnished with grated pistachio nuts
Gulab Jamun
Freshly made cheese balls, deep fried in clarified butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup. Served garnished with pistachio nuts
Baklava
Mango Mousse Cake
Mango mousse is a fluffy dessert with tropical flavor made with a mix of mango
Mango Ice Cream
Kulfi
Traditional Indian ice cream made of sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds and cardamon
Indian Breads
Plain Naan
Olive oil and cilantro
Aloo Naan
Stuffed with potatoes and spices
Plain Paratha
Whole wheat bread with olive oil
Onion Kulcha
Stuffed with fresh onions
Roti
Basic Indian style whole wheat bread
Spinach Naan
Stuffed with fresh spinach
Garlic Naan
Fresh garlic and olive oil
Paneer Naan
Stuffed with homemade cheese and nuts
Mint Naan
Fresh mint and olive oil
Garlic Basil Naan
Fresh garlic ,basil and olive oil
Chicken Naan
Stuffed with savory chicken
Lamb Naan
Stuffed with tender lamb
Chili Naan
Leavened bread with fresh green chilies
Kashmiri Naan
Stuffed with cherries ,raisins,cashews and fennel
Soups, Salads, and Side Orders
Kanak Special Salad
Onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, green bell peppers and served with Italian dressing
Cesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, and Cesar dressing (choice of chicken)
Indian Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, chickpea,cucumber and Indian spices
Dal Soup
Lentils lightly cooked in vegetable stock
Tomato Spinach Soup
Fresh tomatoes and spinach blended with ginger and garlic
Mulligatawny Soup
A rich chicken, lentil and rice soup flavored with Indian spices and served with lemon.
Raita
A cooling accompaniment to spicy food (home made yogurt) with onion ,cucumber and touch of cream
Plain Yogurt
Indian Mix Pickle
Fresh Mango Chutney
Steam vege
Red onion and green chilli
Chicken Cesar Salad
Kanak Indian Cuisine Entrees
Butter Masala
A deliciously smooth butter, tomato and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic
Tikki Masala
A onion based curry cooked with garlic, ginger in a tomato sauce and spices
Goa Coconut Curry
Curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices
Palak Masala
Cooked with Indian spices and spinach
Mango Curry Special
Mango chutney cooked with touch of cream and Indian spices.
Madras Curry
This dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chillies, browned garlic and Indian spices
House Curry Specialty
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
Shahi Korma
A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream based sauce with cashews
Jalfrazie
Tomato base curry cooked with bell peppers, onions, broccoli and spices
Vandaloo
A rich gravy sauce cooked with potatoes in a zesty vinegar sauce
Kashmiri Special
A creamy curry cooked with cashews, raisins, and fruits
Indian Karahi
Cooked in traditional Indian wok with onions, bell peppers, garlic and Indian spices
Rack of Lamb
Sizzlers
Kanak Signature Indian Mix Grill
Chicken, shrimp, fish, chicken tikkacand lamb kebab with grilled onions and peppers
Tandoori Chicken
Bone-in chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, onions, and garlic then roasted in tandoor
Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted in the clay oven
Paneer Tikka
Tendrr pieces of cheese marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, herbs, and spices. Served with vegetables, cilantro, and tamarind chutneys
Lamb Boti Kabab
Tandoori grilled lamb pieces flavored with garlic, ginger and Indian spices
Lamb Sheekh Kabab
Ground lamb cooked in tandoor with Indian spices
Tandoori Salmon
Fresh salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade
Tandoori Shrimp
Large shrimp marinated in yogurt and spices, and quickly fired in tandoor
Tandoori Cod
Marinated over night in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and Indian spices, broiled in the tandoor
Tandoori Mix Vegetable
Assortment of vegetable and homemade paneer, spiced, grilled in tandoor
Rack of Lamb
Rice Dishes
Catering
Chicken Tikka Masala Half tray
Chicken Coconut Curry(Half tray)
Baigan Bhartha Half tray
Chana Masala half tray
Rice Half tray
Rice Full Tray
5 plain Naan
15 Garlic Naan
Delivery fee
Butter Chicken. full tray
Chicken Tikka Masala Full tray
Chicken Tikka Full Tray
Chana Masala full Tray
Kanak Special Salad Full Tray
Tofu Tikka Masala
Tofu Goa Coconut curry full tray
Tandoori Chicken full tray
Palak Paneer half tray
Chicken tikka 5 order
Samosa 30 pc
Samosa 50 pc
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Appetizer 10
Palak Paneer Full tray
Gulab Jamun 50 PC
Shahi Paneer Full Tray
Veg Pakora full tray
Veg Manchurian full tray
chicken Biryani half
Mix Veg. full tray
Chicken Curry full tray
Tandoori Roti 40 pc
Veg Biryani
Chicken pakora half
Gobi munchurian
Roti 35 pc
Chicken curry full tray
Tandoori salmon 15 order
Lamb seekh kabab 8 order
Samosa 25 order
Veg pakora 12 order
August 07 catering
Paneer tikka full tray 65 p
Vegetarian Entrees
Shahi Paneer
Matter Paneer
Malai Kofta
Mushroom Matter
Aloo Gobhi (Vegan)
Aloo Bhindi (Vegan)
Aloo Matter (Vegan)
Aloo Chana (Vegan)
Aloo Baigan(Vegan)
Baigan Bhartha(Vegan)
Daal Tadka (Vegan)
Daal Maharani (Vegan)
Chana Masala(Vegan)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2211 4th ave, seattle, WA 98121