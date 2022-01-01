Chopped salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve chopped salad

CHOPPED SALAD image

 

Fiasco

3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHOPPED SALAD$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, olives, red onion, chickpea, pepperoncini, tomato, oregano vinaigrette
More about Fiasco
Chopped Salad image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chopped Salad$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Italian Chop Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Italian Chop Salad$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
CHOPPED COBB SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Meet the Moon

120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (2378 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED COBB SALAD$15.00
romaine, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
More about Meet the Moon
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

419 Denny Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$11.00
Salami, feta, olives, tomatoes, green chickpeas and cucumbers, tossed with romaine greens and sherry vinaigrette.
More about Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

41 Dravus St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA • GRILL

Elemental Pizza

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (859 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Chop Salad$15.00
Chopped romaine, fontal cheese, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, salami, kalamata olives, red & yellow peppers, red onion and parmesan tossed in a creamy dijon vinnaigrette.
More about Elemental Pizza
Mediterranean Chop Salad image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mediterranean Chop Salad$14.00
local lettuce, pickled green tomato, fermented hungarian pepper, sumac onion, olive, feta, crispy chickpea, tahini green goddess
More about Sabine
Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad image

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Cactus Restaurant
BPC Chop Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Frelard Pizza Company

4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BPC Chop Salad$14.00
romaine, salami, provolone, mama lils pepper, taggiasca olive, grape tomato, red onion, oregano vinaigrette
More about Frelard Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Zeek's Pizza

2108 NE 65th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeek's Pizza
Item pic

 

Zeeks Pizza

1830 E Mercer ST, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
More about Zeeks Pizza

