Chopped salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve chopped salad
Fiasco
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH, SEATTLE
|CHOPPED SALAD
|$16.00
romaine, radicchio, salami, provolone, olives, red onion, chickpea, pepperoncini, tomato, oregano vinaigrette
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Seasonal mixed greens, avocado, sliced radish, queso fresco, grilled corn, pico de gallo, black beans, and house-made tortilla strips in a Mexican oregano vinaigrette. (v)
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Italian Chop Salad
|$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
Meet the Moon
120 LAKESIDE AVE, SEATTLE
|CHOPPED COBB SALAD
|$15.00
romaine, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, pickled red onion, gorgonzola, ranch dressing
Zeeks Pizza
419 Denny Way, Seattle
|Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
926 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Salami, feta, olives, tomatoes, green chickpeas and cucumbers, tossed with romaine greens and sherry vinaigrette.
Zeeks Pizza
41 Dravus St, Seattle
|Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
PIZZA • GRILL
Elemental Pizza
2634 NE University Village St., Seattle
|Big Chop Salad
|$15.00
Chopped romaine, fontal cheese, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, salami, kalamata olives, red & yellow peppers, red onion and parmesan tossed in a creamy dijon vinnaigrette.
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Mediterranean Chop Salad
|$14.00
local lettuce, pickled green tomato, fermented hungarian pepper, sumac onion, olive, feta, crispy chickpea, tahini green goddess
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad
|$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SALADS
Frelard Pizza Company
4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|BPC Chop Salad
|$14.00
romaine, salami, provolone, mama lils pepper, taggiasca olive, grape tomato, red onion, oregano vinaigrette
Zeek's Pizza
2108 NE 65th St, Seattle
|Chop Salad
romaine // provolone • chopped salami, chicken • garbanzo beans • roma tomatoes • red onions • fresh red peppers • homemade croutons // house-made balsamic vinaigrette
