Coffee

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.20

Espresso w/ splash of milk

Cortado

$4.20

1:1 espresso & steamed milk

Americano

$3.95+

Cappucino

$4.45+

Cafe Latte

$4.65+

Cafe Mocha

$5.35+

Flat White

$4.65+

Drip

$3.05+

Single Origin Drip

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.65+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.45+

Matcha Latte

$4.45+

Milk Steamer

$2.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.55+

Cold Drinks

Espresso & Soda

$3.95+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Iced Espresso

$3.55

Iced Latte

$4.65+

Iced Mocha

$5.35+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro Chai Tea

$5.00

Milk

$2.00+

Specialty Drinks

Tonic Youth

$5.95

Espresso, Tonic, Spiced Orange Syrup

Once Pecan a Time

$5.45+

Spiced Pecan Latte

Aztec Mocha

$5.65+

Mocha w/ Chipotle Cinnamon Syrup

Stout It Out Loud

$5.45+

Espresso, Milk, Stout Syrup

Pastries

Doughnuts

Shokupan Vanilla Cream Doughnut

$6.00

Shokupan Chocolate Cream Doughnut

$6.00

Shokupan Cinnamon Doughnut

$6.00

Shokupan Cinnamon Toast Crunch Doughnut

$6.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$6.00

Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00

Jack Mountain Ham & Cheddar Biscuit

$5.00

White Cheddar & Herb Biscuit

$5.00

Apricot Jam Biscuit

$5.00

Strawberry Jam Biscuit

$5.00

Blackberry Jam Biscuit

$5.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Monster Cookie

$4.00

Sprinkle Sugar Cookie

$4.00

Brown Butter Heath Cookie

$4.00

Oreo Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.00

Coconut Cookie

$4.00

Breakfast Cookie

$4.00

Rice Krispy Treats

Brown Butter Bourbon Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00

Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00

S'Mores Rice Krispie Treat

$5.00

Ruffles Potato Chip "Rice Krispie Treat"

$5.00

Loaded Rice Krispy Treat

$5.00

Cakes

Chocolate Espresso Bundt Cake

$5.00

Buttermilk Pecan Cake

$5.00

Lemon Loaf

$8.00

Bread Puddin's

Savory Bread Puddin'

$7.00

Sweet Bread Pudding

$7.00

Misc Pastries

Double Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Blondie

$4.00

Breakfast

Maple Pecan Granola

$10.00

Greek Yogurt, Maple Pecan, Seasonal Preserves, Banana

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.00

Buttermilk Biscuit, Black Pepper Sausage Gravy, Fried Egg

Smashwich

$10.00

Smashed House Sausage Patty, Crispy Hash Brown, Fried Egg, American Cheese, SODO Roll

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Jack Mountain Ham, Fried Egg, American Cheese, SODO roll

Vegwich

$10.00

Fried Egg, Oven Roasted Tomato, White Cheddar

1 Egg

$1.50

Lunch

Sandwiches

Chopped Cheese

$16.00

Dry-Aged Ground Beef, Rocket Sauce, Tomato, American Cheese, Hoagie Roll

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Zoe’s Smoked Turkey Breast, Jack Mountain Bacon, Sriracha Ranch, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce, SODO Roll

Pesto Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Poached Chicken Breast, Pesto Caesar, Romaine, Garlic Croutons, Flour Tortilla

Grilled Goat Cheese Sandwich

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Tomato Jam, Brioche, Side of Tomato Soup

Salads

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, Orzo, Tomato, Ham, Poached Chicken, Pepperonchini, Provolone, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, Fried Shallots

Apple Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Honey Crisp Apples, Toasted Pecans, Sharp White Cheddar, Sherry Vinaigrette

Soups

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.50

Cup of "Soup of the Day"

$4.50

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$9.50

Bowl of "Soup of the Day"

$9.50

House Lemonades

Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Vanilla Lemonade

$5.00

Plum Lemonade

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea (Loose Leaf)

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Lapsang Souchong

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Ginger Turmeric

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.00+

Matcha Iced Tea

$3.00+

From the Cooler

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Fresh OJ

$7.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ringa Kombucha

$4.50

Bundaburg Gingerbeer

$3.50

Green Drink

$7.00

Wellness Shot

$4.00

Sant Aniol Water

$4.00

Sant Anoil Sparking Water

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Hard Drinks

Athletic Run Wild N/A IPA

$4.00

Cerveza Athletica N/A Lager

$4.00

Ghostfish GF Grapefruit IPA

$6.00

Hoxie Peach Blossom Rose Spritz

$5.00

Hoxie Lemon Ginger Rose Spritz

$5.00

Sprezza Bianco Vermouth Spritz

$5.00

Sprezza Rosso Vermouth Spritz

$5.50

Eschenhof Holzer Raw Rose (500ml)

$16.00

Eschenhof Holzer Raw Gruner (500ml)

$16.00

San Juan Huckleberry

$4.00

Food

Eggs

$11.00

Beef Bacon

$13.00

Pork Bacon

$13.00

Retail

Swag

LJ Hat

$27.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Coffee

12oz Bag of Stamp Act Coffee

$20.00

Jars

Kari Kari

$13.00

Lady Jaye House Rub

$8.00