Elemental Pizza

859 Reviews

$$

2634 NE University Village St.

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Bolognese
Green Goddess Pizza

Appetizers

Burrata

$10.50

Burrata cheese with grape tomatoes, pesto, balsamic reduction. Served with house-made bread.

Meatballs

$9.50

hand made with beef & pork, our smoky marinara sauce, topped off with mozzarella. Served with house-made bread.

Broccolini

$7.50

Fire roasted in our oven.

Cauliflower

$7.50

Fire roasted in our oven.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$7.50

Our cauliflower tossed in our house made spicy buffalo sauce!

Stromboli

$11.50

Choice of: Zoe's pepperoni, pesto chicken or veggie- filled with mozzarella baked inside our pizza dough & served with smoky marinara.

Family Cauliflower

$13.00

Family size version of our cauliflower. Fire roasted in our oven.

Family Brocc/Cauliflower

$13.00

Can't decide which one of our fire roasted veggies to have? Get both on one plate!

Family Broccolini

$13.00

Family Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Family size version of our buffalo cauliflower. Fire roasted in our oven.

Side Bread

$2.00

Three slices of our house made foccacia bread.

Salads

Rocket House Salad

$8.50

Arugula, pine nuts, grape tomatoes & parmesan tossed in our lemon vinaigrette.

Starter Caesar

$8.50

Choose between kale or hearts of romaine, with shaved parmesan, our house-made croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Entree Caesar

$14.00

Choose between kale or hearts of romaine, with shaved parmesan, our house-made croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Big Chop Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine, fontal cheese, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, salami, kalamata olives, red & yellow peppers, red onion and parmesan tossed in a creamy dijon vinnaigrette.

Starter Roasted Beet

$8.50

Roasted beets tossed with arugula, radicchio, blue cheese crumbles & walnuts in an orange shallot vinaigrette.

Entree Roasted Beet

$15.00

Roasted beets tossed with arugula, radicchio, blue cheese crumbles & walnuts in an orange shallot vinaigrette.

Starter Caprese

$8.50

Grape tomatoes , fresh mozzarella & basil tossed with baby mixed green in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Entree Caprese

$15.00

Grape tomatoes , fresh mozzarella & basil tossed with baby mixed green in a balsamic vinaigrette.

Starter Wedge

$8.50

Iceberg wedge, bacon, radicchio & cucumber topped with our house made maple bacon dressing & blue cheese crumbles.

Entree Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, radicchio & cucumber topped with our house made maple bacon dressing & blue cheese crumbles.

Soups

Cup White Bean & Pesto

$6.00

Served with a side of toasted house-made bread.

Bowl White Bean & Pesto

$8.00

Served with a side of toasted house-made bread.

Cup Potato w/Sausage & Kale

$6.00

Served with a side of toasted house-made bread.

Bowl Potato w/Sausage & Kale

$8.00

Served with a side of toasted house-made bread.

Sandwiches

The Rustic Sandwich

$14.50

House-made bread with salami, Zoe's Pepperoni, hot coppa, black olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, & pesto sauce. Served with a green salad.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

House-made bread with oven braised pulled pork, house-made BBQ sauce, coleslaw & Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers. Served with a green salad.

Homemade Meatballs Sandwich

$14.50

House-made bread & meatballs with smoky marinara, caramelized onion & mozzarella. Served with a green salad.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

House-made bread with a grilled chicken breast, smoky marinara, caramelized onion & mozzarella. Served with a green salad.

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$13.50

House-made bread with roasted red& yellow peppers, zucchini, eggplant, caramelized leeks, & roasted garlic. Topped with mozzarella, balsamic dressing & pesto. Served with a green salad.

Caesar Sandwich

$14.50

House-made bread with a grilled chicken breast, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan & romaine leaves. Served with a green salad.

Caprese Sandwich

$13.50

House-made bread with fresh mozzarella & tomato slices, pesto, basil & a balsamic reduction drizzle. Served with a green salad.

Kids

Rigatoni & Meatball

$7.00

Served with your choice of marinara or butter sauce.

Pesto Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Creamy fontal cheese with a side of fruit & veggies. (Try it with Pesto!)

Mac-N-Cheese

$7.00

House made cheese sauce with Macaroni. Served with fruit & veggies.

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Side Of Steamed Broccoli

$2.50

Side Fruit

$2.50

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil.

Pepperoni Pizza

$17.75

Tomato sauce, Zoe's pepperoni & shredded mozzarella.

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fontal, parmesan & fresh mozarella.

Flyin' Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, Zoe's ham, pineapple, shredded mozarella, minced garlic & pepperoncini.

Yukon Gold Pizza

$17.00

Garlic oil, yukon gold potato, rosemary, pecorino & fresh mozzarella.

The Truffled Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

Garlic oil, crimini mushrooms, fontal, parmesan finished with parsley & truffle oil.

Green Goddess Pizza

$18.75

Pesto cream sauce, spinach, sundried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, feta, shredded mozzarella topped off with herbs de provence.

The Elemental Pizza

$18.75

Extra virgin olive oil, hot coppa, kale, grape tomatoes, smoked mozzarella & parmesan.

Bbq Pulled Pork Pizza

$19.25

House-made BBQ sauce, oven braised pulled pork, smoked mozarella, red onion & cilantro.

Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$19.25

Garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, Zoe's prosciutto, arugula & balsamic reduction.

Carnivorous Pizza

$19.75

Tomato sauce, sausage, Zoe's pepperoni, salami, bacon & shredded mozzarella.

Chicken Curry Pizza

$18.75

House-made curry sauce with grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, red & yellow peppers and basil.

Meatball & Burrata Pizza

$19.75

Tomato sauce, house-made meatballs, burrata, shredded mozzarella, oregano & parsley.

Smh Baked Potato Pie Pizza

$18.75

Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, yukon gold potato, caramelized leeks & sour cream.

Plain Cheese Pizza

$15.50

Pasta

Lemon Shrimp Pappardelle

$17.00

Fresh linguine tossed with shrimp in a lemon parmesan cream sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.00

Fresh spaghetti with house-made meatballs and marinara.

Bolognese

$18.00

Pesto Casarecce

$15.50

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

$7.00

Hazelnut Mousse Cake

$4.50Out of stock

NA Beverages

Fresh Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Bedford's Ginger Beer (NA)

$3.75

Soft Drinks

$2.75

Italian Sodas

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

San Pellegrino

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Bottle Beer

Peroni

$6.00

Schilling London Dry Cider

$6.00

Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Red Wine Bottle

BTL House Red

$26.00

BTL Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$42.00

Willamette, Oregon 2016

BTL Chianti

$44.00

BTL Portillo Malbec

$36.00

BTL Boomtown Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Montepulciano Bottle

$36.00

BTL CC Red Blend

$38.00

White Wine Bottle

BTL House White

$26.00

BTL Coppola Pinot Grigio

$38.00

BTL NNW Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Yealands Sauv Blanc

$38.00

BTL Rose

$42.00

B.Y.O. Pizza

B.Y.O. Pizza

$18.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

2634 NE University Village St., Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

