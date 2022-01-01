Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Just Burgers

2,797 Reviews

$

4510 University Way NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sodas & Shakes

Hand-spun Shakes with Real Ice Cream and Handmade Italian Soda
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$6.75

Vanilla Ice Cream , Real Oreos, Milk, Whip Cream

Banana Shake

Banana Shake

$6.75

UMPQUA Vanilla Ice Cream , Real Banana, Milk, Whip Cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$6.75

Vanilla Ice Cream , Real Strawberries, Milk, Whip Cream

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$6.50

UMPQUA Chocolate Ice Cream , Hershey's Chocolate Syrup, Milk, Whip Cream

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

UMPQUA Vanilla Ice Cream , Vanilla Syrup, Milk, Whip Cream

Blackberry Redbull Italian

Blackberry Redbull Italian

$5.50

Blackberry Syrup, Redbull, Ice, Half & Half, Whip Cream

Peach Redbull Italian

Peach Redbull Italian

$5.50

Peach Syrup, Sparkling water, Ice, Half & Half, Whip Cream

Cherry Redbull Italian

Cherry Redbull Italian

$5.50

Cherry Syrup, Sparkling water, Ice, Half & Half, Whip Cream

Fountain Soda (Free Refills)/Bottle Soda (to go only)

Fountain Soda (Free Refills)/Bottle Soda (to go only)

$3.50

Choice of Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange, Water

Bottled Water (Dasani or similar)

$2.50

BEER *ID REQUIRED*

Fremont Sky Kraken *ID Required*

Fremont Sky Kraken *ID Required*

$6.00

Hazy Pale Ale Aroma: guava, lemon, pineapple Flavor: melon, citrus peel, grass

Fremont Golden *ID Required*

Fremont Golden *ID Required*

$6.00

Pilsner Aroma: Cracker, honey, lemon Flavor: Moderate sweetness with a light bitterness and a crisp, light body

Fremont Interurban *ID Required*

Fremont Interurban *ID Required*

$6.00

India Pale Ale Aroma: Orange, dank, juicy Flavor: Grapefruit, pine, honey

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

HANDCRAFTED BURGERS & FRIES IN NEO-INDUSTRIAL ATMOSPHERE

Website

Location

4510 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Just Burgers image
Just Burgers image
Just Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Great State Burger - Laurelhurst
orange star4.1 • 653
3600 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Rain City Burgers
orange star4.2 • 902
6501 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
uneeda burger
orange star4.3 • 2,041
4302 fremont ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Galaxy Rune Burgers
orange star4.7 • 511
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Just Burgers - Fremont - 743 N 35th st.
orange starNo Reviews
743 N 35th st. Suite 101 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Red Mill Burgers
orange star4.1 • 1,508
312 North 67th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
orange star4.0 • 5,518
4130 Roosevelt Way NE Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Agua Verde Cafe
orange star4.0 • 2,445
1303 NE Boat Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Cedars Restaurant - University District
orange star4.4 • 2,342
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza
orange star4.4 • 859
2634 NE University Village St. Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station - University District
orange star4.1 • 840
4515 University Way NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000521 - University Village
orange star4.4 • 409
2690 NE 49th Street Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston