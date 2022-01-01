Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Rain City Burgers

902 Reviews

$

6501 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Popular Items

French Fries
Tater Tots
Shake

Sides

French Fries
$4.49

French Fries

$4.49

Tater Tots

$4.59

Sweet Potato Fries
$5.09

$5.09

Onion Rings

$5.29

Rain City House Sauce
$0.35

$0.35

Rain City HOT Sauce
$0.35

$0.35

Burgers

Yumm!
Mariners Burger

Mariners Burger

$10.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!

Sounders Burger

Sounders Burger

$10.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, No Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, Cream Cheese, 2 Strips of Bacon, Grilled Jalapeno w/ garlic on Brioche Bun. THE SIGNATURE BURGER!

12th Man Burger

12th Man Burger

$11.99

Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Two slices of American Cheese, 4 Stripes of Bacon and Brioche Bun. STAFF CHOICE!

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$9.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Swiss Cheese and Grilled Jumbo Portobello Mushroom. THE SEATTLE TIMES CHOICE!

Huskies Burger

Huskies Burger

$8.89

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese and Battered Onion Rings.

Bbq Burger

Bbq Burger

$9.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese and BBQ sauce.

Hawaiian Burger

Hawaiian Burger

$9.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of Pepper Jack Cheese, 2 slices of Pine Apples & Teriyaki Sauce.

BLUE BACON

BLUE BACON

$9.99

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. Blue Crumbled Cheese and 3 stripes of bacon.

Sonics Burger

$10.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce. A slice of Cheddar and Swiss Cheese, Home Made Hot Sauce on Brioche Bun. VOTED #1 BY Q13 FOX NEWS!

Roosevelt Special

$9.99

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese, 2 stripes of bacon and Home Made Hot Sauce.

Bacon Cheese

Bacon Cheese

$9.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.

Double Cheese

$10.49

Two 1/4lb Natural Beef Patties, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. 2 slices of American Cheese.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.19

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$7.49

1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Chicken

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, 2 stripes of Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Masala Chicken

Masala Chicken

$10.49

Grilled Chicken Breast marinated with Indian Spices, Pepper Jack Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun (Nominated as top 50 dishes- Seattle Met Magazine)

Chicken Hawaiian

Chicken Hawaiian

$9.49

Grilled Chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and pineapples, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Storm Burger

Storm Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken topped with Home Made Hot Sauce and Fresh Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Regular Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. No Cheese!

Vegetarian 🌱

Rain City Veggie

Rain City Veggie

$9.49

Boca Patty, Jalapeno saute with Garlic and Caramelized Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, No Raw Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. (Customer Favorite)

Hawaiian Veggie

Hawaiian Veggie

$8.49

Boca Patty topped with teriyaki sauce and Pineapples, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

BOCA MUSHROOM

BOCA MUSHROOM

$8.99

Boca Patty, Jumbo Grilled Portobello Mushroom, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun.

Chipotle veggie

Chipotle veggie

$8.49

Chipotle Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Boca Burger

$7.49

Boca Patty (Vegan), Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Garden Burger

$7.99

Garden Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. No Cheese!

Salmon & Other Sandwiches

Salmon Burger

Salmon Burger

$9.99Out of stock

Wild Alaskan Salmon Fillet, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

A.B.L.T.

A.B.L.T.

$7.99

3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Fresh Avocado, and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$6.99

3 Stripes of Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Kids Burger

$6.49

1/4 lb of Natural beef patty with No Veggie, No Cheese and No Sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

American cheeses melted on a crunchy bread!

Milkshakes

Shake

Shake

$6.49

Malt

$6.99

Mango Lassi

$5.99

Bottle & Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Fanta

$3.99

Nestea

$3.99

Bottle Mexican Coca Cola
$3.99

$3.99

Jarritos

$2.75

Henry Weinhard's Root beer Bottle
$3.49

$3.49
Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Bottle

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Bottle

$3.49Out of stock

Bottle Water
$1.99

$1.99

Miscellaneous

2 pc O rings
$1.69

$1.69

Beef Patty Only
$3.49

$3.49

Chicken Breast only
$3.75

$3.75

Gluten Free Bun
$2.75

$2.75

Masala Patty only
$4.25

$4.25

Salmon Patty Only
$4.49

$4.49

Side Avocado Only
$2.79

$2.79

Side Bacon Only
$2.79

$2.79

Side Jalapeno
$1.59

$1.59

Side Portebello
$2.79

$2.79

Side Pineapples
$1.59

$1.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

