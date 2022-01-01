Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roosevelt restaurants you'll love

Go
Roosevelt restaurants
Toast

Roosevelt's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & lounges
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Indian
Indian
Scroll right

Must-try Roosevelt restaurants

Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Portage Bay Cafe

900 NE 65th, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (530 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Rancher's Breakfast$22.00
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Farmer's Hash Bowl$15.50
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Rain City Burgers image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rain City Burgers

6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (902 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Cheese$8.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.
Mariners Burger$9.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!
Cheeseburger$7.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.
More about Rain City Burgers
Bengal Tiger image

 

Bengal Tiger

6509 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bengal Tiger
Next Level Burger image

 

Next Level Burger

1026B NE 64th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Next Level Burger

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Roosevelt

Salmon

Map

More near Roosevelt to explore

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (517 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston