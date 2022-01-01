Roosevelt restaurants you'll love
Portage Bay Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Portage Bay Cafe
900 NE 65th, Seattle
|Popular items
|Rancher's Breakfast
|$22.00
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
|Farmer's Hash Bowl
|$15.50
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
|Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
|$17.00
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Rain City Burgers
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rain City Burgers
6501 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheese
|$8.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese. 2 stripes of bacon.
|Mariners Burger
|$9.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Brioche Bun. A slice of Cheddar Cheese, 2 Stripes of Bacon, Avocado and Brioche Bun. TOP SELLER!
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
1/4lb Natural Beef Patty, Green Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and Home Made Sauce on a Sesame Bun. A slice of American Cheese.