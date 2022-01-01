Alki restaurants you'll love
Must-try Alki restaurants
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Grilled Broccolini
|$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
|Harry's Fries
|$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
|Chicken Sandwich
|$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad
|$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
|Guacamole (Only)
|$5.00
This is only guacamole. If you want chips or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Moon Burgers
2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle
|Popular items
|Double Cheese Burger Love
|$10.29
Two Beef Payyies, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.79
Choose one side of sauce
|The Standard Burger
|$7.69
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions& Pickles
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chips (Only)
|$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
|Green Enchilada
|$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.