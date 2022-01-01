Alki restaurants you'll love

Toast

Alki's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Salad
Salad
Must-try Alki restaurants

Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grilled Broccolini$12.00
Local Broccolini, Mustard Vinaigrette, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Scallions, Slivered Almonds
Harry's Fries$11.00
House Fries, 601 Sauce, Sage, Rosemary, Pecorino
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Thigh, Pickles, Mayo, Harissa-Chili-Butter
Choice of Market Salad or HBH Fries
More about Harry's Beach House
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
*Smoked Chicken Chop Chop Salad$16.50
Romaine hearts, bacon, red pepper, radish, olives, panela
cheese, garbanzo beans, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese,
chipotle–balsamic vinaigrette.
Guacamole (Only)$5.00
This is only guacamole. If you want chips or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Green Enchilada$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Blue Moon Burgers image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Moon Burgers

2504 Alki Ave SW,, Seattle

Avg 3.7 (1184 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cheese Burger Love$10.29
Two Beef Payyies, American Cheese, Ketchup, Mustard & Pickles
Chicken Tenders$8.79
Choose one side of sauce
The Standard Burger$7.69
Beef Patty, Blue Moon Sauce, Lettuce, Red Onions& Pickles
More about Blue Moon Burgers
Cactus Restaurant image

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chips (Only)$2.00
This is only for chips. If you want guacamole or salsa, those items also need to be selected and purchased.
Green Enchilada$15.50
Blue corn tortillas, shredded chicken, jack cheese, tomatillo salsa, sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Bacon, poblano chile rajas, jack cheese, buttermilk crema, green onions, charred tomato salsa.
More about Cactus Restaurant

