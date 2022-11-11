- Home
Portage Bay Cafe on 65th
530 Reviews
$$
900 NE 65th
Seattle, WA 98115
Popular Items
November Specials
Lemongrass Pork Belly Benedict
Buckwheat Pancakes
back by popular demand for a limited time only! our old school buckwheat pancakes made with organic buckwheat flour, organic vanilla yogurt, organic milk, brown sugar & vanilla. topped with a scoop of shipwreck honey butter & dusted with powdered sugar. includes a trip to our famous berry bar!
Italian Sausage omelette
uli’s spicy italian sausage sauteed with local mixed mushrooms from mushroom joe, organic grape tomatoes, mama lil’s peppers & organic spinach, folded into an omelette shell with eggs from stiebrs farms, topped with ferndale farmstead smoked provolone cheese. served along with our café potatoes.
Steak Ranchero Scramble
double r ranch flank steak sauteed with organic tomatoes, jalapeños, sweet onions & cilantro, all scrambled with three organic steibrs farm eggs, topped with queso fresco & house-made guacamole. served with organic café potatoes & our house-made honey whole wheat toast.
House Favorites
Migas
3 organic stiebrs farm eggs* scrambled with chipotle & cumin, tillamook cheddar, fresh basil, cilantro-lime crema & house-made salsa, folded into a large, organic flour tortilla. guacamole garnish
Mole Verde Burrito
Uli’s chorizo & carlton farms carnitas, organic potatoes, spicy bean blend, organic cilantro-lime crema, wrapped in a large, organic flour tortilla, topped with our house-made, mole verde sauce & a sunny-side up organic stiebrs farm egg*, queso cotija & green onion garnish,
Biscuits & Gravy
House-made organic cheddar biscuit, organic roasted potatoes, 2 stiebrs farms eggs* & your choice of vegetarian mushroom gravy or pork sausage gravy
Huevos Rancheros
2 organic, gmo-free corn tortillas, organic stiebrs scrambled eggs*, mole verde sauce, spicy three-bean mix, samish bay creamery queso diablo & pickled onions
Omelettes & Scrambles
Rancher's Breakfast
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and either pancakes or challah french toast, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Phil's Breakfast
3 organic eggs, any style with your choice of breakfast meat, roasted potatoes and house-made toast
Joe's Scramble
Beecher's Flagship cheddar, organic spinach, sauteed local mushrooms and your choice of sausages.
Goat Cheese Omelette
Organic baby spinach and scallions, sautéed blend of local mushrooms, cherry tomato, goat cheese
Uli's Spicy Scramble
Uli’s spicy pork sausage, sweet onion, sweet mini bell peppers & jalapeños, fresh basil & queso diablo from samish bay creamery
Pancakes & French Toast
Swedish Pancakes
Organic rice & tapioca flour cakes, lingonberry compote, lingonberry compound butter, powdered sugar garnish. served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Pancakes
Bluebird grain farms organic heirloom wheat, organic yogurt, brown sugar, vanilla, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Vegan Banana Pancakes
Organic rice flour, organic rice milk, organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
French Toast
Organic house-made challah bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish, served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Oatmeal Cobbler French Toast
Classic french toast, oatmeal-crumb crust, local fruit compote, lemon crème anglaise, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Gluten-Free French Toast
House-made gluten-free bread, rich organic egg batter, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Bananas Foster French Toast
Classic french toast, the kraken rum & caramel sauce, sautéed organic fair-trade bananas, powdered sugar garnish. Served with a bowl of assorted fruit and whipped cream from our toppings bar, plus 100% organic maple syrup.
Pumpkin Pancakes
a short-stack of gluten-free spiced pumpkin pancakes topped with pecan butter & cinnamon-maple syrup.
Bowls & Sandwiches
Breakfast Sandwich
2 organic scrambled eggs, hill’s pepper bacon, smoked tomato jam, organic arugula, aged gouda, on house-made organic potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes
Farmer's Hash Bowl
3 organic over-easy stiebrs eggs*, a variety of local, organic, sustainably grown vegetables (ask your server for today’s mix), roasted onions, fingerling potatoes, tuscan herb blend from the kitchen imp.
The Farmer’s Daughter
A vegan version of farmer’s hash, with island spring tofu & sautéed mushrooms
BLT & Maybe A
Hill’s pepper bacon, organic tomato, acadian greens, smoked onion aioli, on toasted house-made potato bread. served with green salad or herb roasted, organic potatoes,
Buddha Bowl (gf)
Organic mix of spring greens in lemon tahini vinaigrette, topped with organic quinoa, organic cherry tomato, carrots, local radishes & red chief lentils. topped with your choice of grilled organic island spring tofu or an organic fried egg*,
Grains
Organic Steel Cut Oats (gf) (v) (v+)
slow cooked in water & finished with your choice of hormone-free 2%, organic soy or oat milk, garnished with granola crumble & served with a side of fresh berries
Granola & Yogurt (gf) (v)
toasted organic oats, cranberries, walnuts, coconut, chia seeds, sweetened with organic fair-trade brown sugar, organic greek yogurt & shipwreck honey drizzle
Kid's Menu
Sides
Side Avocado
Side Salsa
Side of Hollandaise
Side Organic Eggs
Side Organic Roasted Potatoes
Side Toast
Made by our in house bakery
Side Hills Pepper Bacon
Side Uli's Sausage
Side Chorizo
Side Carnitas
Side Organic House Salad
Side House Dressing
Side Seasonal Fruit
Side Heavy Greens
Side Seasonal Fruit (w/whip)
Juices & Cold Beverages
Organic Orange Juice To Go
Organic Grapefruit Juice To Go
Organic Apple Juice To Go
Lemonade
Juices from Columia Gorge Organic
Berry Lemonade
Juices from Columia Gorge Organic
Arnold Palmer
Organic Lemonade & Iced Tea
Sodas
San Pellegrino
16.9 oz
Iced Tea
Organic, fair-trade iced tea from Barnes & Watson
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee & Hot Beverages
Staff Love
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
local. organic. sustainable.
900 NE 65th, Seattle, WA 98115