Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges
The Maple
271 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.
Location
8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
32 Bar and Grill (Seattle Kraken Official Restaurant)
No Reviews
10601 5th Ave. NE Seattle, WA 98125
View restaurant