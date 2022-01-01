Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

The Maple

271 Reviews

$$

8929 Roosevelt Way NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Beer

Draft Beer

Draft Beer

Selection of fresh draft beers

Bottles & Cans

Bottles & Cans

Selection of bottles & cans from around the corner and around the world

Wine

Wine by the glass

Wine by the glass

Selection of wines from the PNW and around the world

Bottle of wine

Bottle of wine

Selection of wines from the PNW and around the world

Soda & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Mocktail

Mocktail

$8.00

Bartender crafted non-alcoholic beverage. Sorry, no frozen mocktails available.

Non Alcoholic Bitburger Drive (0.0%)

Non Alcoholic Bitburger Drive (0.0%)

$5.00

Full-flavored and completely alcohol free, naturally brewed following German purity laws

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Selection of hot teas

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Cuppa Joe

Soda

Soda

$4.00

Selection of sodas

Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli's still apple juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

Apparel

Tee Shirt - Black

Tee Shirt - Black

$25.00

Unisex soft tee shirt, sizes run small (usually best to size up)

Tee Shirt - Ivory

Tee Shirt - Ivory

$25.00

Unisex soft tee shirt, sizes run small (usually best to size up)

Sweater

Sweater

$35.00

Comfy unisex sweater. Sizes are true to size

Beanie

Beanie

$22.00

Ribbed beanie with embroidered logo. One size fits all

Koozie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
The Maple is a pub in Maple Leaf. We serve cocktails, craft beers, and seasonal dishes. Join us in the pub by the fireplace or outside in our beer garden.

8929 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Map
