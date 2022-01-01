Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches

uneeda burger

2,041 Reviews

$$

4302 fremont ave

Seattle, WA 98103

Popular Items

Fries
Classic Burger
Sweet Potato Fries

Signature Burgers & Sandwiches..

Classic Burger

$7.00

all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our house sauce.

Big Star Burger

$12.50

all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with crispy-fried onions, bacon, cheddar, coleslaw, roasted fresno chili, and bbq sauce

Philly Burger

$12.00

all-natural beef patty on our traditional, topped with bacon, Mama Lil's peppers, grilled onions & peppers, provolone, and our own 1000island sauce.

Bison Burger

$17.00

grass-fed 1/3lb bison patty on our traditional bun, topped with red onion jam, bacon, beecher's cheddar, and our house sauce We only source all-natural beef, chicken, turkey, lamb & bison for our burgers. We cook our burgers medium (PINK) unless otherwise specified.

Lamb Burger

$17.00

grass-fed lamb patty on Macrina's brioche bun, topped with grilled peppers & onions, arugula, tempura lemon, manchego cheese, and our chermoula sauce.

Salmon Burger

$17.00

line-caught salmon, marinated & grilled, topped with herbed aioli, roasted tomatoes, fennel salad & watercress, on our traditional bun

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.

Veggie Burger

$11.50

our house-made veggie patty, on a traditional bun, topped with roasted portabella mushrooms, pickled onions, bib lettuce, and our lemon-garlic aioli

Blue Onion Burger

$11.00

all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with grilled onions, blue cheese, watercress, and our house sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Sammy

$13.50

buffalo-style fried chicken breast, topped with franks* red hot, lettuce, celery, pickled onion, & blue cheese sauce; on our traditional bun.

Grilled Chicken Sonora Sammy

$12.50

grilled chicken on our traditional bun, topped with roasted sonora chili salsa, jack cheese, and jicama slaw, and chermoula sauce

Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy

$13.50

grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.

BLT

$8.00

grilled sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Burger

$13.00

all-natural house-made turkey patty, topped with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, bib lettuce, and garlic aioli.

Sides..

Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Cheese Curds

$6.00

'Dippin Sauce'!

Onion Rings

$5.50

Tempura Green Beans

$5.50

Kid's Favorites..

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Hot Dog

$5.50

Kids Burger Plain

$5.50

Tempura Chicken Strips

$6.00

Salads..

Buddah Bowl

$16.00

baby kale, spring mix, cherry tomato, sliced apple, roasted sweet potatoes, chili-lime pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, and a clementine vinaigrette...with your choice of protien!

Garden

$5.50

Mixed Greens, Tomato, English Cucumber, Radish, Sherry-Dijon Vinaigrette

Drinks..

Mexican Coca-Cola

$3.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dry Soda

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

San Pelligrino Sodas

$3.50Out of stock

Cream Soda

$3.50

Milkshakes..

Shake

Out of stock

Available for In-Store Purchase only, no Pre-Order at this time, Sorry!

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

