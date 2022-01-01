Vegan
Burgers
Galaxy Rune Burgers
511 Reviews
$$
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We have closed the restaurant and have begun work on a vegan cookbook.
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle, WA 98103
