Mean Sandwich

Shop-made Remoulade

$0.75

Remoulade (pronounced reh-moo-lahd) is a classic mayonnaise-based sauce, which originated in France. Louisiana was the U.S. state that made it popular, though, and you won't find many food joints (if any) around Louisiana that don't serve their version with some deep-fried battered seafood. Our version utilizes the shop-made Mustard, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, horseradish and some secrets we're not inclined to reveal. :-) But honestly, I dip EVERYTHING in this sauce!