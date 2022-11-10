- Home
Mean Sandwich
727 Reviews
$$
1510 NW Leary Way
Seattle, WA 98107
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sandwich Combos
The Mean w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Thick cut griddled corned beef, shop-made yellow mustard, shop-made pickled red cabbage and fresh picked mint. A delicious "plot-twist" to your typical corned beef sandwich. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Buon Appetito w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Fried Chicken Po' Boy made from thighs that are buttermilk brined, dredged in our seasoned dredge and then deep fried and topped with lettuce, shop-made pickles, shop-made pickled Calabrian chili pepper relish and Buffalo mayo. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Double DAMburger w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Two smashed 1/4lb Dry Aged Meat patties, two pieces of melted American cheese, white onion, mayo, shop-made pickles and our own shop-made yellow mustard. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Single DAMburger w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Smashed 1/4lb Dry Aged Meat patty, melted American cheese, white onion, mayo, shop-made pickles and our own shop-made yellow mustard. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Midnight at the Oasis w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Shop-made falafel and hummus, topped with harissa beets, and shop-made Persian pickles with crisp lettuce and our shop-made white sauce. (Need it Dairy Free? Just ask, we'll sub tahini for our white sauce.) **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
The Fish w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Matiz Sardines, shop-made celery root slaw, fried lemons, shop-made pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro, iceberg lettuce and shop-made lemon-pepper mayo. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Steak Tartare Club w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Raw steak chopped and mixed with our Spicy Yuzu Koshō mayo, thick cut bacon, lettuce and tomato on Sea Wolf Rye. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins Included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Hama Hama Oyster Po'Boy w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Deep-fried Hama Hama Oysters, shop-made Remoulade (cold sauce made w/ condiments, herbs and spices) dressed in lettuce and our shop-made lemon-pepper mayo on a French roll. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Jersey Sub w/ Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins
Shop-sliced ham, salami, capicola, and provolone topped with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, dried oregano, and plenty of oil and red wine vinegar for all you East Coaster's all wrapped up in a delicious French roll. **Single order of Salt-n-Pepa Skins & Ins included. Relax, we'll text you when it's ready!
Full Sides
Salt-n-Pepa Skins - FULL Order
Full order of our renowned Salt-n-Pepa skins. Potatoes baked, cooled, then cut in half with the centers scooped out, quartered and deep fried to a crispy deliciousness. Kosher Sea Salt and Shop Ground Fresh Black Pepper added.
Buffalo Style - FULL Order
Full order of our Salt-n-Pepa Skins smothered in our Buffalo Mayo made with Frank's Buffalo hot sauce with fresh cut chives.
Fully Loaded - FULL Order
Full order of our Salt-n-Pepa skins with our shop-made white sauce, shop-made toasted spice mix, thick cut smoked bacon bits, pecorino cheese and fresh cut chives.
Mean Wedgie Salad
Crisp iceberg wedge topped with Creamy "Cacio e Pepe" dressing (Cheese & Pepper), shop-made bacon bits and chives.
Sauces (2oz)
Ketchup (2 packets)
Regs old Ketchup Packets...great on anything!
Shop-made White Sauce
Our most popular dipping sauce made with vinegar, Best Food's real mayo and Sour Cream to give you a tangy, creamy dipping sauce that is great on everything!
Shop-made Lemon Pepper Mayo
We combine the lemon juice, lemon zest and our premium freshly ground black peppercorns with Best Food's Real Mayo to make this delicious condiment. Try it on anything!
Shop-made Mustard
We soak our organic mustard seeds in white wine vinegar for 15-30 days before we make this delicious, bright, chunky version of our favorite classic yellow mustard.
Shop-made Remoulade
Remoulade (pronounced reh-moo-lahd) is a classic mayonnaise-based sauce, which originated in France. Louisiana was the U.S. state that made it popular, though, and you won't find many food joints (if any) around Louisiana that don't serve their version with some deep-fried battered seafood. Our version utilizes the shop-made Mustard, pickled jalapeños, pickled onions, horseradish and some secrets we're not inclined to reveal. :-) But honestly, I dip EVERYTHING in this sauce!
Shop-made Buffalo Style Mayo
Frank's RedHot, Best Food's Mayo and some love! Great on anything!
Shop-made Calabrian Chili Relish Mayo
The Calabrian chili is a versatile Italian pepper with a rich red color, fruity flavor and a nice level of heat for spicy food lovers. Our relish is made with pickled red onions, pickled red bell peppers and chopped red Italian Calabrian Chili peppers. This chili relish mayo is simply amazing IMO!
Shop Made Lemon Pepper HOTTT
Frank's RedHot
Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce is made with a premium blend of aged cayenne peppers to add a kick of heat and whole lot of flavor to your favorite foods. Put that $#!t on everything!
Tahini
Kids
Dessert
Soda Pop
Coke
Enjoy the crisp and refreshing taste of Coca-Cola Original.
Diet Coke
It's the one and only Diet Coke®. It's your everyday hero. your deliciously fizzy go-to companion. It might have a brand new look, but it's the same Diet Coke® you know and love. Oh yeah, and it's incredibly refreshing. Always.
Dr. Pepper
As authentic as a vintage "I'm a Pepper®" tee, Dr Pepper is always original. A signature blend of 23 flavors makes every sip of Dr Pepper truly unique. There's nothing like a Dr Pepper.
Diet Dr. Pepper
A satisfying diet drink does exist! Diet Dr Pepper offers the same 23 flavors of regular Dr Pepper, without the calories. Try one today and enjoy the unbelievably satisfying taste.
Mexican Coke - 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Imported from Mexico and sweetened by pure cane sugar, rather than the corn syrup found in the American version. Devotees say it delivers a sugar-infused, caffeine-amplified buzz, which is a particular draw for stay-up-all-night coders, writers and musicians. For hard-core fans, it’s Mexican Coke or none at all.
Mexican Fanta Orange - 12oz bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Delicious Classic Fruit Flavored Soda in a 12 fluid ounce glass bottle from Mexico.
Mexican Sprite - 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Refreshing Lemon-Lime Soda in a 12 fluid ounce glass bottle from Mexico.
Bedford's Orange Cream - 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Locally made in Port Angeles, WA this orange cream soda reminds me of the orange Flintstone's push-up popsicles I devoured as a kid.
Ginger Beer - Bedford's 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Bedford's Ginger Beer is produced in small batches using traditional methods that incorporate the brewing and steeping of real ginger root. This process creates a distinctive and spicy ginger drink that is more flavorful than the mass produced brands commonly found on store shelves. Made with pure cane sugar.
Black Cherry - Boylan's 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla. Flavorful, sweet, tart.
Creme Soda - Boylan's 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda.
Root Beer - Boylan's 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.
Birch Beer - Boylan's 12oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Distinctively minty and sharp, with strong notes of sweet birch and wintergreen oil.
Grapefruit - Jarritos 12.5oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos grapefruit soda. This naturally-flavored soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, and a true grapefruit aroma with a perfectly balanced tart and sweet flavor. It is made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Guava - Jarritos 12.5oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos guava soda. This naturally-flavored soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, mild tropical fruit aroma, and a subtly sweet, refreshing guava taste with notes of passion fruit. It is made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Lime - Jarritos 12.5oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos lime soda. This naturally-flavored soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, citrus aroma, and a pleasantly sweetened, true lime flavor with a hint of tartness. It is made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Pineapple - Jarritos 12.5oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos pineapple soda. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, a tropical fruit aroma, and a sweet, perfectly ripe pineapple taste. It is made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Tamarind - Jarritos 12.5oz Bottle - 100% Cane Sugar
Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of this Jarritos tamarind soda. This naturally-flavored soda features a lightly carbonated fizz and a refreshingly sweet, mild tamarind flavor with notes of caramel and bitter orange. It is made with real fruit flavors, real cane sugar, and is never made with high fructose corn syrup to deliver a clean, non-syrupy sweetness. Plus, it is naturally caffeine-free.
Beer
Rainier Tallboy - 4.6% ABV
Beer Flavored Beer.
Cloudburst Rotating IPA Tallboy
Seasonal/Weekly offering from local favorite brewer Cloudburst.
Holy Mountain Black Beer Tallboy - 4.5% ABV
Session black ale brewed with roasted and flaked barley and hopped with East Kent Golding. Black Beer is brewed traditionally with respect to some of the great British brewers. We use the best English malt, hops, and a timeless London Ale yeast. Flaked barley helps to increase the mouthfeel while keeping it low abv and very drinkable. Think of it as a hybrid of Dark Mild and Porter.
Oakshire Amber Ale Tallboy - 5.4% ABV
Refreshingly balanced & flavorful, Oakshire Amber Ale is our go-to beer for any occasion. Five malts and three hops combine in this dry & sessionable ale - a compliment to any meal. This is the first beer brewed at Oakshire and it remains a classic today!
Fremont Disco Wolf Double IPA - 8.5% ABV
Disco Wolf is brewed for the party animal that won’t let the party stop. This fruit forward double IPA is brewed to be dangerously approachable with a moderately bitter bite.
Stoup German Style Pilsner Tallboy - 5.2% ABV
Imported German 2-row barley and Roy Farms ADHA 1940 hops give this German-style pils it's crisp, clean character. Warning: this beer's subtle grain sweetness, spicy hop aroma and refreshingly dry, hop-forward finish may elicit a spontaneous Prost!
La Azotea Mexi Lager Tallboy - 4.8% ABV
Escape en La Azotea! Our Mexi Lager is meant to be enjoyed in the sunshine, brewed with real lime juice!
Holy Mountain White Lodge Tallboy - 4.8% ABV
A classic rendition of a Belgian Wit, The White Lodge is brewed with a large portion of wheat along with pilsner malt and oats and fermented with a traditional Belgian strain. Coriander and orange peel are added to the kettle, lending a blend of citrus and floral characters to this refreshing Wit.
Cider
Seattle Dry Cider 16oz - 6.5%ABV
Classic. Clean. Crisp. With almost no residual sugar, this golden orange cider begins with notes of underripe peach that lend way to a dry, pleasantly tart finish.
Seattle Cider Semi Sweet 16oz - 6.5%ABV
Light. Crisp. A light crisp cider with just a touch of sweetness. Honey in color, this refreshing cider reveals hints of apricot with a pleasantly smooth finish.
Tea
Water
Topo Chico Or Similar
A sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895. Topo Chico had always been known for the legend surrounding its origins. Today, it is one of the world's largest and best sparkling mineral water brands, with several flavors and packages sizes to satisfy even the most legendary thirst.
Bottled Water
Merch
Mean Hoodie
LIMITED EDITION! American Apparel Hoodie with handsewn Mean Sandwich lettering on the front and a handsewn Mean Sandwich patch on the back shoulder!
Mean Trucker Hat
Classic Black Yupoong Adult Unisex 5-Panel Trucker Cap (snapback) with the Mean Sandwich Crest patch sewn onto the front.
Mean Koozie
Gold Lamé!!!! What else do I have to say? Gold Metallic Neoprene Koozie to keep your hands warm while drinks your cold beverages!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Brother owned, bare-bones counter in Ballard delivering something rare: sandwich combinations that feel truly new or unexpected, not just an ever-more-outrageous pileup of various meats. - Seattle Met
1510 NW Leary Way, Seattle, WA 98107