Burgers

Big Max Burger Co

1,548 Reviews

$$

1935 Queen Anne Ave N

Seattle, WA 98109

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Counter service burger joint from celebrated chef Maximillian Petty. Indoor and outdoor seating,

1935 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109

