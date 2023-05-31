Restaurant header imageView gallery

Serious Take Out

1,004 Reviews

$$

5118 14th Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

$23.00

sweet fennel sausage, roasted peppers, provolone Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Alliums, Citrus

Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza

Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza

$20.00

ferndale farms mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil Pasteurized: Yes (Water Buffalo) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Alliums, Citrus

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

roasted oyster mushrooms, crimini, truffle cheese Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Pizza/Starters/Sweets

Pizza

Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza

Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza

$20.00

ferndale farms mozzarella, tomato sauce, fresh basil Pasteurized: Yes (Water Buffalo) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Alliums, Citrus

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

$23.00

sweet fennel sausage, roasted peppers, provolone Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Alliums, Citrus

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$21.00

roasted oyster mushrooms, crimini, truffle cheese Pasteurized: Yes (Cow) Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium

Potato Pizza

Potato Pizza

$18.00

yukon gold potato, pecorino romano, rosemary

Penn Cove Clam Pizza

Penn Cove Clam Pizza

$21.00

penn cove clams, house-made pancetta, chili flake, lemon thyme, parmesan

Seasonal

Seasonal

$24.00

green garlic pine nut pesto, newaukum valley pea shoots, prosciutto cotto, parmesan

Special

$24.00

Extra virgin olive oil base- bacon, Newaukum Valley spinach, roasted garlic, oil cured tomatoes, fontina *subject to change daily*

Coro Pepperoni Pizza

Coro Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

coro pepperoni, tomato sauce, provolone cheese

Simple Cheese Pizza

Simple Cheese Pizza

$19.00

tomato sauce, provolone cheese

Crust And Sauce

Crust And Sauce

$10.00
Uncooked Pizza Dough

Uncooked Pizza Dough

$5.00

one portion of our uncooked dough to make at home however you fancy!

Side of Tomato Sauce

Side of Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Starters

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$13.00

Lacinato kale, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Parmesan, Pinenuts Pasteurized: No (Cows) Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus

Chicory Chop Salad

Chicory Chop Salad

$15.00Out of stock

chicory chopped salad, taggiasca olives, soppressata, garbanzo, pesto, fresh mozzarella, preserved tomatoes, pepperoncinis

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$12.00Out of stock

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, moscatel vinegar, parmigiano

Asparagus

Asparagus

$13.00

asparagus, whipped black olive goat cheese, sunflower gremolata

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

Tom's Tasty Tomato Soup

$10.00

comes with house-made focaccia

Burrata & Roman Artichokes

Burrata & Roman Artichokes

$15.00

roman artichokes, burrata & calabrian chili crisp

Side of Focaccia

$2.00
Side of Serious Pie Pizza Spice Ranch

Side of Serious Pie Pizza Spice Ranch

$1.00

ADD UTENSILS

Sandwiches

Pork Shoulder Sandwich

Pork Shoulder Sandwich

$13.00

slow roasted pork shoulder, broccoli raab, fennel pollen aioli, provolone

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.00

smoked turkey, beecher's pimento cheese, pickled prosser peppers, romaine

Roasted Asparagus Sandwich

Roasted Asparagus Sandwich

$12.00

asparagus, spring pea spread, parmesan, fried shallots, arugula

Sweets

Triple Coconut Cream Pie slice

Triple Coconut Cream Pie slice

$13.00

it's world famous!

Strawberry Rhubarb Crostata

$8.00

*served w/ vanilla mascarpone

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

*A classic!

Rhubarb Almond Tart

$8.00

*my precious...

N/A BEV

NA Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Boylan Root Beer

Boylan Root Beer

$4.00
A' Siciliana (blood orange) Italian Soda

A' Siciliana (blood orange) Italian Soda

$4.50

light, refreshing & bubbly!

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
House Made Lemonade

House Made Lemonade

$4.00
House Made Limeade

House Made Limeade

$4.00
SM Sparkling

SM Sparkling

$3.00
SM Still

SM Still

$3.00
Snoqualmie Falls Brewery Draft Root Beer

Snoqualmie Falls Brewery Draft Root Beer

$6.00Out of stock

a perfect balance of honey & vanilla

Retail

Rubs

Salmon Rub

Salmon Rub

$7.99
Steak Rub

Steak Rub

$7.99
Chicken Rub

Chicken Rub

$7.99
Pork Rub

Pork Rub

$7.99
Roast Rub

Roast Rub

$7.99
Turkey Rub

Turkey Rub

$7.99
Seafood Rub

Seafood Rub

$7.99
Crab Cake Rub

Crab Cake Rub

$7.99
Exotic Mushroom Rub

Exotic Mushroom Rub

$7.99
Veggie Rub

Veggie Rub

$7.99
Bengal Masala Rub

Bengal Masala Rub

$7.99
African Peri Peri

African Peri Peri

$7.99
Chinese 12 Spice Rub

Chinese 12 Spice Rub

$7.99
Spicy Tokyo Rub

Spicy Tokyo Rub

$7.99
Smoked Paprika Rub

Smoked Paprika Rub

$7.99
Smoky Barbecue Rub

Smoky Barbecue Rub

$7.99
Serious Pie Pizza Spice

Serious Pie Pizza Spice

$7.99
Trey Lamont's Jerk Rub

Trey Lamont's Jerk Rub

$7.99
Salmon Rub 16 oz

Salmon Rub 16 oz

$19.99
Steak Rub 16 oz

Steak Rub 16 oz

$19.99
Pork Rub 16 oz

Pork Rub 16 oz

$19.99

Prime Rib Rub 16 oz

$18.99Out of stock
Grill Master Collection

Grill Master Collection

$21.00

contains 1 Ancho & Molasses BBQ Sauce, 1 Toasted Shallot Mustard, 1 Smokey BBQ Rub

Kansas City BBQ Plank Set

$25.00Out of stock
3 Pack Rubs

3 Pack Rubs

$21.99

Our three most popular rubs - Salmon, Chicken and Steak - packaged in an attractive box. Each jar is 3.5 oz. Gluten Free

12 Pack Rubs

12 Pack Rubs

$84.99

Includes: chicken rub, salmon rub, smoked paprika, steak rub, pork rub, crab cake mix, seafood rub, spicy tokyo rub, bengal masala rub, exotic mushroom rub, chinese 12 spice and african peri peri rub.

Doggy Treats

Doggy Treats

$8.95
Harvest 3 Pack Rubs

Harvest 3 Pack Rubs

$19.99

We have gathered our Roast Rub, Turkey Rub and Veggie Rub in this colorful packaging, perfect for gift giving! Each jar is 3.5 oz. and Gluten Free

Fish Taco Spice Rub

Fish Taco Spice Rub

$7.99

Mustard & Sauces

Shallot Mustard

Shallot Mustard

$6.99
Triple Garlic Teriyaki Sauce

Triple Garlic Teriyaki Sauce

$7.99
Ginger Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce

Ginger Pineapple Teriyaki Sauce

$7.99
Ancho & Molasses Barbecue Sauce

Ancho & Molasses Barbecue Sauce

$7.99
Kansa City Style Barbecue Sauce

Kansa City Style Barbecue Sauce

$7.99
3 Sauce Trio

3 Sauce Trio

$22.00

Mix & Match Choice of: Ginger Pineapple Teriyaki Triple Garlic Teriyaki Ancho Molasses BBQ Kansas City- Style BBQ

Knives/ Cookbooks

Hot Stove Knife Set

Hot Stove Knife Set

$129.99

contains 1 8” Chef Knife, 1 Bread Knife, 1 Boning Knife, and 1 Santoku Knife

Toms Big Dinners Cookbook

Toms Big Dinners Cookbook

$35.00
Seattle Kitchen Cookbook

Seattle Kitchen Cookbook

$32.50
Dahlia Bakery Cookbook

Dahlia Bakery Cookbook

$35.00
I Love Crab Cakes Cookbook

I Love Crab Cakes Cookbook

$21.99
Boning Knife

Boning Knife

$19.00
Santoku

Santoku

$35.00
Bread Knife

Bread Knife

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab some takeout and enjoy! Adding a tasty beverage to your order? Please have your valid ID available at pick up.

Website

Location

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

Directions

