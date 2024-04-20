Italian
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Willmott's Ghost
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Roman style pizza severed with golden scissors! Antipasti & fritti dishes inspired by Renee Erickson's travels to Rome, where her love of food began. Join us table side or for take out. Locally source and sustainable choices. We offer seasonal changes to our dishes, we hope you find interests coming back for more and more! Join us for a spritz while you wait for your take out order!
Location
2100 6th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
