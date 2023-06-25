Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Egg & Us

4609 14th Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Benedict

California Benedict

$14.25

Chorizo Benedict

$13.25

Country Style Benedict

$14.50

Ham Benedict

$13.25

Salmon Benedict

$15.25

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.40

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.30

Kids Drink

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.70

Sm Apple Juice

$2.90

Lg Apple Juice

$3.40

Sm Chocolate Milk

$2.90

Lg Chocolate Milk

$3.40

Sm Cranberry

$2.90

Lg Cranberry

$3.40

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$2.90

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$3.40

Sm Milk

$2.40

Lg Milk

$2.90

Sm OJ

$3.40

LG OJ

$3.90

Sm Tomato Juice

$2.90

Lg Tomato Juice

$3.40

Mexican Coke

$4.70

Milkshake

$7.50

Soft Drinks

$4.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.20

Breakfast Burritos

California Burrito

$15.00

Country Burrito

$15.00

Mexican Burrito

$13.95

New Mexico Burrito

$13.75

Breakfast Specials

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Croissant

$12.75

Issaquah Breakfast Strata

$13.75

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.75

Ballard Burger

$13.75

California Burger

$14.25

California Chicken Burger

$15.25

Cheeseburger

$11.85

Chipotle Chicken Burger

$14.75

Hamburger

$10.75

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.75

Eggs & Meat

8oz. NY Steak & Eggs

$18.00

Biscuit & Gravy & Eggs

$12.50

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.95

Ham Steak & Eggs

$13.50

Pork Chop & Eggs

$16.25

Two Eggs & Meat

$12.75

Two Eggs Any Style

$9.75

Latin Breakfast

Carnitas Breakfast Plate

$15.75

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Mexican Breakfast

$13.75

Migas

$13.50

Lunch Specialties

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.50

Chicken Tenders

$13.25

Fish & Chips

$15.50

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Mexican Menu

Camarones Ala Crema

$18.75

Camarones Fuego

$18.75

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$13.75

Plata De Carne Asada

$19.75

Plato De Carnita

$15.75

Signature Burrito

$12.95

Tacos

$12.25

Toastadas Chicken Tinga

$11.75

Salads

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Large Caeser Salad

$12.00

Large Cobb Salad

$14.75

Large Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.25

Small Caeser Salad

$9.75

Small Cobb Salad

$13.25

Small Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.75

Small House Salad

$8.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.25

Super Fruit Salad

$15.50

Sandwiches

B.L.T Sandwich

$13.50

Clubhouse

$14.25

Egg & Us Dipped Clubhouse

$14.75

Grilled Cheese (SPECIAL)

$13.50

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.75

Half Sandwich Specials

$12.50

Patty Melt

$12.75

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.25

Prime Rib Dip

$14.75

Rueben

$13.25

The Kitchen Sink

$14.25

The Natural

$13.25

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Waffle Monte Cristo

$14.25

Scrambles/Omelets

Avocado Plus

$14.75

Belltown

$14.75

Build Your Own

$11.00

California

$14.25

Champion

$16.00

Chile Verde

$14.75

Denver

$13.75

Ham & Cheese

$13.25

Louisina

$13.75

Mediterranean

$13.75

Mexican

$14.25

Mucho Macho

$14.50

Poblano

$14.00

Popeye

$14.25

Santa Fe

$15.75

Smoked Salmon

$15.75

Tomato Bacon Cheddar

$13.75

Veggie

$13.00

Skillets

Country Skillet

$15.50

Mexican Skillet

$14.25

Veggie Skillet

$13.25

Specials

Crab Benedict

$20.00

Father's Day Scramble

$17.25

Strawberry Cheesecake Waffle

$15.00

Strawberry Cheesecake WafleCombo

$19.50

Sweets

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Elvis Presley French Toast (2pc)

$13.50

Flan

$5.50

French Toast (3)

$11.50

French Toast Combo

$15.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes (3pc)

$14.00

Pancake Combo

$15.00

Pancake Stack (3)

$9.75

Short Stack (2)

$8.75

Swedish Pancake Combo

$15.00

Swedish Pancakes (3)

$10.25

Waffle (1)

$9.75

Waffle Combo

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Egg & Us is a friendly family-owned restaurant specializing in cozy and comforting breakfast food! We pride ourselves in not only providing great food, but a great dining experience as well. We have locations in Issaquah, Washington as well as the Ballard and Greenwood neighborhoods of Seattle so come in for one of the finest dining experiences around!

4609 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107

