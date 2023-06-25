The Egg & Us
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
The Egg & Us is a friendly family-owned restaurant specializing in cozy and comforting breakfast food! We pride ourselves in not only providing great food, but a great dining experience as well. We have locations in Issaquah, Washington as well as the Ballard and Greenwood neighborhoods of Seattle so come in for one of the finest dining experiences around!
4609 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
