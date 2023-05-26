Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Trailbend Taproom

108 Reviews

$$

1118 NW 50th St.

Seattle, WA 98107

Popular Items

Pretzel Knots

Pretzel Knots

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.

Wheelie Pop Tri Tip Sandwich

$19.00

slow braised tri tip in wheelie pop oatmeal stout, chimichurri, provolone, lemon garlic aioli, onion, pepper, house-baked baguette.

Kofta Bowl

Kofta Bowl

$20.00

chicken kofta skewers, tzatziki sauce, feta, farro, kalamata olives, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, roasted pepper, and pepperoncini.

BEER

Jars

32oz Aslan IPA

$14.00

32oz Away Days

$14.00

32oz

32oz Bizzare Pale

$14.00

32oz Boneyard Hop A Wheelie

$16.00

32oz Breakside Pilsner

$14.00

32oz Chuckanut Kolsch

$14.00

32oz Cloudburst IPA

$14.00

32oz Ferment IPA

$14.00

32oz Heater Allen Pale

$14.00

32oz Lil Beast IPA

$14.00

32oz Lost Giants Dry Cider

$15.00

32oz Machine House Bitter

$14.00

32oz pFriem Midwest IPA

$13.00

32oz Pure Project WC IPA

$14.00

32oz Kulshan Red

$14.00

32oz Russian River Citra Flash Mob

$16.00

32oz Russian River Helles Lager

$15.00

32oz Stoup Easy A IPA

$14.00Out of stock

32oz Varietal Nug Jug IPA

$14.00

32oz Via & Kings And Daughters Pale

$14.00

32oz Von Ebert Stout

$14.00

32oz Wayfinder Pale

$14.00

32oz Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$15.00

DRINKS

TO GO NA Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

12oz

Squirt

Squirt

$3.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

TO GO Cans & Bottles

16.9oz
Rainier Tallboy

Rainier Tallboy

$4.00

16oz

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

$8.00Out of stock
Yonder Dry Cider

Yonder Dry Cider

$7.00

16oz

Underberg

Underberg

$3.00

20ml

FOOD

Bites

Hummus, Chimichurri Lime & Roasted Carrot Ricotta w/ Pistachio dips.
Seasonal Burrata

Seasonal Burrata

$18.00

Burrata with balsamic vinaigrette, baby kale, shaved fennel, pickled grape tomato, preserved lemon, toasted hazelnuts, pesto, sea salt.

Charcuterie Board

$32.00

All 3 meats, all 3 cheeses, all accoutrements from meat and cheese boards.

Cheese Board

$18.00

Aged Irish Cheddar, Port Salut, La Tur. Served with flatbread, roasted nuts and mixed berry jam.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.

Flatbread & Dips

Flatbread & Dips

$16.00

Hummus, Roasted red pepper feta, Baba ghanoush.

Garlic Boat

Garlic Boat

$16.00

House dough, roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara.

House Olives

House Olives

$9.00

Meat Board

$18.00

Bresaola, Lamb salami w/ zaatar, Pork hazelnut pate. Served with flatbread and mustard.

Meatball Bites

Meatball Bites

$16.00

Beef and pork meatball, marinara, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, flatbread.

Pickled Vegetables

Pickled Vegetables

$9.00
Pretzel Knots

Pretzel Knots

$10.00

Served with beer cheese and a selection of mustards.

Soup

$8.00

Black eyed pea w/ sausage, served with house baked flatbread.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00
Sweet & Spicy Nuts

Sweet & Spicy Nuts

$7.00

Hazlenuts, cashews, and walnuts, seasoned and spiced.

Pizza

Margherita

Margherita

$21.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, olive oil, fresh basil.

Denali

Denali

$21.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, parmesan.

Eureka

Eureka

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, italian sausage, red onion.

Bravo

Bravo

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, roasted garlic, salami, pepperoni, italian sausage.

Cicero

$24.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, salami, hot coppa, pepperoni, and spanish hard chorizo.

Comet

Comet

$21.00

Garlic herb oil, mozzarella, provolone, meatball, roasted garlic, ricotta, topped with red sauce.

Chelan

Chelan

$21.00

Garlic herb oil, mozzarella, provolone, mixed mushroom, pecorino.

Cascade

Cascade

$21.00

Olive oil, burrata, roma tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, sea salt.

Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone

Jester

Jester

$21.00

Garlic herb oil, mozzarella, provolone, bacon, poached pears, blue cheese, balsamic glaze, walnuts.

Opal

$21.00

Spinach puree base, shaved red onion and fennel, parmesan, topped with burrata, grated pecorino, and chili flake.

Salads

Balsamic Blue

Balsamic Blue

$17.00

Greens, blue cheese, slivered almonds, dried cranberry, red grape, balsamic vinaigrette.

Barley Quinoa

Barley Quinoa

$16.00

Pearled barley, quinoa, arugula, glazed carrots, feta, pistachio, basil, champagne vinaigrette.

Caesar

Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, crouton, shaved parmesan, lemon garlic vinaigrette, white anchovy.

Roasted Beet

$16.00

Roasted beet, chevre, pickled shallots, arugula, basil, pistachio, champagne vinaigrette.

Taproom

Taproom

$15.00

Greens, grape tomato, cucumber, glazed carrot, roasted pepper, celery, crouton, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Butternut Goat Sandwich

$17.00

Roasted butternut squash, lemony arugula, pickled shallots, caramelized onions, goat cheese, toasted house-baked rye bread.

Cured Sandwich

Cured Sandwich

$19.00

coppa, salami, mortadella, provolone, pepperoncini, tomato, red onion, lettuce, garlic aioli, drizzled with oil & vinegar, house-baked baguette

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$18.00

Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, basil. Served on a house-made roll and baked in the oven.

Mediterranean Sandwich

$17.00

Hummus, tzatziki, lemony arugula, roasted pepper, marinated tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, feta, on house-bakerd roll.

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00

Corned beef, saurekraut, swiss cheese, pub sauce, house-baked rye bread, served with a side of mustard.

Wheelie Pop Tri Tip Sandwich

$19.00

slow braised tri tip in wheelie pop oatmeal stout, chimichurri, provolone, lemon garlic aioli, onion, pepper, house-baked baguette.

Bowls

Kofta Bowl

Kofta Bowl

$20.00

chicken kofta skewers, tzatziki sauce, feta, farro, kalamata olives, mixed greens, red onion, tomato, roasted pepper, and pepperoncini.

Squash Power Bowl

$19.00

Squash, quinoa, arugula, candied carrots, toasted pepitas, feta, champagne vinaigrette.

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kids Meatball Pizza

$11.00
Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Noodles served with your choice of butter or marinara

RETAIL

Merchandise

Trailbend Glass

Trailbend Glass

$7.00
Trailbend Shirt

Trailbend Shirt

$22.00Out of stock
Trailbend Sticker

Trailbend Sticker

$1.00
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Trailbend Taproom - A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails. Come on in and enjoy!

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle, WA 98107

