  • Home
  • /
  • Seattle
  • /
  • West Wings - 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116
Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Wings 2329 California Ave SW, Seattle 98116

review star

No reviews yet

2329 California Avenue Southwest

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Classic Bone-In Wings
Boneless Small Order
Waffle Fries

Snacks

Cauliflower Bites

$11.99

Breaded & Seasoned served with your dipping sauce of choice.

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Six mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce.

Hummus Tray

$8.99

Carrots, celery, cucumber, cherry tomatoes & pita bread.

Fries

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer Battered

Wings

Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

6 Classic Bone-in Wings

$10.59

Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

12 Classic Bone-In Wings

$19.99

Tossed in your choice of one or two sauces. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Boneless Small Order

$10.59

Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Boneless Large Order

$19.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping.

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Classic Style Burger with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles and burger sauce.

Cheeseburger

$6.99

Classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, grilled onions, pickles and burger sauce.

Double Cheeseburger

$9.99

Classic Style Burger with two patties, lettuce, American cheese, tomato, grilled onions, pickles and burger sauce.

Impossible Burger

$13.99

Impossible patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickles, and burger sauce served with fries, waffle fries or side garden salad.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.99

Alki Bonfire Burger

$13.99

Salads

Italian Chopped Salad

$13.99

Romaine, red onions, tomato, provolone, smoked chicken, salami, garbanzo beans and Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine, shredded parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing.

Entree Garden Salad

$9.99

Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrot, croutons and choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Romaine, red onion, tomato, cucumber, carrot, croutons and choice of Ranch, Blue Cheese, Honey Mustard, Italian, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Extra Side of Sauce

Ranch

$0.69

Blue Cheese

$0.69

Ketchup

$0.69

1 Flame

$0.69

2 Flame

$0.69

3 Flame

$0.69

4 Flame

$0.69

5 Flame

$0.69

Marinara

$0.69

Sweet Red Chili

$0.69

Mango Habanero

$0.69

Teriyaki

$0.69

BBQ

$0.69

Korean Pepper

$0.69

Bourbon Glaze

$0.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2329 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Coin
orange star4.2 • 602
2329 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Matchbox Food Hall
orange starNo Reviews
2329 California Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Marination ma kai (West Seattle)
orange starNo Reviews
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest Seattle, WA 98126
View restaurantnext
Harrys Beach House
orange star4.9 • 749
2676 Alki Ave SW Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Burgers - Alki Beach
orange star3.7 • 1,184
2504 Alki Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
View restaurantnext
Cactus Restaurant - Alki Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW SEATTLE, WA 98116
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston