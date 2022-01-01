Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve cheesecake

Fat Shack image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fat Shack

88 Yesler Way, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (5414 reviews)
Takeout
3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
More about Fat Shack
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake$13.95
Our 2-4 servings size vanilla cheesecake
Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Small$13.95
More about Pasta & Co
Modena image

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
NUTELLA CHEESECAKE$5.75
NEW YORK CHEESECAKE$5.75
More about Modena
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Cheesecake$14.00
Graham cracker crust, Lemon Curd, Chantilly
More about Capitol Cider
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Cheesecake$11.00
Nutella Cheesecake$10.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal cheesecake (GF, NF)$6.50
Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. May contain nuts.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
(GF) Gluten-Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Original Baked New York Cheesecake$6.95
The name says it all! Served with mango sauce.
More about Cedars Restaurant
Grazie Ristorante image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Ristorante

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
Homemade cheesecake, butter pecan crust, decorated with sliced almonds, covered with chocolate ganache. Gluten Free.
Turtle Cheesecake$9.00
Homemade cheesecake, butter pecan crust, decorated with sliced almonds, covered with chocolate ganache. Gluten Free.
More about Grazie Ristorante
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Basque Cheesecake$10.00
black sesame ganache
Contains gluten.
More about Brimmer & Heeltap
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Masala of India Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masala of India Cuisine

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mango pistachio cheesecake(1 slice)$5.75
More about Masala of India Cuisine
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Cheesecake$9.00
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Matcha Burnt Basque Cheesecake$7.00
Light and creamy Matcha Cheesecake with a toasty, almost caramelized outer layer!
Yuzu Cheesecake$7.00
Classic cheesecake infused with Japanese citrus, on a graham cracker crust
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
More about Nana's Green Tea
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake Single Berry$2.79
More about Wildwood Market
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Item pic

 

dahlia bakery

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4" Cheesecake$9.00
More about dahlia bakery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lychee Cheesecake$9.00
New York Cheesecake topped with blended Lychee, tropical Thai fruit.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Cheesecake$9.00
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
More about Jak's Grill
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Cheesecake$8.00
Smooth and creamy lemon-lime cheesecake, gluten-free graham cracker crust, with coconut cream.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Seasonal Cheesecake$8.00
Avocado Blackkberry Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. (NF) (GF)
More about Plum Bistro

