Cheesecake in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve cheesecake
Fat Shack
88 Yesler Way, Seattle
|3 Deep-Fried Cheesecake Bites
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
|$13.95
Our 2-4 servings size vanilla cheesecake
|Vanilla Bean Cheesecake Small
|$13.95
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|NUTELLA CHEESECAKE
|$5.75
|NEW YORK CHEESECAKE
|$5.75
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Buttermilk Cheesecake
|$14.00
Graham cracker crust, Lemon Curd, Chantilly
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Mango Cheesecake
|$11.00
|Nutella Cheesecake
|$10.00
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Seasonal cheesecake (GF, NF)
|$6.50
Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. May contain nuts.
Cedars Restaurant
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Original Baked New York Cheesecake
|$6.95
The name says it all! Served with mango sauce.
Grazie Ristorante
16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$9.00
Homemade cheesecake, butter pecan crust, decorated with sliced almonds, covered with chocolate ganache. Gluten Free.
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Basque Cheesecake
|$10.00
black sesame ganache
Contains gluten.
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE
|$12.00
Masala of India Cuisine
507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle
|Mango pistachio cheesecake(1 slice)
|$5.75
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$9.00
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Matcha Burnt Basque Cheesecake
|$7.00
Light and creamy Matcha Cheesecake with a toasty, almost caramelized outer layer!
|Yuzu Cheesecake
|$7.00
Classic cheesecake infused with Japanese citrus, on a graham cracker crust
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
Wildwood Market
9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle
|Cheesecake Single Berry
|$2.79
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE
|$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|NEW YORK-STYLE CHEESECAKE
|$12.00
fresh seasonal berries
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Lychee Cheesecake
|$9.00
New York Cheesecake topped with blended Lychee, tropical Thai fruit.
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$9.00
JaK's homemade cheesecake.
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Citrus Cheesecake
|$8.00
Smooth and creamy lemon-lime cheesecake, gluten-free graham cracker crust, with coconut cream.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$8.00
Avocado Blackkberry Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. (NF) (GF)