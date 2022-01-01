Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Item pic

 

Oasis Tea Zone (U-District)

4524 University Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Popcorn Chicken$7.50
For those that like their chicken with a kick to it. Made of fresh chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in a chili sauce and our special seasoning. Made fresh to order!
Spicy Popcorn Chicken Bowl$10.50
Our homemade spicy popcorn chicken with a side of rice, white kimchi and pickled radish. Add some furikaki and chili flakes to spice up your order!
Popcorn Chicken$7.50
Our signature homemade popcorn chicken! Made with fresh chicken thigh meat breaded in our special seasoning and fried to order. The perfect companion to any drink!
More about Oasis Tea Zone (U-District)
Popcorn Chicken image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

8oz Burger & Co.

2409 NW Market St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3013 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken$9.50
Draper Valley chicken, sriracha aioli
Popcorn Chicken$6.00
with Sriracha aioli
Kids Popcorn Chicken$8.00
More about 8oz Burger & Co.
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popcorn Chicken Togo$14.00
Bite size pieces of crispy chicken.
More about Tavern Law
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popcorn Chicken$10.00
crispy bite-size chicken with ranch
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
Item pic

 

8oz Burger & Co.

1401 Broadway, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popcorn Chicken$6.00
Kids Popcorn Chicken$8.00
Popcorn Chicken$9.50
Draper Valley chicken, sriracha aioli
More about 8oz Burger & Co.
Popcorn Chicken image

 

Oasis

519 6th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popcorn Chicken$7.50
Our signature homemade popcorn chicken! Made with fresh chicken thigh meat breaded in our special seasoning and fried to order. The perfect companion to any drink!
Spicy Popcorn Chicken$7.50
For those that like their chicken with a kick to it. Made of fresh chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in a chili sauce and our special seasoning. Made fresh to order!
Spicy Popcorn Chicken Bowl$10.50
Our homemade spicy popcorn chicken with a side of rice, white kimchi and pickled radish. Add some furikaki and chili flakes to spice up your order!
More about Oasis

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Crispy Tacos

Burritos

Fajitas

Huevos Rancheros

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Fajitas

Tostadas

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston