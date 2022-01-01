Popcorn chicken in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve popcorn chicken
Oasis Tea Zone (U-District)
4524 University Way Northeast, Seattle
|Spicy Popcorn Chicken
|$7.50
For those that like their chicken with a kick to it. Made of fresh chunks of chicken thigh meat marinated in a chili sauce and our special seasoning. Made fresh to order!
|Spicy Popcorn Chicken Bowl
|$10.50
Our homemade spicy popcorn chicken with a side of rice, white kimchi and pickled radish. Add some furikaki and chili flakes to spice up your order!
|Popcorn Chicken
|$7.50
Our signature homemade popcorn chicken! Made with fresh chicken thigh meat breaded in our special seasoning and fried to order. The perfect companion to any drink!
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
8oz Burger & Co.
2409 NW Market St, Seattle
|Popcorn Chicken
|$9.50
Draper Valley chicken, sriracha aioli
|Popcorn Chicken
|$6.00
with Sriracha aioli
|Kids Popcorn Chicken
|$8.00
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popcorn Chicken Togo
|$14.00
Bite size pieces of crispy chicken.
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Popcorn Chicken
|$10.00
crispy bite-size chicken with ranch
Oasis
519 6th Ave, Seattle
