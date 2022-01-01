Scallops in Seattle

FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.

