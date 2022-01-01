Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sashimi Scallop$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Bamboo Sushi
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Potatoes$15.00
Cream. Gruyere Cheese, Breadcrumbs *Vegetarian
*Serves 2
More about Mainstay Provisions
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallop Handroll$12.00
More about Momiji SLU
Elliott's Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Elliott's Oyster House

1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (12462 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Scallops And Beef$36.00
Braised short rib and jus, smoked cheddar polenta, brussels sprout leaves.
More about Elliott's Oyster House
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Creamy Scallop$4.00
Creamy Spicy Scallop$10.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TNT Scallop$13.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
TNT Scallop$19.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Scallops image

 

Maximilien

81A Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops$38.00
Seared sea scallops, brown butter, pea puree, green beans and mushrooms.
More about Maximilien
Consumer pic

 

COASTAL KITCHEN

429 15TH AVE E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops$26.00
Pan seared scallops, served over grilled asparagus & hollandaise sauce
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce, crostini
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
The Walrus and the Carpenter image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL

The Walrus and the Carpenter

4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Crudo$18.00
Wild Nettle Salsa Verde
More about The Walrus and the Carpenter
Item pic

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Scallop$10.00
Grilled Sea Scallops Piccata$42.00
More about Grappa Restaurants
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Basil Scallops$20.00
Grilled Japanese scallops, green beans, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Seared Scallops$14.00
lightly seared scallops, blanched spinach, hijiki vinaigrette
More about Umi Sake House
Item pic

 

Pike Place Chowder

1530 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Scallop Chowder$9.45
Succulent scallops, kettle-seared in a creamy broth w/ dill and lime juice
FROZEN Seared Scallop (32 oz. / 1 Quart)$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.
More about Pike Place Chowder

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Tenders

Garlic Knots

Veggie Burgers

Pupusa

Octopus

Gnocchi

Patty Melts

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston