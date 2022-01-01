Scallops in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve scallops
More about Bamboo Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Sashimi Scallop
|$19.00
Served neat. 5 pcs.
|Nigiri Scallop
|$9.00
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
More about Mainstay Provisions
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Scallop Potatoes
|$15.00
Cream. Gruyere Cheese, Breadcrumbs *Vegetarian
*Serves 2
More about Elliott's Oyster House
SEAFOOD
Elliott's Oyster House
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100, Seattle
|Scallops And Beef
|$36.00
Braised short rib and jus, smoked cheddar polenta, brussels sprout leaves.
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Spicy Creamy Scallop
|$4.00
|Creamy Spicy Scallop
|$10.00
More about SUMO EXPRESS
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|TNT Scallop
|$13.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
|TNT Scallop
|$19.95
Crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese on top grilled scallop masago, scallion
More about Maximilien
Maximilien
81A Pike Street, Seattle
|Scallops
|$38.00
Seared sea scallops, brown butter, pea puree, green beans and mushrooms.
More about COASTAL KITCHEN
COASTAL KITCHEN
429 15TH AVE E, Seattle
|Seared Scallops
|$26.00
Pan seared scallops, served over grilled asparagus & hollandaise sauce
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS
|$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce, crostini
More about The Walrus and the Carpenter
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • GRILL
The Walrus and the Carpenter
4743 Ballard Ave Nw, Seattle
|Scallop Crudo
|$18.00
Wild Nettle Salsa Verde
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS
|$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce
More about Grappa Restaurants
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|Grilled Scallop
|$10.00
|Grilled Sea Scallops Piccata
|$42.00
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|BACON-WRAPPED NEW BEDFORD SCALLOPS
|$28.00
grilled, Sambuca butter sauce
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Basil Scallops
|$20.00
Grilled Japanese scallops, green beans, onions, bell peppers, basil leaves.
More about Umi Sake House
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|Seared Scallops
|$14.00
lightly seared scallops, blanched spinach, hijiki vinaigrette
More about Pike Place Chowder
Pike Place Chowder
1530 Post Alley, Seattle
|Seared Scallop Chowder
|$9.45
Succulent scallops, kettle-seared in a creamy broth w/ dill and lime juice
|FROZEN Seared Scallop (32 oz. / 1 Quart)
|$20.95
FROZEN 32 oz (1 quart) chowder, ready to heat-and-eat or freeze up to 6 months. The same award-winning recipe served in our restaurants. Sweet, tender scallops seared in the kettle, served in a creamy broth, perfectly flavored with dill and lime juice. Ingredients: sea scallops, potato, onion, tomato, fresh dill, lime juice, shellfish stock, seasonings, butter, cream, flour. Contents are perishable: freeze or refrigerate within two hours of delivery. Follow heating instructions carefully.