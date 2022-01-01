Crab fried rice in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve crab fried rice

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Fried Rice$23.95
Dungeness crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, eggs, and onions
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$24.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Fried Rice$22.95
This fried rice dish includes stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, and succulent crab meat.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$22.00
More about Thai Ginger
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
Rice stir fried with crab meat, egg, onion, celery and tomato.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Fried Rice$19.50
Fried rice with Red crab meat, egg, carrots, white & green onions, peas.
(L14) Crab Fried Rice$17.00
Fried rice with Red crab meat, egg, carrots, white & green onions, peas, served with a salad
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Consumer pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Crab Fried Rice$20.00
House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.
Crab Fried Rice$20.00
House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Brown Rice$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown rice, egg, coconut oil
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne

114 Republican Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB FRIED RICE$23.00
soft-shell crab, summer corn, lotus root, mushroom, green onions
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$24.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

