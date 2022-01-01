Crab fried rice in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve crab fried rice
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crab Fried Rice
|$23.95
Dungeness crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, eggs, and onions
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crab Fried Rice
|$24.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Crab Fried Rice
|$22.95
This fried rice dish includes stir-fried jasmine rice with egg, onions, and succulent crab meat.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
Rice stir fried with crab meat, egg, onion, celery and tomato.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Crab Fried Rice
|$19.50
Fried rice with Red crab meat, egg, carrots, white & green onions, peas.
|(L14) Crab Fried Rice
|$17.00
Fried rice with Red crab meat, egg, carrots, white & green onions, peas, served with a salad
More about Kin Len
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.
|Crab Fried Rice
|$20.00
House fried rice with crab meat, egg, and cube carrots. Topped with scrambled egg with crabmeat.
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Crab Fried Brown Rice
|$22.00
Dungeness crab, brown rice, egg, coconut oil
More about Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
Tyger Tyger - Queen Anne
114 Republican Street, Seattle
|CRAB FRIED RICE
|$23.00
soft-shell crab, summer corn, lotus root, mushroom, green onions