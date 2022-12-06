Restaurant header imageView gallery

ASEAN Streat Food Hall

400 Pine Street Suite 136

Seattle, WA 98101

Thai Milk Tea 500ml.
Hainanese Chicken Set
Japanese Cheesecake

Bani Tea

Matcha Iced Milk Latte

Matcha Iced Milk Latte

$6.75

Usucha style Matcha over the fresh milk

Hojicha Iced Latte

Hojicha Iced Latte

$6.75

Roasted Hojicha over the fresh milk

Matcha On The Rock

Matcha On The Rock

$6.00

Usucha Style Matcha over the ice

Matcha Milk Latte with Homemade Strawberry Sauce

Matcha Milk Latte with Homemade Strawberry Sauce

$7.60

Three layer Usucha style Matcha with strawberry sauce on the bottom

Matcha Milk Latte with Homemade Mango Sauce

Matcha Milk Latte with Homemade Mango Sauce

$7.60
Matcha Hot Milk Latte

Matcha Hot Milk Latte

$6.50
Hojicha Hot Milk Latte

Hojicha Hot Milk Latte

$6.50
Matcha with Yuzu and Soda

Matcha with Yuzu and Soda

$7.50
Thai Milk Tea 500ml.

Thai Milk Tea 500ml.

$7.50

Thai Milk Coffee 500ml.

Thai Milk Coffee 500ml.

$7.50

Homemade soy milk (Unsweetened)

Homemade soy milk (Unsweetened)

$2.95+

Matcha shot (hot)

$5.00

Spring Water 500ml.

$3.00

Houjicha Milk Latte with Homemade Strawberry Sauce

$7.60

Three layer Usucha style Matcha with strawberry sauce on the bottom

Houjicha Milk Latte with Homemade Mango Sauce

$7.60

Hot Tea

$3.00

Bani Tea Merchandise

Matcha Super Premium Grade in gift wrap

Matcha Super Premium Grade in gift wrap

$63.00
Tea Pot (Green)

Tea Pot (Green)

$35.00

Clear bowl

$15.50
Small Pouch

Small Pouch

Tea Pot (Red Clay)

Tea Pot (Red Clay)

$38.00
Hario Cold Brew Bottle

Hario Cold Brew Bottle

$23.00+Out of stock
Tea Caddy

Tea Caddy

$13.50+

SWEET MOON Dessert

Honey Toast

Honey Toast

$16.50

Japanese milk bread toasted with Isigny Mere French butter, sprinkled with Washington raw honey. Topped with ice cream and butter crumbled, puffed rainbow cereal, rainbow confetti, cookie stick, mix berries, and whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast

$16.50

Japanese milk bread dipped in homemade egg batter and pan fried in Isigny Ste Mere French butter. Topped with Vermont maple syrup and assorted fresh fruit

Savory Loft Toast and Sandwich

Savory Loft Toast and Sandwich

All savory toasts and sandwiches are made with Japanese style milk bread and béchamel sauce

Kakigori

Kakigori

$12.50

Japanese style milk base shaved Ice with our special recipe and varies topping

Mini Parfeit

Mini Parfeit

$6.00Out of stock

A smaller version of our parfeit-milk soft serve, Thai Tea soft serve or swirl sprinkled with Chocolate confetti & your choice of two toppings.

Parfait

Parfait

$11.50Out of stock

Our premium 10-layer parfaits will take you to our most beloved destinations. Let us take you on a journey.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50
Apple Turnover

Apple Turnover

$3.00Out of stock

Croissant

$3.00
Asian Styles Sandwich

Asian Styles Sandwich

$5.95
Taro in Coconut Milk

Taro in Coconut Milk

$5.50Out of stock

Taro ,Barley Pearl, Sesame, Peanut, Tapioca in warm Coconut Milk

Sam Cha in Coconut Milk

Sam Cha in Coconut Milk

$5.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato, Yam, Purple Potato, Pearl Barley, Sesame and Peanut in warm Coconut Milk

Thai Baby Banana in Coconut Milk

$5.50Out of stock

Thai baby banana simmered in warm coconut milk and tapioca stick.

Rainbow Custard Steam Bread

$5.50Out of stock
Croffle

Croffle

$8.95

The marriage between a croissant and a waffle on top with our homemade cream and special topping

Japanese Cheesecake

Japanese Cheesecake

$7.50

fluffly but dense baked Japanese cheesecake served with strawberry sauce

Nutella Cheesecake

Nutella Cheesecake

$6.50
Macaron

Macaron

$13.95
Raspberry Tart

Raspberry Tart

$8.50
Salad Ball

Salad Ball

$7.95Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$10.50

Blackberry Tart

$8.50Out of stock
Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50Out of stock

Side Organic Syrup

$0.30

Raisin Daniss (2pcs)

$3.00Out of stock

SWEET MOON Beverage

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$6.50
Handcrafted Lemonade

Handcrafted Lemonade

$6.50
Fruity Soda

Fruity Soda

$6.50

Fruity Soda Infused with French Syrup topped with rainbow jelly and cherry

French Hot Chocolate

$7.85

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$8.00Out of stock

Hi Fry

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$16.00

Special Fried Chicken with the secret recipe from the Southern of Thailand served with special sauce and a side of rice

Crab Jujube (Hoi Jo)

Crab Jujube (Hoi Jo)

$18.00Out of stock

Fried crab roll

Hoy Tod (Mussel Pancake)

Hoy Tod (Mussel Pancake)

$16.00

Pan fried crispy mussel

Orh Luak (Oyster Omelette)

Orh Luak (Oyster Omelette)

$16.00

Pan fried Oyster omellete

Ukoy (Shrimp Fritters)

Ukoy (Shrimp Fritters)

$16.00Out of stock

Filipino crispy deep-fried fritters made with rice batter and unshelled small shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Deep fried shrimp wrapped with bacon

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$16.00

Deep fried chicken wings

Fresh Roll

Fresh Roll

$9.00

Vermicelli rice noodles, lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts, basil and served with peanut sauce with a choice of tofu or prawn

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$8.00

Deep fried vegetable roll

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00

Vegetarian Gyoza

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00Out of stock

Rice

$4.00

Rolling Wok (Noodles&Fried Rice)

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.00

Famous Thai Street food. Stir-fried thin rice noodle with an egg, bean sprout, red and green onions, tamarind sauce topped with ground peanut and lime

Shanghai Noodles

Shanghai Noodles

$18.00
Singapore Noodles

Singapore Noodles

$18.00

Stir-Fried Noodle with curry powder,egg and vegetables

Mee Goreng Kee Mow

Mee Goreng Kee Mow

$18.00

Stir-fried Indonesian noodle dish in spicy basil style

Char Kway Teow (Malaysian Noodle)

Char Kway Teow (Malaysian Noodle)

$18.00
Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

The Signature Thai dish, Stir-fried rice with juicy pineapple, tomato, green onion, Chinese chicken sausage and the taste of curry powder on topped with cashew nut.

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$25.00Out of stock

Stir-Fried rice with crab, pea and carrot

Taro Fried Rice

Taro Fried Rice

$18.00Out of stock

Unique style fried rice with taro, mushroom, ginkgo, water chestnut, onion, and red bean with a choice of your protein.

Drunken Noodle

$18.00

wide rice noodles (gluten) stir-fried with cage-free egg, sliced tomato, bell pepper, onion, carrot and lots of Thai basil in our special ground garlic-chili paste.

Crispy Chow Fun

Crispy Chow Fun

$18.00

Crispy flat rice noodle topped with house gravy brown sauce, Gai Lan (Chinese Broccoli) and a choice of meat.

Goy See Mee

$25.00

Fry Noodle served in fantastic style! Topped with house gravy and bamboo shoot and seafood

Phancy Pho

Phó ( Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

Phó ( Vietnamese Noodle Soup)

$16.00

Vietnamese Style Noodle soup with a choice of chicken or beef

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$18.00

Famous Thai style Noodle soup comes with Prawn and ground chicken

Bò Kho (Stewed Beef Noodle Soup)

Bò Kho (Stewed Beef Noodle Soup)

$18.00Out of stock

slow-cook beef stew noodle soup with varies of herb

Laksa

Laksa

$18.00

Malaysian Style Noodles Soup with Prawn, Chicken, Tofu and Egg.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup (Thai Style)

Tom Yum Noodle Soup (Thai Style)

$18.00

Famous Thai style Noodle soup comes with peanut,dried chili and lime,Prawn and chicken

Rice

$4.00

Hainan Chicken (Bugis Street)

Hainanese Chicken Set

Hainanese Chicken Set

$18.00

Steamed chicken served with Garlic Ginger Rice, Soup, and Sauce.

Hainanese Chicken Small

Hainanese Chicken Small

$12.00

Hainanese Style Steamed Chicken (w/o rice) served with special homemade sauce

Katsu Set

Katsu Set

$18.00

Choice of fried Katsu served with Garlic Ginger Rice, Soup, and Sweet Chili Sauce.

Hainanese Chicken Large

Hainanese Chicken Large

$20.00

Hainanese Style Steamed Chicken (w/o rice) served with special homemade sauce

Fried Chicken Set

Fried Chicken Set

$18.00

Fried chicken served with Garlic Ginger Rice, Soup, and Sweet Chili Sauce.

Fried Chicken/Chicken Katsu/Fried Pork Small

Fried Chicken/Chicken Katsu/Fried Pork Small

$12.00

Fried Chicken (w/o rice) served with sweet chili sauce

Fried Chicken/Chicken Katsu/Fried Pork Large

Fried Chicken/Chicken Katsu/Fried Pork Large

$20.00

Fried Chicken (w/o rice) served with sweet chili sauce

Side order

Mimi Crepe

Brittany Crepe

$11.50

Strawberry, Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream

Paris Crepe

$9.85

Strawberry, Nutella, Whipped Cream

King Kong Crepe

$9.25

Banana, Nutella, Whipped Cream

Belgium Crepe

$10.75

Lotus Biscoff Sauce, Lotus Crumbled, Lotus Cookie, Whipped Cream

Lyon Crepe

$12.50

Ham, Monay Sauce, Gruyee Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Cool Coco

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice Cream served in a paper cup with topping

Ice Cream In Waffle Cone

$5.00

Ice Cream served waffle cone with topping

Pay Station Fruit Market

Pomegranate

Pomegranate

$3.50

1 each

Pear

Pear

$6.00

1 each

Persimmon

$2.00

1 Each

Japanese Pear

Japanese Pear

$6.00

1 Each

Mixed Fruits Box

$12.00

Watermelon Slice with Pineapple and Melon

Beverage

Soft Drink In Glass

Soft Drink In Glass

$2.00Out of stock

Soft Drink In Can

Soft Drink In Can

$1.99Out of stock

Coke 500ml. (Bottle)

Coke 500ml. (Bottle)

$3.00

Diet Coke 500ml. (Bottle)

$3.00

Fanta Orange 500ml. (Bottle)

$3.00
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Street food is the concept of preparing or cooking simple, ready-to-eat food sold by vendors on streets or other public locations for immediate consumption. Street food is very common and popular in ASEAN countries, especially in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia Vietnam, and the Philippines. Street food is simple, quick, and less expensive compared to restaurant-dining.

400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle, WA 98101

