ASEAN Streat Food Hall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Street food is the concept of preparing or cooking simple, ready-to-eat food sold by vendors on streets or other public locations for immediate consumption. Street food is very common and popular in ASEAN countries, especially in Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia Vietnam, and the Philippines. Street food is simple, quick, and less expensive compared to restaurant-dining.
Location
400 Pine Street Suite 136, Seattle, WA 98101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant