A map showing the location of Noi Thai Cuisine Green LakeView gallery

Noi Thai Cuisine Green Lake

review star

No reviews yet

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Fresh Rolls

Need Utensils?

Yes Utensil

No Utensil

Appetizers

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Savory chicken marinated in yellow curry powder and coconut milk. Served with our homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad, and toasted bread.

Chicken Wing

Chicken Wing

$8.95+

Our tasty wings are marinated in garlic and soy sauce, then fried. Served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$13.95

Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.

Deep-Fried Pork Strips

Deep-Fried Pork Strips

$12.50

This dish includes succulent pork sliced thin and marinated in a sugar and salt brine, then deep frying them to a flavorful golden brown.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$11.95

Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.

Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$11.95

Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.

Thai Shrimp Cakes

Thai Shrimp Cakes

$14.50

Amazing fried shrimp cakes, served with our Noi style plum sauce.

Thai-Leaf Wrapped

Thai-Leaf Wrapped

$11.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Originally from the Northern part of Thailand, this dish is a famous appetizer. Fill the betel leaves with dry shrimp, lime (skin on), gingers, fresh chilies, shallots, toasted coconut, toasted peanuts and top it off with a sweet and tangy sauce.

Soup

Classic Tom Yum

Classic Tom Yum

$8.95+

(Spice Level: Mild) Our famous spicy and sour soup is served simmering with chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Original Tom Kah

Original Tom Kah

$8.95+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

Salad

Larb

Larb

$17.95

A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.

Papaya Salad w/Sticky Rice

Papaya Salad w/Sticky Rice

$14.95

Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.

Yum Salad

Yum Salad

$17.95

(Spice Level: Mild) A zesty salad tossed with cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, red onions, spring onions, cilantro and a chili-lime dressing.

Curry

Bangkok Red Curry

$18.95

A timeless Thai classic. This rich curry features red chili paste simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.

Coconut Panang Curry

Coconut Panang Curry

$19.95

Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$18.95

Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes kafir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with basil, and bell peppers. Spicy. Gluten free.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$18.95

A mild southern-style curry of slowly simmered lamb rack, potatoes, peanuts and red onions cooked in massaman curry. This dish has peanuts as its main ingredient.

Salmon Curry

Salmon Curry

$24.95

Grilled Salmon filet atop jasmine rice, cucumber and our signature Panang Curry, which includes kaffir lime leaves and bell peppers. Topped with whipped cream, tobiko and kaffir lime leaf.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$18.95

Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.

Entrees

Cashew Nut

Cashew Nut

$18.95

(Spice Level: Mild) Tender chicken breast stir fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, red onions and cashew nuts.

Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles

Clay Pot Shrimp & Glass Noodles

$22.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes shrimp, bacon, stir-fried glass noodles, garlic, ginger, cilantro and white pepper mixed in our delicious homemade sauce.

Crispy Garlic Chicken

Crispy Garlic Chicken

$20.50

Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.

Crying Tiger w/Sticky Rice

Crying Tiger w/Sticky Rice

$22.95

Tender flat iron beef steak grilled to perfection served with Thai style dipping sauce infused with roasted ground rice and served with fresh vegetables.

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

Salmon Ob Woonsen

$23.95
Siam Spicy Eggplant

Siam Spicy Eggplant

$17.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

Spicy Thai Basil Stir-Fry

$18.95

Choice of ground chicken or pork stir-fried with Thai basil, bell peppers, topped with fried egg then served over rice.

Swimming Rama

Swimming Rama

$16.95

Sliced tender chicken breast served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

Rice Dishes

Crab Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$24.95

A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

Salmon Garlic Fried Rice

$22.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried in flavorful garlic paste, red bell pepper, carrot and green onions. Topped with grilled garlic butter salmon fillet.

Noodles

Black Noodles (Pad Si iew)

Black Noodles (Pad Si iew)

$18.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)

Drunken Noodles (Pad Ki Mao)

$18.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$19.95

The most famous Northern Thai dish, combines crispy and soft egg noodles, lime, pickled green mustard, sliced red onions and chicken thigh in a thin flavorful yellow curry.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Pad Thai Lobster

$28.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

Noi's Signature Dishes

Angry Ocean

Angry Ocean

$28.95

Lobster, prawns, scallops and mussels dance together in a light and savory stir-fry, including crisp onions, bell peppers, fresh basil leaves and chili paste for flavor.

Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle

Clay Pot Crab With Glass Noodle

$26.95

A century old Thai favorite dish includes a combination of spiced crab, bacon, ginger, cilantro, white pepper on top of stir-fried glass noodles with our delicious homemade sauce.

Green Curry-Flat Iron

Green Curry-Flat Iron

$27.95

Grilled flat iron steak served sizzling in a hot stone bowl with aromatic green curry, kaffir lime leaves, Thai eggplant and Thai basil simmered in coconut milk.

Red Curry Roast Duck

Red Curry Roast Duck

$30.95

Roasted duck in traditional red curry with cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, grapes, fresh local pineapple and lychee.

Tamarind Duck

Tamarind Duck

$30.95

Roasted duck in our delectable tamarind sauce, served on a bed of spinach, finished with crispy shallots.

Tom Yum Lobster

Tom Yum Lobster

$27.95

Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.

Yellow Curry Crab

Yellow Curry Crab

$25.95

Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.

Vegetarian Menu

VG Black Noodles

VG Black Noodles

$18.95

Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.

VG Cashew Nut

VG Cashew Nut

$18.95

Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions.

VG Drunken Noodles

VG Drunken Noodles

$18.95

Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.

VG Fried Rice

$17.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe

$17.95

A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch.

VG Original Tom Kah

VG Original Tom Kah

$8.50+

This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk

VG Pad Thai

$18.95

Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

VG Pineapple Fried Rice

$19.95

Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

VG Siam Spicy Eggplant

$17.95

An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce and your choice of meat.

VG Swimming Rama

VG Swimming Rama

$16.95

Our finest tofu served with fresh spinach drizzled with our famous homemade peanut sauce.

VG Tofu Soup

VG Tofu Soup

$8.50+

A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.

VG Veggie Rolls

VG Veggie Rolls

$11.95

Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.

VG Yellow Curry

VG Yellow Curry

$18.95

Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.

Dessert

Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

Banana In Sweet Coconut Milk

$8.50
Black Sticky Rice Pudding

Black Sticky Rice Pudding

$8.50
Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.95Out of stock

Side Orders

Brown Rice

$4.00

Cashew Nuts

$3.00

Chili Fish Sauce

Chili Paste

Chili Powder

Cup of Green Curry Sauce

$5.95

Cup of Massaman Sauce

$5.95

Cup of Panang Curry Sauce

$5.95

Cup of Red Curry Sauce

$5.95

Cup of Yellow Curry Sauce

$5.95

Fried Egg

$3.50

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Large Peanut Sauce

$5.00

Yes Utensil

No Utensils

Small Peanut Sauce

$2.50

Soy Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

Steamed Thin Noodle

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$5.00

Steamed Wide Noodle

$3.50

Sticky Rice

$4.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Noi Thai Cuisine continues the traditional of The Bai Tong Family of Restaurant in Seattle, Washington which originally began as a favorite stop over for Thai Airways Crew at SeaTac Airport over two decades ago. At Noi Thai Cuisine, we pride ourselves on making high quality food and giving our guests a real authentic Thai taste. We strive to bring our guests the best in Thai cuisine as our food is authentically prepared and beautifully presented. Here you will find your familiar favorites but even more dishes you may not be familiar with yet. Each dish on our menu is prepared to order using the freshest and highest quality ingredients. Most of our dishes are created and modified by one of the best of the Chef of Thailand. All of our dishes are prepared by our Executive Chef and Thai culinary team with care to ensure our guests enjoy the best dining experience, so you can trust that every little detail has been taken care of.

Location

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Zeeks Pizza - Greenlake
orange starNo Reviews
7900 E Greenlake Drive N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
The Wing Dome - Greenwood
orange starNo Reviews
7818 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Burgermaster - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
9820 Aurora Avenue N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Retreat
orange starNo Reviews
6900 East Green Lake Way North Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Retreat
orange star4.2 • 807
6900 E Green Lake Way N Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext
Greenlake Grill
orange star3.6 • 571
7200 E Green Lake Dr N Seattle, WA 98115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 3.9 (21 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston