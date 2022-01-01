- Home
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
454 Reviews
$$
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
APERITIVOS
SOUP/SALAD
PEQUEÑOS
BURRITOS
EXPRESSO BURRITO
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef or pork, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack and Cotija cheeses, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
CHORIZO BURRITO
A flour tortilla with house made Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack and Cotija cheeses, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
ONE BURRITO
A flour tortilla with chicken, beef, pork or beans. Topped with a mild red sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
TWO BURRITOS
Two flour tortillas with chicken, beef, pork or beans. Topped with a mild red sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
BURRITO LOCO
Whole-wheat tortilla filled with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, red bell peppers, sour cream and fresh guacamole. Served with whole black beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
ESPECIALIDADES
MARISCOS
POLLO/CARNE
VEGETERIANOS
KIDS
BEER/COCKTAILS
(NEW!) ROSITAS CLASSIC MARG (TO-GO)
**Don't forget to add the fresh lime that's provided and give it a good shake!!** House-made Rosita's Classic Margarita. Made with Altos Reposado 100% agave tequila, Cointreau, and lime. Served without ice in an 8oz secure container. Available for pick up only with the purchase of an entree. ID REQUIRED.
*RED SANGRIA (TO-GO)*
Our house sangria made with a combination of red wine, brandy, and fruit juices. Served without ice in an 8oz container in a secure cup. ***FOR PICK UP ONLY WITH FOOD PURCHASE AND VALID ID***
TECATE (TO-GO)
FOR PICK UP ONLY. PLEASE BRING ID!
WHITE CLAW MANGO (TO-GO)
FOR PICK UP ONLY. PLEASE BRING ID!
MODELO ESPECIAL (TO-GO)
FOR PICK UP ONLY. PLEASE BRING ID!
N/A BEVERAGES
POP (TO-GO)
KID MARG FLVR (TO-GO)
MILK (TO-GO)
CHOCOLATE MILK (TO-GO)
FLVR LEMONADE (TO-GO)
Arnold Palmer (TO-GO)
GINGER BEER (TO-GO)
HORCHATA (TO-GO)
ICE TEA (TO-GO)
JARRITOS (TO-GO)
JUICE (TO-GO)
MEXICAN COKE (TO-GO)
PELLIGRINO (TO-GO)
ROY ROGER (TO-GO)
SHIRLEY TEMPLE (TO-GO)
SODA WATER (TO-GO)
APERITIVOS
Guacamole
Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, and lime.
Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with cheese
Quesadilla Mexicana
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Taquitos Locos
Crispy rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Super Nacho
Corn tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacample.
Reg Nachos
Corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. Small $9.50 Large $11.50
Small Pico
Large Pico
ENSALADAS
House Salad
Romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, olives, corn, tomatoes, Jack cheese and avocado. Served with our green house dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Charbroiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, red bell pepper, avocado and grated cheese. Served with our green house dressing.
Avocado Tostada
A crispy corn tortilla with chicken, beef, or beans. Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jack cheese, a mild red salsa and avocado. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
GARDEN SALAD
Romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, corn, cucumber, mango, avocado and whole black beans. Served with our green house dressing.
Rosita's Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of chicken, beef, or pork topped with lettuce, Jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with fresh seasonal fruit.
SOPAS
PLATOS PEQUEÑOS
P/Chimichanga
Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
P/Enchilada
Roja, verde, or mole sauce with your choice of chicken, beef or cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
P/Tamale
Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
P/Crispy Taco
Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.
Huevos Rancheros
Chorizo Con Huevos
SIDES
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115