Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

454 Reviews

$$

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98115

Popular Items

(NEW!) ROSITAS CLASSIC MARG (TO-GO)
P/Chimichanga
Spicy Arroz Con Pollo

APERITIVOS

Guacamole

$5.50

Fresh avocado, tomato, onion, and lime.

Bean Dip

$3.00

Refried beans topped with cheese

Quesadilla Mexicana

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Taquitos Locos

$12.00

Crispy rolled flour tortillas filled with chicken and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Super Nacho

$9.50+

Corn tortilla chips, green tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacample.

Reg Nachos

$9.00+

Corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, refried beans, melted Jack cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. Small $9.50 Large $11.50

Small Pico

$3.00

Large Pico

$6.50

ENSALADAS

House Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, olives, corn, tomatoes, Jack cheese and avocado. Served with our green house dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Charbroiled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, corn, red bell pepper, avocado and grated cheese. Served with our green house dressing.

Avocado Tostada

$16.00

A crispy corn tortilla with chicken, beef, or beans. Lettuce, tomato, sour cream, jack cheese, a mild red salsa and avocado. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

GARDEN SALAD

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, red bell peppers, corn, cucumber, mango, avocado and whole black beans. Served with our green house dressing.

Rosita's Taco Salad

$12.50

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with refried beans and your choice of chicken, beef, or pork topped with lettuce, Jack cheese, olives, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with fresh seasonal fruit.

SOPAS

Tortilla Soup

$6.50

Shredded chicken, fresh avocado, Jack cheese and tortilla chips in a mild broth made of red chiles.

Sopa De Frijoles

$6.00

Whole pinto or black beans with Spanish rice, tomatoes, onions, cilantro and avocado.

PLATOS PEQUEÑOS

P/Chimichanga

$13.50

Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

P/Enchilada

$12.50

Roja, verde, or mole sauce with your choice of chicken, beef or cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

P/Tamale

$12.00

Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

P/Crispy Taco

$12.00

Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Chorizo Con Huevos

$15.50

BURRITOS

Express Burrito

$18.50

A flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef or pork, Spanish rice and refried beans. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack and Cotija cheeses, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Chorizo Burrito

$18.50

A flour tortilla with house made Mexican sausage, scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack and Cotija cheeses, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

One Burrito

$16.00

A flour tortilla with chicken, beef, pork or beans. Topped with a mild red sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Two Burritos

$18.50

Two flour tortillas with chicken, beef, pork or beans. Topped with a mild red sauce and Jack cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Burrito Loco

$17.00

Whole-wheat tortilla filled with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans. Topped with a mild red sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, olives, tomatoes, corn, red bell peppers, sour cream and fresh guacamole. Served with whole black beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

ESPECIALIDADES

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.50

This is a Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef, or cheese and topped with green tomatillo salsa, Jack cheese, onions and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.50

Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef or cheese. One is topped with green tomatillo salsa and the other with a red Spanish salsa. Served with onions, Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Enchiladas Mole Poblano

$15.50

Two corn tortillas with chicken, beef or cheese topped with a mole sauce. Served with onions, Jack cheese, Cotija and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

El Matador

$15.50

Sopes

$16.50

Two handmade corn cakes with chicken, beef, or house made chorizo and topped with refried beans, guacamole, jack cheese, onions, Cotija, sour cream and green tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Chimichangas

$16.50

Two crispy flour tortillas with cheese, and chicken or shredded beef. Topped with green onions, tomatoes, sour cream, Cotija and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Chalupas

$16.00

MARISCOS

Tacos Pescado

$17.50

Grilled cod served in three corn tortillas topped with a yogurt cilantro dressing and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans.

Burrito Acapulco

$20.00

A flour tortilla filled with sauteed prawns, scallops, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. Topped with sour cream, Jack cheese, avocado, and a green tomatillo salsa or a spicy, creamy chipotle sauce.

Enchiladas De Camaron

$20.00

Two corn tortillas filled with sauteed prawns, tomatoes and green onions. Topped with green tomatillo salsa, onions, Jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Camarones Mexicanos

$20.00

Prawns sauteed with garlic butter, Mexican beer, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms. Served with whole black beans and tortillas. Make spicy upon request!

VEGETERIANOS

Veggie Chimichangas

$16.50

Two crispy flour tortillas filled with whole black beans and Jack cheese. Topped with tomato, green onion, corn, sour cream, Cotija and guacamole. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Combinación Vegetariana

$17.00

Your choice of (2) items: spinach enchilada, enchilada suiza, gordita, or chimichanga. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Spinach Enchiladas

$16.00

orn tortillas with baby spinach, mushrooms, garlic, onions, Jack cheese, sour cream and green tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice and pinto beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Enchiladas Suizas

$15.50

Corn tortillas filled with Jack cheese and topped with onions, sour cream and green tomatillo salsa. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

Gorditas

$16.50

Handmade corn cakes topped with whole black beans, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, Cotija, sour cream, guacamole and green tomatillo salsa. Served with whole pinto beans. NOTE: Coleslaw is not available at this time. Thank you for understanding.

POLLO Y CARNE

Spicy Arroz Con Pollo

$17.50

Pollo Al Carbon

$17.50

Charbroiled chicken breast topped with a creamy, spicy chipotle sauce and red bell pepper. Served with Spanish rice, whole black beans, and tortillas.

Gallina Mole

$16.50

Shredded chicken topped with onions and a mole sauce. Served with Spanish rice, whole pinto beans and tortillas.

Pollo Asado

$18.00

Charbroiled chicken breast served with a jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo and handmade corn tortillas.

Carne Asada

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak served with a jalapeno, house made guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans

Steak Picado

$19.50

Slices of skirt steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with refried beans, tortillas, and Spanish rice or house made potatoes.

Tacos Asada

$19.50

Four corn tortillas with grilled skirt steak, cilantro and onions. Served with our house-made guacamole, Spanish rice and refried beans.

Mojo y Asada

$21.00

Grilled skirt steak with prawns sauteed with mushrooms, fresh garlic, butter, and crushed red pepper chili. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, Spanish rice, beans, and tortillas.

Fajitas

Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.

Carnitas

$16.50

Crisp, pulled pork served with Spanish rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Especial de la Casa

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak and one beef, chicken or cheese enchilda topped with a green tomatillo salsa, sour cream, cheese and onions. Served with Spanish rice and whole black beans.

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.50

Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .

SIDES

S/Tortillas

$2.50

S/Sour Cream

$2.50

S/Homemade Potatoes

$4.00

S/Rice

$3.00+

S/Beans

$3.00+

S/Cheese

$2.00+

S/Fruit

$5.50

S/Flour Tortillas

$2.50

S/Corn Tortillas

$2.50

POSTRES

Flan

$7.00

Churros

$6.50

Jodee's Mocha Creme Pie

KIDS

K/Ench

$7.00

K/Quesadilla

$6.00

K/Nachos

$5.50

K/Taco

$7.00

K/Burrito

$7.00

K/Rice and Beans

$5.50

K/Taquitos Locos

$7.00

K/Perro Caliente

$5.50

K/Pollito Loco

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support! For online ordering and delivery visit www.rositasrestaurant.com. Gracias!

Location

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

