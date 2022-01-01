Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

TnT Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

2114 N 45th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito
Taco Platter
Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito

Optional Paper Items

Large Bag $0.08

$0.08

No bag

I'll bring my own

Yes, I'd like utensils

No utensils

I'd like napkins

No napkins necessary

Churros

TNT house made to order churro dusted with cinnamon sugar

Single Churro

$1.00

TNT house made to order churro dusted with cinnamon sugar

1/2 Dozen Churros

$5.50

Six TNT house made to order churros dusted with cinnamon sugar

Dozen Churros

$11.00

Twelve TNT house made to order churros dusted with cinnamon sugar

Breakfast Burritos

Scrambled cage free eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Al Pastor Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Al pastor breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Green chile braised chicken breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Beef Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Ancho braised beef breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito

$11.25

Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Papas Dulce Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Papas dulce & kale breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Hominy Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Hominy hash and spinach breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Egg Breakfast Burrito

$7.50

Breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$10.25

Bacon breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Bean Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Breakfast Taquitos

8" flour tortilla, cage free eggs, monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo

Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno Breakfast Taquito

$6.00

Eggs, tomatoes, onions, & jalapeno on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Chorizo Verde Breakfast Taquito

$6.75

Chorizo verde on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Bacon Breakfast Taquito

$6.75

Bacon on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito

$7.25

Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Papas Dulce Breakfast Taquito

$6.00

Papas dulce & kale on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Beef Breakfast Taquito

$7.25

Ancho braised beef on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Chicken Breakfast Taquito

$6.75

Green chile braised chicken on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Taquito

$5.50

8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Hominy Breakfast Taquito

$6.00

Hominy hash & spinach on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Al Pastor Breakfast Taquito

$6.75

Al pastor on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo

Breakfast Entrees

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

corn tortillas, frijoles pintos, jack and cotija cheeses, ranchero sauce, two eggs any style & choice of salsa

Chorizo Verde & Eggs

$10.25

griddled chorizo, papas de comal, eggs any style, flour tortilla, & choice of salsa

Breakfast Torta

$9.25

Egg, pico de gallo, avocado & tapatio aioli on a torta roll. Your choice of protein. Beef is $2 extra.

Chilaquiles Verde

$10.00

crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.

Chilaquiles Ranchero

$10.00

crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.

Asada Breakfast Plate

$11.25

Carne Asada with eggs, papas de comal, and flour tortillas

Bacon Breakfast Plate

$10.25

Bacon, eggs, papas de comal and flour tortillas

Tacos

A plate is 3 tacos topped with cotija, radish, diced onion, cilantro and choice of salsa. A platter includes rice and beans. Individual tacos also available.

Taco Platter

$12.00

3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos

Taco Plate

$11.00

3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Green Chile Braised Chicken Taco

$3.50

Ancho Braised Beef Taco

$3.90

Chorizo Verde Taco

$3.50

Carne Asada Taco

$3.90

Papas Dulce & Kale Taco

$3.40

Hominy Hash & Spinach Taco

$3.40

Burritos

arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & your choice of protein

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.00

Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Ancho Braised Beef Burrito

$11.11

Ancho braised beef with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Chorizo Verde Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo verde with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.00

Carne asada with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Papas Dulce & Kale Burrito

$8.75

Papas dulce & kale with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Hominy Hash & Spinach Burrito

$8.75

Hominy hash & spinach with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Rice & Bean Burrito

$7.75

Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.75

frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa

Tortas

with chile caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli

Al Pastor Torta

$9.50

Al pastor with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Carne Asada Torta

$10.00

Carne Asada with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Green Chile Braised Chicken Torta

$9.50

Green chile braised chicken with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Chorizo Verde Torta

$9.50

Chorizo verde with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Hominy Hash & Kale Torta

$9.00

Hominy hash & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Papas Dulce and Spinach Torta

$8.75

Papas dulce & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Ancho Chile Braised Beef Torta

$10.00

Ancho chile braised beef with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll

Soup

Chicken tortilla soup

Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.75

Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.25

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla with a little cheese quesadilla

$10.50

Cup of Chicken Tortilla with a little cheese quesadilla

$9.00

Tazones

Romaine, kale, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, corn salsa, avocado crema, pico de gallo, side of corn chips

Al Pastor Tazone

$9.50

Al pastor salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Green Chile Braised Chicken Tazone

$9.50

Green chile braised chicken salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Ancho Braised Beef Tazone

$10.00

Ancho chile braised beef salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Chorizo Verde Tazone

$9.50

Chorizo verde salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Papas Dulce & Kale Tazone

$8.75

Papas dulce & kale salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Hominy Hash & Spinach Tazone

$8.75

Hominy hash & spinach salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Frijoles Pinto with Rice Tazone

$7.25

Salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Carne Asada Tazone

$10.00

Carne asada salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips

Quesadillas

all quesadillas filled with monterey jack cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese

Green Chile Braised Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and green chile braised chicken

Ancho Braised Beef Quesadilla

$10.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and ancho braised beef

Chorizo Verde Quesadilla

$9.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and chorizo verde

Papas Dulce & Kale Quesadilla

$9.00

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and papas dulce and kale

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and al pastor

Hominy Hash & Spinach Quesadilla

$9.00

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and hominy hash & spinach

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.50

flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and carne asada

Dilla Mini

$4.75

Sides

Tortilla Chips with Salsa

$4.00

Crisp tortilla chips with pico de gallo

Tortilla Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)

$6.00

Arroz Rojo (8oz)

$3.00

Frijoles Pintos (8oz)

$3.00

Rice And Beans

$5.75

Hominy Hash with Spinach

$5.00

Side Chips

$1.85

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side (8 oz) Salsa

$3.00

Side (4 oz) Guacamole

$5.00

Side (2 oz) Guacamole

$2.75

Side (1.25 oz) Sour Cream

$0.75

Side (1.25 oz) Chipotle Salsa

$0.75

Side (1.25 oz) Avocado Crema

$0.75

Side (1.25 oz) Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Side (1.25 oz) Salsa Verde

$0.75

Side (1.25 oz) Roasted Habanero

$0.75

Side Salad

$2.75

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$1.75

Side Pickled Chiles

$1.50

Side 2 Corn Tortillas

$0.75

Side 2 Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Side Sauteed Kale

$2.75

Side Slaw

$2.75

Side Cotija Cheese

$0.50

Side Jack Chesese

$0.50

Side (1.25 oz) Tapatio Aioli

$0.75

Side Plain Lettuce

$1.50

Lime Side

$0.75

Side Proteins

Side Al Pastor

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$5.25

Side Ancho Braised Beef

$5.25

Side Chorizo Verde

$4.50

Side Green Chile Braised Chicken

$4.50

Side Papas Dulce & Kale

$4.00

Side Hominy Hash & Spinach

$5.00

Side 1 Egg

$2.00

Side 1 Strip Bacon

$2.00

Side 2 Strip Bacon

$4.00

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

$3.25

Mexican Bottle Coke

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.25

Can Coke

$2.50

Can Diet Coke

$2.50

Can Sprite

$2.50

Med Milk

$1.75

Lg Milk

$2.00

Fresh OJ

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Horchata

$3.75

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

Jarritos Tamarind

$3.25

Jarritos Soda Water

$3.25

Mexican Soda Squirt

$3.50

Mexican Bottle Fanta

$3.50

Coffee Bar

Med. Drip

$1.50

Large Drip

$1.50

Double Shot

$1.75

Med. Cafe Latte

$3.50

Large Cafe Latte

$3.75

Med Cappuccino

$3.50

Lg Cappuccino

$3.75

Med Mocha

$3.75

Lg Mocha

$4.00

Med Horchata Latte

$3.75

LgHorchata Latte

$4.75

Med Mexican Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Lg Mexican Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Med Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Lg Cafe con Leche

$3.75

Med Americano

$1.95

Lg Americano

$2.00

Beer

Victoria

$4.50Out of stock

Pacifico Botella

$4.50Out of stock

Corona 12Onz

$4.50Out of stock

Xx Botella

$4.50Out of stock

Corona 24 Oz

$7.50Out of stock

Pacifico 24 Oz

$7.50Out of stock

Modelo 24 Oz Chelada

$7.50Out of stock

Tecate 24 Oz

$8.00Out of stock

Modelo Especial

$4.50Out of stock

Bohemia

$4.50Out of stock

Corona Familiar

$9.00Out of stock

Corona Can

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

TNT Taqueria offers full flavored dishes, always cooked from scratch using ingredients of the highest integrity. Our locally sourced meats include Northwest ‘St. Helen’s’ Beef, Salmon Creek Farms pork and Northwest raised Draper Valley chicken. These natural and sustainable proteins from our own back yard coupled with five daily made salsas are the foundation for our menu that offers South of the border Taqueria standards all day long! All menu items are packaged in 98.7% fully compostable containers for safe and sustainable travel. If and when we get our City to phase IV, you can grab a seat at the counter or one of the few tables to hang out and dine with us in house.

Location

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
TnT Taqueria image

