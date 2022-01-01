- Home
TnT Taqueria
No reviews yet
2114 N 45th Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Optional Paper Items
Churros
Breakfast Burritos
Al Pastor Breakfast Burrito
Al pastor breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Chicken Breakfast Burrito
Green chile braised chicken breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Beef Breakfast Burrito
Ancho braised beef breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Chorizo Verde Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo verde breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito
Carne asada breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Papas Dulce Breakfast Burrito
Papas dulce & kale breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Hominy Breakfast Burrito
Hominy hash and spinach breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Egg Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Bacon breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Bean Breakfast Burrito
Bean breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, papas de comal, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Breakfast Taquitos
Eggs, Tomatoes, Onions & Jalapeno Breakfast Taquito
Eggs, tomatoes, onions, & jalapeno on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Chorizo Verde Breakfast Taquito
Chorizo verde on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Bacon Breakfast Taquito
Bacon on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Carne Asada Breakfast Taquito
Carne Asada on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Papas Dulce Breakfast Taquito
Papas dulce & kale on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Beef Breakfast Taquito
Ancho braised beef on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Chicken Breakfast Taquito
Green chile braised chicken on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Taquito
8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Hominy Breakfast Taquito
Hominy hash & spinach on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Al Pastor Breakfast Taquito
Al pastor on an 8" tortilla with cage free eggs, monterey jack & pico de gallo
Breakfast Entrees
Huevos Rancheros
corn tortillas, frijoles pintos, jack and cotija cheeses, ranchero sauce, two eggs any style & choice of salsa
Chorizo Verde & Eggs
griddled chorizo, papas de comal, eggs any style, flour tortilla, & choice of salsa
Breakfast Torta
Egg, pico de gallo, avocado & tapatio aioli on a torta roll. Your choice of protein. Beef is $2 extra.
Chilaquiles Verde
crispy corn tortillas with salsa verde topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
Chilaquiles Ranchero
crispy corn tortillas with ranchero sauce, topped with eggs any style, cotija, pico de gallo. Served with frijoles pintos.
Asada Breakfast Plate
Carne Asada with eggs, papas de comal, and flour tortillas
Bacon Breakfast Plate
Bacon, eggs, papas de comal and flour tortillas
Tacos
Taco Platter
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro with a side of arroz roja & frijoles pntos
Taco Plate
3 tacos on double corn tortillas. Choices of protein topped with radish, onion, cotija, and cilantro.
Al Pastor Taco
Green Chile Braised Chicken Taco
Ancho Braised Beef Taco
Chorizo Verde Taco
Carne Asada Taco
Papas Dulce & Kale Taco
Hominy Hash & Spinach Taco
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Al pastor with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Green Chile Braised Chicken Burrito
Green chile braised chicken with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Ancho Braised Beef Burrito
Ancho braised beef with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Chorizo Verde Burrito
Chorizo verde with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne asada with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Papas Dulce & Kale Burrito
Papas dulce & kale with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Hominy Hash & Spinach Burrito
Hominy hash & spinach with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Rice & Bean Burrito
Burrito with red rice, pinto beans, jack cheese and pico de gallo salsa.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
frijoles pintos, monterey jack, pico de gallo & choice of salsa
Tortas
Al Pastor Torta
Al pastor with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Carne Asada Torta
Carne Asada with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Green Chile Braised Chicken Torta
Green chile braised chicken with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Chorizo Verde Torta
Chorizo verde with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Hominy Hash & Kale Torta
Hominy hash & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Papas Dulce and Spinach Torta
Papas dulce & kale with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Ancho Chile Braised Beef Torta
Ancho chile braised beef with caramelized onions, S.O.B. slaw, chiles en escabeche & Tapatio aioli on a torta roll
Soup
Tazones
Al Pastor Tazone
Al pastor salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Green Chile Braised Chicken Tazone
Green chile braised chicken salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Ancho Braised Beef Tazone
Ancho chile braised beef salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Chorizo Verde Tazone
Chorizo verde salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Papas Dulce & Kale Tazone
Papas dulce & kale salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Hominy Hash & Spinach Tazone
Hominy hash & spinach salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Frijoles Pinto with Rice Tazone
Salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Carne Asada Tazone
Carne asada salad with arroz roja, frijoles pintos, romaine, cumin lime vinaigrette, cotija, avocado crema, pico de gallo, choice of salsa & a coupla chips
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese
Green Chile Braised Chicken Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and green chile braised chicken
Ancho Braised Beef Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and ancho braised beef
Chorizo Verde Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and chorizo verde
Papas Dulce & Kale Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and papas dulce and kale
Al Pastor Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and al pastor
Hominy Hash & Spinach Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and hominy hash & spinach
Carne Asada Quesadilla
flour tortilla stuffed with monterey jack cheese and carne asada
Dilla Mini
Sides
Tortilla Chips with Salsa
Crisp tortilla chips with pico de gallo
Tortilla Chips with Guacamole (4 oz)
Arroz Rojo (8oz)
Frijoles Pintos (8oz)
Rice And Beans
Hominy Hash with Spinach
Side Chips
Side Avocado
Side (8 oz) Salsa
Side (4 oz) Guacamole
Side (2 oz) Guacamole
Side (1.25 oz) Sour Cream
Side (1.25 oz) Chipotle Salsa
Side (1.25 oz) Avocado Crema
Side (1.25 oz) Pico de Gallo
Side (1.25 oz) Salsa Verde
Side (1.25 oz) Roasted Habanero
Side Salad
Side 1 Egg
Side Breakfast Potatoes
Side Pickled Chiles
Side 2 Corn Tortillas
Side 2 Flour Tortillas
Side Sauteed Kale
Side Slaw
Side Cotija Cheese
Side Jack Chesese
Side (1.25 oz) Tapatio Aioli
Side Plain Lettuce
Lime Side
Side Proteins
NA Beverages
Agua Fresca
Mexican Bottle Coke
Bottle Water
Can Coke
Can Diet Coke
Can Sprite
Med Milk
Lg Milk
Fresh OJ
Fountain Soda
Horchata
Jarritos Grapefruit
Jarritos Mandarin
Jarritos Pineapple
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Tamarind
Jarritos Soda Water
Mexican Soda Squirt
Mexican Bottle Fanta
Coffee Bar
Med. Drip
Large Drip
Double Shot
Med. Cafe Latte
Large Cafe Latte
Med Cappuccino
Lg Cappuccino
Med Mocha
Lg Mocha
Med Horchata Latte
LgHorchata Latte
Med Mexican Hot Cocoa
Lg Mexican Hot Cocoa
Med Cafe con Leche
Lg Cafe con Leche
Med Americano
Lg Americano
Beer
Victoria
Pacifico Botella
Corona 12Onz
Xx Botella
Corona 24 Oz
Pacifico 24 Oz
Modelo 24 Oz Chelada
Tecate 24 Oz
Modelo Especial
Bohemia
Corona Familiar
Corona Can
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
TNT Taqueria offers full flavored dishes, always cooked from scratch using ingredients of the highest integrity. Our locally sourced meats include Northwest ‘St. Helen’s’ Beef, Salmon Creek Farms pork and Northwest raised Draper Valley chicken. These natural and sustainable proteins from our own back yard coupled with five daily made salsas are the foundation for our menu that offers South of the border Taqueria standards all day long! All menu items are packaged in 98.7% fully compostable containers for safe and sustainable travel. If and when we get our City to phase IV, you can grab a seat at the counter or one of the few tables to hang out and dine with us in house.
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98103