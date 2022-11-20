Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Joule

168 Reviews

$$

3506 Stone Way N

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Rice Cakes
Scallion Pancake
“That" Short Rib Steak

HOUSE COCKTAIL

Patio pounder Sangria

$10.00

WA Wine, WA Blackberry Liqueur, zesty orange, lychee & hibiscus. Enjoy with or without ice.

Jalisco Campfire

Jalisco Campfire

$13.00

Joule classic, Lapsang Souchong Infused Tequila, Lime and Thai Chili Agave

Smitten

Smitten

$14.00

Uncle Val's Gin, Elderflower, Lime and Grapefruit

Call Me Old Fashioned

Call Me Old Fashioned

$15.00Out of stock

Rye, Cardamaro, Sherry, Toasted Coriander & Pink Peppercorn

A Flip of the Coin

$14.00

Bourbon, Thai Basil Curry, Coconut & Rachel's Ginger Beer

SPRIT FREE COCKTAIL

Smitten 'Mocktail'

$6.00

Elderflower, Grapefruit, Lime & Soda

A Flip of the Coin "Mocktail"

A Flip of the Coin "Mocktail"

$6.00

Lime, Thai Basil Curry, Coconut & Rachel's Ginger Beer

Small/ Medium

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Cup of Joule Napa cabbage Kimchi (NF, DF, GF)

Napa Kimchi, Grilled

$4.00

Grilled house made traditional Napa cabbage kimchi, 6oz (NF, DF, GF)

Seasonal Kimchi

$5.00

Seasonal Kimchi of the day

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$6.00

House made Chinese scallion pancake (1) with sesame and chili oil (VEGAN, NF)

Smoked Tofu

Smoked Tofu

$12.00

Smoked tofu, honshimeji mushroom, soy truffle vinaigrette (VEGAN, NF, GF) try with our idilico Albariño

Chinese Broccoli

Chinese Broccoli

$13.00

Grilled Chinese broccoli with walnut pesto and garlic confit (VEGAN, GF)

Savoy Cabbage

$14.00

Charred Savoy cabbage salad, Anjou pear, pickled peanuts, sesame (GF, DF)

Crispy Squash

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy winter squash, samba romesco, pickled pearl onion (GF, DF, NF, VEG)

Rice Cake +

Spicy Rice Cakes

Spicy Rice Cakes

$20.00

Spicy rice cake, chorizo, fermented mustard green (df, nf)

Dan Dan Noodle

Dan Dan Noodle

$23.00

Dan dan noodle, lobster mushroom, lacinato kale (NF, DF)

Meat

Burger

Burger

$19.00

House ground and seasoned 8oz 100% short rib burger patty with brioche buns, lettuce, red onion horseradish aioli and pickles (NF) try with our soos creek king cab

“That" Short Rib Steak

“That" Short Rib Steak

$33.00

OG. 6oz Kalbi marinated short rib steak (NF, GF, DF) try with our soos creek king cab

Grass fed rib eye

$44.00

12oz grassfed rib eye steak, lemongrass chimichurri, broccolini, mint (NF, GF, DF)

Coulotte

$30.00

8oz Coulotte steak, heirloom tomato, perilla panko, Thai basil (NF, DF)

Seafood

Mackerel

Mackerel

$22.00

Kombu cured and broiled mackerel, green curry chimichurri, green papaya, Meyer lemon (NF, GF, DF)

Sweets

Banana Cake

$11.00

Hummingbird cake, miso chocolate, pineapple caramel

Cheesecake

$10.00

Darjeeling ricotta cheesecake with quince, almond crumble (GF)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting your local restaurant! From Seif and Rachel

Website

Location

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
Joule image
Joule image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fiasco
orange starNo Reviews
3400 STONEWAY AVE NORTH SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Pablo Y Pablo
orange starNo Reviews
1605 N 34TH STREET SEATTLE, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
El Camino Fremont
orange star4.3 • 1,439
607 N 35th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Revel - Seattle
orange star3.9 • 2,552
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100 Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Schilling Cider House - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
708 N 34th St. Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Dreamland Bar & Diner
orange star4.5 • 97
3401 Evanston Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

RoRo BBQ
orange star4.3 • 2,784
3620 Stone Way N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Union Saloon
orange star4.6 • 300
3645 Wallingford Ave Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Belltown
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
University District
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston