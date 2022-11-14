- Home
Schilling Cider House Seattle
No reviews yet
708 N 34th St.
Seattle, WA 98103
64oz GROWLER
1 - Schilling London Dry (64oz)
Our flagship, light, crisp cider. 6.5% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
2 - Schilling Local Legend (64oz)
Well balanced and refreshing, a hint of sweetness shines through before fading into a light, tart finish. SEMI SWEET, 5.2%
3 - Schilling Grapefruit and Chill (64oz)
Our classic, citrusy, refreshing grapefruit-lime cider! Let's Flamingle! 6% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
4 - Schilling Passport (64oz)
Bright and tropical blend of sweet pineapple and tart passion fruit! Also fantastic blended with rum or tequila! 6.7% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
5 - Schilling Mountain Mule 64oz
Crafted in collaboration with the beverage wizards at Portland Syrups, Mountain Mule packs a zesty blend of tangy ginger, juicy lime and fresh-pressed cider. Don’t mule it over too long, this one’s a real kick in the pants. 6.9% ABV Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
6 - Schilling Excelsior (64oz)
Our Imperial best selling semi sweet blend or heritage and culinary apples. 8.5% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
8 - Schilling Excelsior Red Glo 64oz
A delicious twist on our classic imperial cider, the Red Glo features red-flesh apples that give our Excelsior a bright and tart flavor profile.
9 - Schilling Emerald City (64oz)
Sweet and jammy blend of blackberries and pears, this is one of our most popular ciders! 6.7% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
10 - Schilling Big Zesty (64oz)
Bold guava crashes into this bright, summery cider, followed with a clean lemon finish. SEMI SWEET, 6.9% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
11 - Schilling Chaider (64oz)
Our answer to pumpkin spice! A sweet blend of spices from Kinglet Chai. 6.5% Price does not include a new growler. Please add a $5 growler to your cart or bring a clean growler to fill at pick up.
12 - Waveline Blackberry Lemonade (64oz)
Refreshing and lightly fruity. With electrolytes! 4%
32 - Greenwood Blushfire 64oz
A - Iggy's Kombucha Rotator (64oz)
Wassail! NON ALCOHOLIC
B - Ablis CBD 64oz
Refreshing and zesty mixture of lemon and ginger with a calming dose of CBD. Non-alcoholic.
C - Snoqualmie Root Beer (64oz)
Craft root beer made with real honey, cane sugar and vanilla extract. NON ALCHOLIC
BOTTLED CIDERS
Acebal Sidra El Carrascu 750ML
A blend of Asturian apple varieties, the El Carrascu is a beautiful example of traditional Basque ciders. Light, with notes of olives and hay and nice, lingering funk. DRY, 6%
Alma Cider Hopped 500ML
A balance of crisp apple with 3 varieties of hop, this cider balances the dankness of the hop in a way that never overpowers the underlying cider. DRY, 6.2%
Alpenfire Dabinett 750ml
Single varietal cider made from bittersweet Dabinett apples. Dry, tannic with a caramel smoothness. 6%
Alpenfire Calypso 500ML
This co-fermentation of apples and blackberries is then aged in rum barrels to produce a full bodied cider that balances sweetness with a rich, boozy finish. SEMI SWEET
Alpenfire Discovery Trail 1.5L
A cider made for adventure, this blend of Organic Almata, Pink Pearl, Airlie Redflesh and Dolgo Crabapples is fermented for 6 weeks and then matured for an additional 7 months. The result is dry, somewhat spicy still cider with a light acidity and lingering astringency. A percentage of proceeds from this cider will go towards completing the Olympic Discovery Trail. DRY
Alpenfire Ember 750ML
A blend of old-world bittersweet apples, this bottle conditioned cider has big tannins balanced out with a light sweetness. Overripe and rich, it conjures feelings of a dewy orchard in late fall. SEMI DRY
Alpenfire Glow 500ML
A single-varietal cider made with Airlie Redflesh apples, the Alpenfire Glow is full bodied and juicy with a clean, tart finish. Naturally still, this is a crowd-pleasing cider. SEMI DRY
Alpenfire Glow Pommeau 375ML
Partially fermented Airlie Redflesh apples are blended with apple brandy to halt fermentation, then aged together in a oak for 15 months. The resulting pommeau is rich, tart and boozy, perfect as an aperitif or accompanying desert. SEMI SWEET
Alpenfire Pirate's Plank 500ML
Alpenfire's original, this blend of organic cider apples is naturally fermented, then matured 4 months in oak. The resulting cider is bone dry, tannic and lightly tart and akin to drinking some really good leather. DRY
Alpenfire Spark 750ML
A blend of organic heirloom apples, Spark is fermented and matured for over 7 months. Light and tart with a subtly astringent finish, this is a perfect refreshing summer cider DRY
Alpenfire Foxwhelp 750ml
Alpenfire SV Ashmead's Kernel 750ML
Fruity with light tropical notes, the Ashmead's Kernel highlights the distinctive, full bodied nature of the apples it is fermented from. SEMI DRY, 7.9%
Alpenfire SV Cortland 750ML
A dry single varietal, one of America's first heirloom apples, similar to a McIntosh. 6%
Art + Science Birdbrain Perry 750ML
Made from two enormous, ancient pear trees, this perry is barrel feremted and aged for 15 months, developing a natural keeving. SEMI DRY, 7%
Art + Science Little Apples Cider 750ML
This naturally fermented cider is features wild crabapples foraged from the western side of the Willamette Valley. All these crabapples were 1 1/2 inch in diameter or less and packed with acid and tannins. The resulting cider was aged in used white wine barrels. Unfiltered and unfined with no added sulfites. DRY, 7%
Art + Science Quince 750ml
Art + Science Wickson 750ML
A single varietal made from the acidic Wickson apple, this cider is barrel fermented and aged for 10 months. The resulting cider is full bodied and earthy with a refreshening acidity. DRY, 7%
Aspalll English Organic Cider 16.9oz
Aspall Imperial Cider 16.9oz
Bauman's Clyde's Dry 500ml
A tannic dry cider made with Manchurian crab apples
Bauman's Peach Raspberry 500ml
Bright, peachy cider with rich berry to give this semi-sweet cider a full body
Bull Run Barrel Aged Jonagold 750ml
Single varietal Jonagold apple cider aged in French oak barrels for 36 months, this dry cider has deep, woodsy characteristics that make it refined, full-bodied and complex.
Cockrell Blueberry 16.9oz
Juicy and bursting with bright, tart, wild blueberry flavor, this semi-dry fruit-forward cider is highly refreshing and all too easy to drink!
Cockrell British Reserve 500ml
Traditional old world cider made with 100% Kingston Black apples.
Cockrell Cranberry 22OZ
A ruby colored semi dry marriage of NW apples and tart cranberries. SEMI DRY, 6.2%
Cockrell Hop'N 22oz
Yakima valley hops round out this clean cider to bring a cascade of floral and juicy character. SEMI DRY, 6.8%
Cockrell Original 500ml
A thirst quenching semi dry blend of heritage and culinary apples. SEMI DRY, 6.8%
Cockrell Valley Red 500ml
Semi sweet and tart, this raspberry cider tastes like you plucked it right from the berry bushes! 6.2%
Double Mountain 100% Perry 16.9oz
This delicious perry (cider made from pears) is semi-dry with a touch of sour and funkiness that give it complexity and depth.
Double Mountain Rose 16.9oz
Made from red-flesh apples, this aptly-named cider is tart and refreshing
Double Mountain Little Martha Parkdale Perry 16.9oz
Made from traditional 'Old World' pears from England and France (grown in Oregon) that are more tannic and astringent in flavor, Little Martha offers aromas of cherry blossom, wildflower, light vanilla, and fresh applewood. Dry tropical citrus and Meyer lemon aromas round out this clean pear cider, making it lightly tannic and slightly tart.
Dragon's Head Columbia Crabapple 750ML
Clean, tart and refreshing, this cider embraces the highly acidic characteristics of its namesake apple. DRY, 6.9%
Dragon's Head Dabinett Reserve 750ML
Made primarily from late-ripening Dabinett apples, this cider highlights the bittersweet nature of the fruit with a full-bodied, tannic character that lingers. DRY, 8%
Dragon's Head Perry 750ML
A beautiful semi dry perry made from traditional English Perry Pears and Vashon homesteader pears. 6.3%
Dragon's Head SV Kingston Black 750ML
Dragon's Head Wild Fermented 750ML
Dry and a little bit funky, this blend of apples is fermented using the yeasts from the apple skins. 6.9% abv
Dunkerton's Dry 500ML
Handcrafted from up to 14 varieties of cider apples, this cider is crisp and refreshing with a light, lingering mouthfeel. DRY, 6.8%
Eaglemount Ginger Peach 750ml
A lovely cider highlighting the tang of fresh peaches with a ginger kick. SEMI SWEET, 8%
Eaglemount Raspberry Ginger 750ml
A fragrant and balanced semi-sweet cider with rich Oregon raspberries and a botanical bite of ginger. 8% ABV
Etienne Dupont Cidre Reserve 750ML
Aged six months in calvados barrels, this complex cider has a full mouthfeel, light funk and rich, barreled finish. SEMI DRY
Finnriver Black Currant 500ML
Tart, rich black currants steal the show with this classic cider. Juicy with just the right amount of acidity, this cider is great on its own or blended with sparkling water to create a summer cooler. SEMI SWEET
Finnriver Dry Hopped 500ML
Crisp and refreshing, this cider is steeped with dried cascade hops for 3 days. The resulting cider is dry and bright with dank, grassy grapefruit notes. SEMI DRY, 6.5%
Finnriver Habanero 500ML
Habaneros are steeped in a crisp cider base for several days until the right level of heat has been reached. The result is a hot, tart beverage that will tickle the palettes (and noses!) of spicy aficionados everywhere. SEMI DRY, 6.5%
Finnriver Oak and Apple 500ML
Aged several months in rye whiskey barrels, this cider blends dry apple character with warm, toasty oak. SEMI DRY, 6.5%
Finnriver Pear 500ML
A blend of crisp cider and light, sweet pear juice. An easy-drinking cider with a soft mouthfeel and reminiscent of a stroll through the orchard. SEMI SWEET
Finnriver Artisan Sparkling Cider 375ml
This dry, champagne-style cider offers the classic effervescence with tart, crisp apple and a clean finish. A beautiful golden color and especially excellent paired with cheese or fish.
Greenwood Hops 500ml
Citra, Centennial, and Crystal hops make up our trio of hop flavors in this dry-hopped cider. Tropical and citrus notes finish off with a hint of pine. Dry, tart, and aromatic.
Greenwood Scrumpy 500ml
Ultra funky paired with more subtle oaky notes, this off-dry Golden Russet cider is highly unique.
Greenwood Blush 500ml
A light medley of northwest berries, the Blush highlights the bounty of the region. it starts with a strawberry's sweetness and ends with a blackberry's bite. SEMI SWEET, 7.3%
Greenwood Hollandberry Admirable 500ml
The apple that started it all! Documented in 1912 as part of the USDA Pomological Watercolor Collection, we’ve picked this forgotten variety every year since the beginning of Greenwood Cider. This single varietal is semi-dry with notes of chamomile and honey and a grassy finish. 7.5% ABV
Greenwood Fire Roasted Pepper 500ML
Astringent and hot with a strong green pepper flavor, this is a satisfying spicy cider with an approachable heat. SEMI DRY
Herout Amour Brut 330ML
Full bodied and fruit-forward, this cider has a good caramelized apple character, a light funk and a bitter finish. DRY