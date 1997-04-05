Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The George & Dragon Fremont

206 N 36th St

Seattle, WA 98103

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

3 Cheese Shell Pasta topped with Hungarian Paprika and Bread Crumbs (Veg)

Pub Food

Pub Apps

Beef Stew

$10.00Out of stock

Beans on Toast

$8.00

Toast, Baked Beans, Fried Egg (Veg, DF)

Bowl of Fries

$6.00

Bowl of hand cut chips served w/ your choice of Sauce (V, Veg, DF)

Bowl of Onion Rings

$7.00

Onion Rings served w/ your choice of Sauce (V, Veg, DF)

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Scrambled Egg and Cheese on an English Muffin Add Pork Belly +$3 Add Avocado +$2 Add Tomato +$1

Cauliflower

$9.00

Beer Battered Cauliflower served w/ your choice of Sauce (V, Veg, DF)

Curry and Chips

$8.00

Basket of Chips served w/ a side of Curry (V, Veg, DF)

London Poutine

$10.00

Pub Style Wings

$17.00

10 Buffalo, BBQ, Curry or Dry Rubbed, served w/ Ranch or Blue Cheese (DF)

Scotch Egg

$9.00

1 Scotch Egg Served w/ Beer Pickled Vegetables and Mustard (DF)

Toasty

Toasty

$7.00

Toasted Cheese Sandwich (Veg) Add Pork Belly +$4 Add Tomato +$1 Add Mushrooms +$1

Welsh Rarebit

$5.00

Toast with House Cheese Sauce with Gouda and melted Cheddar (Veg)

Apple Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Pub Food

Corned Beef

$20.00Out of stock

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

Two Bangers, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Vegetables, and Gravy (Veg) Sub Portobello Mushroom +$2

Burger

$15.00

8 oz Cattleman's Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Beer Pickled Onion, Garlic Aioli, Served w/ Fries (GF, DF, Veg, V)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing Croutons, Parm, Lemon (Veg, V, GF)

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated grilled chicken. On a toasted 7” roll, Lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, jalapeno, Secret Fry sauce. (DF)

Cottage Pie

$17.00

Ground Beef, Carrot, Onion, Celery, Peas & Mushrooms, Topped w/ Mashed Potatoes & Cheese

Fish and Chips

$14.00

Beer Battered Cod w/ Chips and Tartar Sauce (DF)

Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Cod, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Served w/ Chips (DF)

Full English Breakfast

$17.00

Roasted Pork Belly, a Banger, Baked Beans, Tomato, Mushroom, Two Eggs, Potatoes, Toast (GF, DF)

Half English Breakfast

$13.00

Roasted Pork Belly or a Banger, an Egg, Baked Beans, Tomato, Mushroom, Potatoes, Toast (GF, DF)

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Marinated Tomato, Mushroom, Shallot, Pickled Radish and Jalapeno, Pepperoncini, Marinated Beets, Cucumber, Balsamic Vinaigrette (Veg, V, GF)

Mac N Cheese

$14.00

3 Cheese Shell Pasta topped with Hungarian Paprika and Bread Crumbs (Veg)

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

8oz Cattleman's burger, grilled balsamic marinated portobello mushroom topped with Swiss cheese on a toasted roll. Served w/ Chips garlic aioli, Lettuce, pickled onion, tomato, house made pickles (GF, DF, Veg, V)

Pork Belly Sandwich

$16.00

Pork Belly, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Served w/ Chips (GF, DF)

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Steak, Mushrooms, Bell Pepper, Pickled Jalapeno, Beer Pickled Onions, Topped w/ Rarebit Cheese Sauce, Served w/ Chips Cooked to Temp (GF, DF)

Tofu Veggie Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ grilled tofu on a 7” toasted roll. Pea hummus, pickled radish, pickled onion,  pickled jalapeno, pickles, sliced pickled pepperoncini,  and coleslaw (Veg, V, DF)

Vegan Mushroom Sandwich

Vegan Mushroom Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Balsamic marinated portobello mushroom, lettuce, Pickled Onion, Tomato, House made Pickles on a grilled bun.  (Veg, V, DF)

Pub Sides

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Banger

$5.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue cheese

$0.50

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Curry

$0.50

Side Egg

$2.00

Side Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Pork Belly

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Tofu

$4.00

Side Ketchup

DRINKS

Wee Shots

Wee Bourbon

$4.00

Wee Cazadores

$5.00

Wee Espolon

$5.00

Wee Fernet

$5.00

Wee Fireball

$5.00

Wee Gin

$4.00

Wee Irish

$4.00

Wee Jack Daniels

$5.00

Wee Jaeger

$5.00

Wee Jameson

$5.00

Wee Makers

$5.00

Wee Mezcal

$5.00

Wee Rum

$4.00

Wee Rye

$4.00

Wee Scotch

$4.00

Wee Stiggins

$5.00

Wee Tequila

$4.00

Wee Tito's

$5.00

Wee Vodka

$4.00

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cock n Bull Ginger beer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Culture Shock Kombucha

$8.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

House Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pathfinder Hemp & Root

$9.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Merchandise

Merch

Beer Koozie

$3.00

G&D Blanket

$85.00

G&D Baseball T-Shirt

$25.00

G&D Beanie (BLUE)

$20.00

G&D Beanie (RED)

$20.00

G&D Hoodie

$60.00

G&D T-Shirt

$25.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Seattle's favorite English Football Pub! Come have a pint, a drink, grab some food and enjoy a Match and stimulating conversation!

