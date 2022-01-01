Fremont bars & lounges you'll love
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
|Taco Plate
|$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
Revel
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crab Noodle
|$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
|Rice Cake
|$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
|Lumpia
|$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
PETOSKEY'S
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|Popular items
|HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|CHEESE CURDS
|$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
|GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY
|$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
Fast Fashion
730 N 34th st, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack
|$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack
|$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack
|$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
Schilling Cider House
708 N 34th St., Seattle
|Popular items
|Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack
|$14.00
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish.
Sweet
|Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout 6pack
|$14.00
Celebrate supporting local! Blend this delicious dark beer with any apple only cider for a Fremont Friends Snake Bite! 8% abv
CONTAINS GLUTEN.
|2 Towns Strawberade 19.2oz single
|$6.00
Blending strawberry and meyer lemon, this is a refreshing but jammy treat.
SEMI SWEET, 6.5%
Dreamland Bar & Diner
3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|DREAMLAND BURGER
|$20.00
8oz housemade patty, American cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, 999 island sauce, fries
|PORK SHOULDER TACOS
|$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
|PORK HASH
|$17.00
Perfect crispy outside. Gooey inside. Fully customizable. Go nuts.
PIZZA
The Masonry
730 N 34th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
|Meatballs
|$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy