Fremont bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fremont

EL CAMINO image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Taco Plate$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Quesadilla Appetizer$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
More about EL CAMINO
Revel image

 

Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Noodle$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
Rice Cake$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
Lumpia$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
More about Revel
PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
More about PETOSKEY'S
Fast Fashion image

 

Fast Fashion

730 N 34th st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
More about Fast Fashion
Schilling Cider House image

 

Schilling Cider House

708 N 34th St., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack$14.00
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish.
Sweet
Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout 6pack$14.00
Celebrate supporting local! Blend this delicious dark beer with any apple only cider for a Fremont Friends Snake Bite! 8% abv
CONTAINS GLUTEN.
2 Towns Strawberade 19.2oz single$6.00
Blending strawberry and meyer lemon, this is a refreshing but jammy treat.
SEMI SWEET, 6.5%
More about Schilling Cider House
Dreamland Bar & Diner image

 

Dreamland Bar & Diner

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DREAMLAND BURGER$20.00
8oz housemade patty, American cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, 999 island sauce, fries
PORK SHOULDER TACOS$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
PORK HASH$17.00
Perfect crispy outside. Gooey inside. Fully customizable. Go nuts.
More about Dreamland Bar & Diner
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
Meatballs$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
More about The Masonry

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fremont

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Short Ribs

Gnocchi

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston