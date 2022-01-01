Go
Dreamland Bar & Diner

Come in and enjoy!

3401 Evanston Ave N • $$

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)

Popular Items

BIG DADDY CLUCK$18.00
The chicken sandwich that started it all. Fried chicken, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jelly, American cheese, on a biscuit. Choice of side. Disco hallway not included.
EGGS BENEDICT$20.00
Sausage wrapped in cornmeal batter.
Comes with maple syrup and jam.
PORK SHOULDER TACOS$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
DOUBLE TOGO$20.00
COCKTAIL GROWLER$60.00
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$17.00
Housemade fried chicken atop a cornmeal bubble waffle, smothered in red pepper jelly.
SINGLE TOGO$10.00
MAC N CHEESE$13.00
Cheddar, apple butter, shallots and apples on sourdough bread. Fries
DREAMLAND BURGER$20.00
8oz housemade patty, American cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, 999 island sauce, fries
PORK HASH$17.00
Perfect crispy outside. Gooey inside. Fully customizable. Go nuts.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Bike Parking
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3401 Evanston Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
