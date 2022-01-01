Go
EL CAMINO

El Camino Mexican restaurant & cantina has been a fixture in the popular Fremont neighborhood of Seattle for more than 20 years. Located beside the iconic “Rocket” at the corner of Evanston & N 35th, El Camino serves authentic, homemade Mexican cuisine that honors the vibrant, fresh flavors of Oaxaca and southern Mexico.

607 N 35th St • $$

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa Molcajete$6.00
house made corn chips and
salsa molcajete (GF) (VEG)
Tostones & Guacamole$13.50
crispy plantain chips, salsa fresca,
guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
Quesadilla Appetizer$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
A LA CARTE TACOS
A la carte soft corn tortilla tacos with the filling of your choice
We just wanted to say hi and thank you for supporting our small business! LOVE, EL CAMINO
Enchilada Plate$17.00
Two enchiladas, cheese, black beans and rice, your choice of filling and homemade mole sauce
Salsa Molcajete
Roasted tomatillos, onions and jalapenos ground finely.
Taco Plate$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Chips & Guacamole$9.50
house made corn chips and fresh made guacamole (GF) (VEG)
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

607 N 35th St

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
