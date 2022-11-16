Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wing Dome - Greenwood

review star

No reviews yet

7818 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seattle's Fire Since 1994! Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

Website

Location

7818 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Gallery
The Wing Dome - Greenwood image
The Wing Dome - Greenwood image
The Wing Dome - Greenwood image
The Wing Dome - Greenwood image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Yard Cafe
orange star4.2 • 1,042
8313 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Zeeks Pizza - Greenlake
orange starNo Reviews
7900 E Greenlake Drive N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Red Mill Burgers
orange star4.1 • 1,508
312 North 67th St Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Burgermaster - Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
9820 Aurora Avenue N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Mainstay Provisions
orange star4.9 • 83
612 NW 65th St Seattle, WA 98117
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
orange starNo Reviews
7410 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Seattle
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Junction
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
South Lake Union
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Eastlake
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Greenlake
review star
Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston