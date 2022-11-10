Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Yard Cafe

1,042 Reviews

$$

8313 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle, WA 98103

Order Again

Popular Items

Carnitas Taco
Pretzel Knots
Pollo Rojo Taco

Draft Jars

32oz Cloudburst IPA

$14.00Out of stock

32oz Ginger Beer

$17.00Out of stock

32oz Kulshan Red

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Matchless Porter

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Obec Dark Lager

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Ruse IPA

$13.00Out of stock

32oz Stoup IPA

$13.00Out of stock

Bottles & Cans

TOGO Bohemia

TOGO Bohemia

$4.00Out of stock
TOGO Rainier Tall Boy 16oz

TOGO Rainier Tall Boy 16oz

$5.00
TOGO Yonder Dry Cider

TOGO Yonder Dry Cider

$6.00

Athletic Lite

$6.00

Athletic IPA

$6.00

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00Out of stock

Can of Coke

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Squirt

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Topo Chico 1L

$6.00Out of stock

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino Mineral Water 500ml

$5.00

Cocktails To Go

Yard Margarita Jar

Yard Margarita Jar

$20.00Out of stock
Cadillac Margarita Jar

Cadillac Margarita Jar

$22.00Out of stock

Melon Marg Jar

$22.00Out of stock
Negroni To Go

Negroni To Go

$16.00Out of stock

Manhattan To Go

$20.00Out of stock
Beekeeper To Go

Beekeeper To Go

$15.00Out of stock
Fogarty Foursome

Fogarty Foursome

$28.00Out of stock

Half-Priced Wine To Go

To Go Bertani Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

To Go Bertani Pinot Grigio BOTTLE

$22.00

Italy

To Go Cote E'st White Blend BOTTLE

To Go Cote E'st White Blend BOTTLE

$20.00

Spain

To Go Les Quatre Tours Rose BOTTLE

To Go Les Quatre Tours Rose BOTTLE

$20.00
To Go The Ned Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

To Go The Ned Sauv Blanc BOTTLE

$18.00

New Zealand

To Go Lafage Tessellae GSM BOTTLE

To Go Lafage Tessellae GSM BOTTLE

$18.00

France

To Go Mark Ryan Vincent Cab/Merlot BOTTLE

To Go Mark Ryan Vincent Cab/Merlot BOTTLE

$22.00

Washington

To Go Saviah Syrah BOTTLE

To Go Saviah Syrah BOTTLE

$30.00

Washington

To Go Rasa Cab/Merlot BOTTLE

To Go Rasa Cab/Merlot BOTTLE

$56.00

Washington

Bites

Coconut carrot ginger
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Served with choice of salsa. Additional salsa $3 each.

Chips & Bean Dip

Chips & Bean Dip

$7.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$9.00
Yard Quesadilla

Yard Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, a blend of cheese, onions, cilantro and refried beans. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, and cotija.

Pretzel Knots

Pretzel Knots

$9.00

4 pretzel knots served with jalapeno cheese dip.

1lb Bag Fresh Tortilla Chips

1lb Bag Fresh Tortilla Chips

$6.00

Pair the bag of chips with one of our 8oz sides

Tacos

Adobada Taco

Adobada Taco

$5.00

House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.

Carne Asada Taco

$5.00

Topped with chile de arbol sauce, chopped onion and cilantro.

Carnitas Taco

$5.00

Slow roasted, crispy pork shoulder. Topped with chile de arbol, chopped onion and cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Chorizo topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro, and cotija.

Veggie Tacos

Veggie Tacos

$5.00

Veggies grilled and tossed with ancho beans and tomatillo salsa. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija

Macha Prawn Taco *contains peanuts*

Macha Prawn Taco *contains peanuts*

$7.00

Arbol and garlic marinated spicy prawn. Topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, and cilantro-lime crema

Pescado Taco

Pescado Taco

$6.00

Wild Alaskan Cod topped with cabbage, pico de-gallo, and cilantro-lime crema

Pollo Rojo Taco

Pollo Rojo Taco

$5.00

Chicken and onion simmered in guajillo-ancho adobo. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.

Pork Chile Verde Taco

Pork Chile Verde Taco

$5.00

Pork stewed with tomatillos, peppers, and onions. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.

Salads

Orange Chipotle Salad

Orange Chipotle Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, cabbage, grape tomatoes, orange supremes, pickled shallots, cucumber, cotija, pumpkin seeds and croutons

Ensalada Quesadilla

Ensalada Quesadilla

$16.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, a blend of cheeses, and refried beans. Topped with romaine lettuce cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, arbol salsa, and crema. Topped with a cooked jalapeno.

Sandwiches

Torta

$16.00

Choice of meat or veggie with refried beans, arbor salsa, crema, lettuce, queso fresco, and guacamole. Served on a house made bolilo roll.

Smash Burger

$17.00
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a house-made sesame bun.

Plates

Southwest Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Marinated chicken, cilantro lime rice, black bean and corn salsa, avocado crema, cabbage slaw and sliced avocado.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

$17.00Out of stock

House-made red rice, seasoned chicken, grilled vegtables, mushrooms, arbol salsa and cheddar cheese. Topped with pico de gallo and crema. Served with fresh corn tortillas.

Beans and Rice

Beans and Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Blend of ancho beans, red rice, and arbol salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, cotija, and crema. Served with fresh corn tortillas.

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with a trio of cheeses. Served with fries.

Chicken Dippers

Chicken Dippers

$8.00

Panko-crusted chicken breast cut into strips, and fries served with choice of dipping sauce.

Sides

Large Guacamole

$7.00

Small Guacamole

$3.50

Bean Dip

$6.50

A blend of refried beans and cheese with crema and pico de gallo.

Arbol Salsa

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$1.00

Tomatillo Salsa

$1.00

8oz Arbol Salsa

$6.00

8oz Pico de Gallo Salsa

$5.00

8oz Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$6.00

8oz Tomatillo Salsa

$6.00

Ancho Beans

$4.00

Sd Of Rice

$4.00

Vegetarian

Pickled Vegetables

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Tortillas

$3.00

Side Small Crema

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails in the heart of Greenwood

8313 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103

