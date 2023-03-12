Restaurant header imageView gallery

Autumn

6726 Greenwood Avenue North

Seattle, WA 98103

Food

Starters

Squash Gratin

$14.00

golden raisin, pepita, balsamic

Red Oak Salad

$15.00

gorgonzola, balsamic, hazelnut, delicata

Burrata

$17.00

apple, pistachio, grilled bread

Artichoke

$15.00

tarragon aioli, chive

Polenta Fries

$12.00

honey, herbs, parmesan

Beef Tartare

$19.00

tonnato, smoked onion, sweet potato

Arancini

$14.00

celery root, truffle, black garlic

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

winter citrus, mint, Calabrian chili

Bread Service

$10.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Pastas

Gnochetti

$26.00

beef and pork ragu, calabrian chile, smoked ricotta

Bucatini

$26.00

guanciale, tomato, pecorino

Corzetti

$24.00

pistachio pesto, parmigiano

Tonarelli

$32.00

dungeness crab, tobiko, caper

Radiatore

$26.00

squash, hazelnut, sage

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Tagliatelle

$27.00

pistachio pesto, parmigiano

Protein

Rabbit

$36.00Out of stock

polenta, white chanterelle, olive

Dorade

$39.00

fennel, celery root, pepita, chili

Pork Chop

$37.00

raddichio, apple, bacon

Wagyu Beef

$42.00

bone marrow, rapini, jus

Scallops

$39.00

Tasting

Chefs Choice Tasting

$75.00

Starter 1

Starter 2

Starter 3

Starter 4

Tasting Pasta

Tasting Protein

Tasting Dessert

Dessert

Dark Chocolate Cake

$12.00

gianduja, chantilly, hazelnut

Tiramisu

$15.00

mascarpone, cocoa, marsala

Panna Cotta

$12.00

yogurt, lemon curd, campari, almond

Sorbet

$8.00

seasonal

Gelato

$8.00

Reminder-Add Description

Single Scoop Gelato

$4.00

Fire

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fire Course 4

Fire Course 5

Fire Dessert

Pasta & Wine Tuesdays

P&W Salad

P&W Gnochetti

$32.00

P&W Bucatini

$32.00

P&W Tagliatelle

$32.00

P&W Tonarelli

$37.00

P&W Orecchiette

$32.00

P&W Dessert

P&W Garlic Bread

$5.00

P&W Rabbit

$30.00

P&W Salmon

$30.00

P&W Pork Chop

$30.00

P&W Wagyu

$30.00

P&W White

$9.00

P&W Red

$9.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$11.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Sacred Spring

$13.00

Tito's

$12.00

Chopin

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Gin

Well Gin

$11.00

Citadelle

$13.00

Hayman's

$13.00

Uncle Val's

$13.00

Botanist

$13.00

Empress

$14.00

Plymouth

$13.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Big Gin

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Grey Whale

$16.00

Malfy

$12.00

Nolet's

$13.00

Sipsmith

$13.00

Rum

Well Rum

$11.00

Plantation

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$11.00

Well Mezcal

$11.00

818

$17.00

G4 Blanco

$9.00

G4 Reposado

$11.00

G4 Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Rye

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$13.00

1776 Rye

$13.00

Suntory Toki

$15.00

Catcher Rye

$14.00

Natterjack

$12.00

Iwai

$15.00

George Dickel Rye

$13.00

Laphroaig

$26.00

Macallan 12 yr.

$16.00

Compass Box Spice Tree

$16.00

Compass Box Peat Monster

$18.00

Bourbon

Well Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Bourbon

$13.00

Woodford Bourbon

$13.00

1776 Bourbon

$13.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$19.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Old Forester Statesman

$18.00

Willett Bourbon

$12.00

Liqueurs

Campari

$10.00

Lillet

$9.00

Brennevin

$10.00

Green Chartreuse

$30.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$24.00Out of stock

Aperol

$9.00

Darvelle Brandy

$10.00

P.F. Cognac

$11.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Amaro/Grappa

Amaro Noveis

$10.00

Meletti

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Braulio

$12.00

Amaricano

$12.00

Amaricano Blanc

$12.00

Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Nonino

$20.00

Averna

$12.00

Sennzafinne

$13.00

Cynar

$12.00

Ramazotti

$12.00

Zucca

$14.00

Cocktails

Cinder & Smoke

$16.00

Jackie Daytona

$16.00

Prizefighter

$15.00

In Bloom

$15.00

Pegasus

$15.00

Half Past Love

$16.00

The Judge

$16.00Out of stock

St. Charles

$16.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Sober But Fun

$15.00

Mocktail

$14.00

Dealer's Choice

$15.00

Beer

Yonder Cider

$8.00

Stoup Pilsner

$8.00

Stoup Mosaic Pale Ale

$8.00

Stoup IPA

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine

Tonaghe Cannonau

$13.00+

Ser Lapo Chianti

$19.00+

Bertani Valpolicella

$18.00+

Paitin “Starda” Nebbiolo

$17.00+

Kind Stranger Cab Sauv

$13.00+

Corkage

$30.00

Red Bottles

Amavi Cabernet Sauv.

$92.00

Demarie Barbera D’Alba

$84.00

Sori Paitin Serraboella Barbaresco

$129.00

Renzo Seghesio Barolo

$156.00

Les Ruchets Syrah

$250.00

La Criox Duverre Hermitage

$84.00

Corkage

$30.00

White Wine

Domaine Des Forges Sauv Blanc

$11.00+

Il Cantico Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Saracina Chardonnay

$14.00+

Eisacktal Gruner

$14.00+

Corkage

$30.00

White Bottles

Ruth Lewandowski Naomi Grenache Gris

$85.00

Peter Lauer Fass 6 Senior Riesling

$82.00

Mount Etna Vineyards Chardonnay

$75.00

Seehof Elektrisch Riesling

$48.00

Corkage

$30.00

Rosé

Domaine Poli Corsican

$14.00+

Terra Roza

$60.00

Santa Margarita Rose

$44.00

Big Table Farm Laughing Pig Rose

$90.00

Corkage

$30.00

Corkage

Corkage

$30.00

Sparkling

Acinum Prosecco

$13.00+

Valdo Rose Prosecco

$13.00+

Ferrari Brut

$90.00

Corkage

$30.00

N/A Beverages

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shrub

$11.00

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00
Located in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of Seattle, Autumn Restaurant focuses on a simple approach to pasta, seafood & vegetables.

