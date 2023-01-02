Restaurant header imageView gallery

Retreat

6900 East Green Lake Way North

Seattle, WA 98115

Morning Food

Basic Egg Sandwich

Basic Egg Sandwich

$8.00

toasted sourdough bread, butter, and two fried, over easy eggs

Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

$14.50

toasted pain au lait bread, soft scrambled cage-free eggs, aged coastal cheddar, nitrate-free bacon, avocado, and tomato

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

Black Bean Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

organic black beans, organic brown rice, aged coastal cheddar, two free range over easy eggs, avocado, jalapeño, and cilantro

Goat Cheese Omelette

Goat Cheese Omelette

$13.00

whipped goat cheese, sweet potato, mushroom, onion, microgreens, served with buttered pain au lait toast

Bacon and Spinach Omelette

Bacon and Spinach Omelette

$13.00

nitrate-free bacon, spinach, garlic, aged coastal cheddar, served with buttered pain au lait toast

Morning Bowl

Morning Bowl

$9.00

house-made granola, strawberry, banana, pomegranate and coconut flakes with a choice of milk (cold or steamed)

Superfood Bowls

Retreat Bowl

Retreat Bowl

$14.00

sunny egg, organic brown rice, sweet potato, mushroom, arugula, pistachio pesto

Chicken & Greens Bowl

Chicken & Greens Bowl

$16.50

Organic chicken, sweet potatoes, avocado, arugula, pistachio pesto, microgreens.

Mayan Bowl

$14.00

quinoa, black beans, corn, red cabbage, avocado, sweet potato, chimichurri

Harvest Bowl

Harvest Bowl

$14.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables, quinoa, hummus, arugula, pumpkin seeds

Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$10.00

smashed avocado on sourdough with hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, sea salt and pea sprouts

Salmon Lox Toast

Salmon Lox Toast

$14.00

Toasted sourdough, tzatziki fromage blanc, radish, arugula, house-pickled onions, fried capers, and dill.

BLT Toast

BLT Toast

$10.00

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado oil mayo, lettuce, tomato, and nitrate-free bacon and microgreens.

ABC Toast

ABC Toast

$8.00

Toasted sourdough and almond butter topped with banana, honey, and coconut flakes.

Egg & Goat Cheese Toast

Egg & Goat Cheese Toast

$10.00

toasted sourdough rye bread topped with goat cheese, a sunny-side up egg, microgreens and dill

Sandwiches

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

toasted pain au lait bread, roasted chicken, arugula, avocado, tomato, and pistachio pesto

Tuna Melt

$14.00

wild tuna, mayo, cilantro, green onion, mama lils pickled peppers, side of arugula

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

toasted pain au lait bread, aged coastal cheddar, butter, side of arugula

Grilled Cheese & Cup Of Soup

$15.00

Night Bites

Jackfruit Tacos

$12.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$12.00

Mezze Plate

$10.00

Burrata Salad

$16.00

Roasted Brussels

$8.00

Sides

Cup Soup w/toast

$5.00

Bowl Soup w/toast

$7.00

One Egg

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Side Two Eggs

$4.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Tofu

$4.50

Side Salmon Lox

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Side of Greens

$2.00

Toast

$1.00

Fruit

$2.00

Jam

$1.00

Hummus

$2.00

Pistachio Pesto

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sweets

Yammy Bites

$6.00

Peppermint Brownie & Ice Cream

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

Gingerbread Latte

Maple Pecan Latte

Out of stock

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

Two shots espresso.

Machiatto

$3.50

2 shots espresso topped with steamed foam.

Americano

$3.50

2 shots espresso (in all sizes) and hot water.

Drip Coffee

House brewed coffee from Campos.

Latte

Latte

2 shots espresso with milk.

Cappuccino

2 shots espresso, steamed milk and foam.

Mocha

2 shots espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk.

Keto Coffee

$6.00

House brewed coffee blended with butter and MCT oil.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

Devi chai latte made with a balanced spicy-sweet condensed chai with steamed milk and cinnamon.

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Drip Refill

$1.25

Brewed house coffee from Campos. Refill only valid for a previous, same-day drip coffee purchase.

Cortado

$3.50

2 shots espresso and about 4 ounces of steamed milk, no microfoam.

Flat White

8 ounces containing 2 shots espresso, steamed milk and less microfoam.

Cafe au Lait

Half house drip coffee and half steamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

Vanilla syrup and steamed milk topped with 2 shots espresso and caramel drizzle.

White Chocolate Mocha

White chocolate sauce, 2 shots espresso, and steamed milk.

Steamer

Steamed milk.

Milk

$1.25

Cold milk.

Tea

Tea

$3.50

Hot tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle.

Tea au Lait

$3.75

Hot tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle with steamed milk.

London Fog

$4.20+

Hot Lavender Earl Grey tea from B. Fuller's Mortar & Pestle with steamed milk and vanilla syrup.

Iced Tea

$4.25

Black Mango, Lemon-Ginger Green OR Herbal Hibiscus

Seattle Haze

Yerbamate Peach Apricot

$7.00

Wellness Drinks

Golden Orange Latte

Golden Orange Latte

$5.50+

Organic turmeric, organic milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic orange peel, organic cardamom, organic black pepper & organic sweet orange oil, date syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea. Topped with cinnamon.

Ruby Ginger Latte

Ruby Ginger Latte

$5.50+

Organic beetroot, organic coconut milk powder (coconut, tapioca, acacia), organic ginger, organic ashwagandha, cardamom syrup, choice of steamed milk. From SAKU Tea.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Organic ceremonial grade matcha with choice of steamed milk. Not sweetened

Afterglow Latte

Afterglow Latte

$5.50+

Ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, lacuma, camu camu, tocus (vitamin E powder), black pepper, cardamom syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.

Mushroom Mocha

Mushroom Mocha

$5.50+

Cocoa, cinnamon, himalayan salt, chaga mushroom, mucuna pruriens, hazelnut syrup, 2 shots espresso, choice of milk.

Activated Charcoal Latte

Activated Charcoal Latte

$5.50+

Activated charcoal, ginger, tocos (powdered vitamin E), vanilla syrup, 2 shots espresso and choice of milk.

Draft Kombucha

Pineapple Mango Hops (12oz)

$7.00

Blueberry Ginger (12oz)

$7.00

Raspberry Lime (12 Oz)

$7.00

Yerba Mate

$7.00Out of stock

Whole Bean Coffee Bags

Single Origin Retail Bag

$15.00

Dawn Patrol Retail Bag

$15.00

Decaf Retail Bag

$15.00

PNG

$15.00

Juice & Misc.

Orange Juice 12oz

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice 12oz

$4.00

Pineapple Juice 8.4oz

$3.50

Lemonade 12oz

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Smoothies

Green Retreat

Green Retreat

$9.00

Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Strawberry Fields

Strawberry Fields

$9.00

Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Blueberry Bliss

Blueberry Bliss

$9.00

Frozen blueberries, almond butter, honey, and almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Mixed Berry Banana

Mixed Berry Banana

$9.00

Frozen mixed berries, date syrup, almond milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.

Salted Maple Chocolate

Salted Maple Chocolate

$10.00

Frozen bananas, cocoa powder, maple syrup, salt, hemp milk. Garnished with cocoa nibs.

Autumn Orchard

$9.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6900 East Green Lake Way North, Seattle, WA 98115

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Retreat - Green Lake image
Retreat - Green Lake image
Retreat - Green Lake image

