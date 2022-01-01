Fritters in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve fritters
COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|Sweets & Beets Fritters (vegan)
|$12.00
Root Veggies mixed with earthy spices, chili sauce rolled into balls of goodness and deep fried to perfection - Served alongside our piquant Cilantro Aioli.
Westward
2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle
|Pork Confit Fritter
|$12.00
lime mascarpone, dates, almonds, spring onion oil
Revel
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Fritters
|$14.00
Squid fritters "takoyaki style", inked teriyaki, QP ranch (GF, NF)
Copper Coin
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Kids Chicken Fritters
|$7.99
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries
|Chicken Fritters
|$6.99
Buttermilk fried hand cut white chicken strips. Don't forget to add some sauces!
How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
4200 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Yeasted Polenta Fritters
|$15.00
house-made ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Enoki Fritters with Spicy Lime Dressing
|$13.50
Battered enoki mushroom. Served with house peanut lime dressing; included minced chicken, culantro, red onion, peanut sauce.