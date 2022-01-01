Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve fritters

Item pic

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweets & Beets Fritters (vegan)$12.00
Root Veggies mixed with earthy spices, chili sauce rolled into balls of goodness and deep fried to perfection - Served alongside our piquant Cilantro Aioli.
More about COMMUNION
Pork Confit Fritter image

 

Westward

2501 N Northlake Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Confit Fritter$12.00
lime mascarpone, dates, almonds, spring onion oil
More about Westward
Item pic

 

Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fritters$14.00
Squid fritters "takoyaki style", inked teriyaki, QP ranch (GF, NF)
More about Revel
Kids Chicken Fritters image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Copper Coin

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (602 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fritters$7.99
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries
Chicken Fritters$6.99
Buttermilk fried hand cut white chicken strips. Don't forget to add some sauces!
More about Copper Coin
460e0dd0-a4e9-4ab3-8766-e9ae5c5ea924 image

 

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

4200 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Yeasted Polenta Fritters$15.00
house-made ricotta, chestnut honey, sage
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enoki Fritters with Spicy Lime Dressing$13.50
Battered enoki mushroom. Served with house peanut lime dressing; included minced chicken, culantro, red onion, peanut sauce.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

 

vacilando

405 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Olive Fritters & Romesco$11.00
with a classic Spanish sauce for dipping {contains almonds}
More about vacilando

