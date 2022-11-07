The Local 104
No reviews yet
18498 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snacks & Starters
Pickle Plate
seasonal house pickled vegetables
Burrata
served with toasted bread, olive oil, sea salt.
Fried Oysters-
served with aioli & lemon. Recommended for in house or pick up, not recommended for delivery
Olives
cerignole, picholine, nicoise, sweety drops, peruvian tear drop chili.
Salads
Wedge Salad
little gem romaine lettuce, radish, house cured lardon, Twin Sisters Whatcom Blue, buttermilk herbed dressing
House Salad
Red Dog Farms seasonal mix, herbed croutons, pecorino toscano, parsley, roasted lemon vinaigrette
Tonnato Salad
Roasted fingerling potato, tomato, egg, tuna, pickled fennel, cipollini onion, tonnato dressing
Sandwiches
Po’boy
fried oysters, iceberg lettuce, aioli - recommended for in house and pick up, not recommended for delivery
Meatball Sandwich
housemade meatballs, pomodoro, oil cured peppers, provolone, charred onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich
two deep fried chicken thighs, pickle, aioli, . Served with side of house mixed pickled veg.
Pizza
Amy Marie
mushroom, sottocenere al tartufo, fior di latte, thyme, truffle salt
Aries
harissa/tomato sauce, lamb sausage, oil cured peppers, preserved lemon, manchengo, fior di latte
Charlotte
cream, fior di latte, proscuitto, arugula
Margherita
tomato sauce, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Max
tomato sauce, pepperoni, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Pat Kane
tomato sauce, charred onion, meatball, fior di latte, basil, parmesan
Quixote
cream, chorizo, fior di latte, manchego, dates, parsley
Tony Meatballs
Tomato sauce, homemade hot sauce, fior di latte, capocollo, meatballs**, house pickled jalapeno pepper, pecorino toscano, parsley. **meatballs contain Gluten
Velma
Vegan option, red sauce, sauteed mushrooms, truffle salt, thyme
Walter
cream, ricotta con latte, provolone, fior di latte, parmesan, roasted garlic, chive
Emerson
tomato sauce, fior di latte, provolone, salami, oil cured peppers, red onion, everything bagel seasoning, parsley, granna
Plates
Sweets
Sides
Side Toasted Bread
Side Pomodoro
Side Arugula
Side Sliced Proscuitto
Side Buttermilk Herb Dressing
Side Twin Sister's Bleu
Side Lardon
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Lemon Vinaigrette
Side butter
Walnut pesto 4 oz
Side Hungarian pickled peppers
Side Aioli
Beer & Cider Bottle/Can
6pack Montucky Lager Tall Boys
6PK Maritime Old Seattle Lager 6/12oz retail
Baladin Nazionale, 11.2 oz
Fort George Suicide Squeeze 6/12 oz Pack
Montucky Lager 16oz single can
Ramona Dry Grapefruit Wine Spritz 250ml can
sparkling ruby grapefruit wine spritz made with organic ingredients, no added sugar, no gluten and no artificial anything, 90 calories
Ramona Sparkling Rose 250ml can
Finn River Pear Cider, 6.5% 500ml
Organic Washington Apples, and pears, lightly carbonated. Bright fruit with subtle pear, lightly sweet. Enjoy with pungent cheese.
Take Out Wine Specials
Champagne/Sparkling Bottle
Quarticello 'Ferrando' Lambrusco Emilia, IT
Lambrusco Salamino. Aroma of sour cherries, cassis and herbal overtones. The palate follows through with slight bubbles and dryness with almost a savory note(like wild mint)"We like to drink wine that tells of the territory in which it was born" Roberto Maestri and his wines reflect this belief with immense character, balance and purity- lightly. serve a bottle with a plate of cured meats, sharp cheese or with PIZZA!
Bulliat Cremant de Bourgogne Brut Nature, FR
Pablo Matallana `19 Vinicola Taro Pet Nat, Lanzarote, SP
Part of our featured wines from the Canary Islands, Lanzarote, SP. Hand-harvested Malvasia and Diego grapes from winemaker Pablo Matallana, native yeasts and ancestral method produce a very crisp, clean sparkling wine that express the volcanic terroir and oceanic elements of the Canary Islands. Limited availability another great wine from Jose Pastor Selections.
Waris-Larmandier Brut 'Racines de Trois' Champagne, FR
Cuvee Racines de Trois (three roots) of Waris-Larmandier; chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier from three regions of Champagne,; Cotes des Blancs, Montagne de Reims and Cotes des Bar respectively. Terroir focused with structure from the chardonnay and savory herbal elements of the red fruit.
Nicolas Maillart "Platine" Extra Brut Premier Cru, Montagne de Reims, FR
Domaine Andre Robert "Terre du Mesnil" 2013, Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Brut, Oger, FR
Pierre Peters Cuvee de Reserve Grand Cru, 'A Le Mesnil-Sur-Oger, FR
Adami Bosca di Gica Prosecco IT
NA Beverages
Red Bottle
Le Fraghe `20 Bardolino DOC, Veneto IT
80% Corvina/ 20% Rondinella from the hills neat Lake Garda near Valpocello. Hand harvested, organic, biodynamic all the good stuff. Sweet-sour cherry, ripe blueberries, orange peel with black pepper and hints of cinnamon, great acidity and a long finish! BEST PIZZA WINE EVER!
Nerleux des Chatains, `18 Samur Champigny, cabernet franc, Loire FR
Aromas of flowers (iris, violet), red fruits (strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries), a balanced and structured palate, with silky tannins.
Domaine Capreoles `17 Sous Croix, Regnie, FR
Josep Grau `17 Montsant Vespres Vinyes Velles, SP
Vietti "Tre Vigne" `20 Dolcetto d'Alba DOC, Piedmonte, IT
Sourced from 3 vineyards in the area around Barolo, intense and focused bright fruit, white pepper finish. Excellent with red sauces and pizza.
Brick House Ribbon Ridge, pinot noir, Willamette Valley
Roblet-Monnot `17 pinot noir Haute Cote de Beaune, FR
Carmleo Pena Santana Ikewen Tinto `19, Canary Islands, SP
Featured Jose Pastor Selections, Carmelo Santana's project, Bien de Altura, is one of the most exciting of the new arrivals on the Canary Island wine scene. Focused on preserving local grapes and reviving abandoned, high-altitude vineyards. Hand- harvested, organic and biodynamic (though not certified), grapes from old vines (on average 80 years old), growing between 1200-1460m - these are some of the highest vineyards in Europe, near the Pico de las Nieves, Gran Canaria's highest point. Mainly Listan Negro, with several other indigenous varieties, Bottled unfined, unfiltered with a small amount of SO2. Bright aromas, refreshing, cranberries, pomegranate, and cherries. The palate begins with bright red fruits, delicate tannins, and abundant, spicy, volcanic minerality. complex.
Domaine les Carmels "Les Caprices" merlot/cab sauv/cab franc, Cadillac Cotes du Bordeaux, FR
Marchesi Di Gresy `20 Nebbiolo Martinenga Langhe DOC, Piedmont, IT
Nebbiolo done in a fresh, vibrant style that shows the more floral, red-fruited aspects. Martinenga is known for producing some of the finest cru-designated wines. Marchesi di Gresy has built the cellar entirely built underground in order to reduce energy usage combined with solar panels no other external energy is used.
Montenidoli `19 'Garrulo' Chianti Colli Senesi, IT
Two red grapes and the two white grapes specified in the old Chianti regulations - the formula developed by Barone Ricasoli fermented on the skins, with a long maceration in cement tank 12 months aging before bottling. Cherries with some aged balsamic richness dancing around the edges spice & peppery tannins balance the bright, red berry acidity. Perfect with tomato-based dishes.
Domaine Souillard `18 syrah Crozes Hermitage, FR
Domaine de la Solitude `19 Chateauneuf de Pape, FR
Blend of grenache, syrah, mourvedre, and cinsault. Aromas of garrigue, citrus flower and blackcurrant. Fresh and balanced on the palate, cocoa and cherry, long finish, great with a lamb, red meats.
`aMaurice `13 Estate Blend "Night Owl" , WA
Offering an exotic, complex bouquet of lavender, wild herbs, loamy earth and both red and black fruits, the 2013 Red Wine Blend Night Owl (55% Merlot, 27% Cabernet Sauvignon, 9% Cabernet Franc and 9% Petit Verdot) is medium-bodied, elegant, supple and finesse driven on the palate, with this darker, meaty, chocolaty, earthy core that comes out with additional time in glass. This is a sexy, forward effort that will nevertheless keep nicely for a decade given its purity and balance - Jeb Dunnuck, The Wine Advocate, March 2016.
A.D. Beckham `18 "Aequalis" Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris Amphora, Chehalem, OR
Slightly orange wine, Estate fruit of Pinot Noir fruit and Pinot Gris from Carabella Vineyard co-fermented on skins in amphora for 40 days, pressed and returned to amphora then bottled un-fined and un-filtered. Clear pale ruby in color, with dusty strawberries and a hint of eucalyptus and tea on the nose. Strawberries, apricots and earth on the palate balanced with juicy acidity and baking spice, long finish. Best with a slight chill to it, pairs great with poultry, fish, late summer and fall vegetables, full bodied cheeses and charcuterie.
Domaine de Montcy Cabriole, pinot noir/gamay/malbec, Cheverny, FR
Les Amethystes `20 gamay, Morgon, FR
Chateau du Cayrou, malbec Cahors, FR
Rose Bottle
Il Monte Caro Carose' 21, Valpolicella, IT
Mostly corvina with a little coatina from Valpolicella. A clean, bright rosé for sipping all day long. Hints of white pepper, mediterranean herbs, and classic Valpolicella red fruit notes. Juicy acidity that unfurls into a lingering finish with amazing depth.
Meinklang `20 Weisser Mulatschak, AUT
A lightly aromatic and tannic skin contact white wine (orange wine to some) with soft yeastiness. A blend of Welschriesling, Pinot Gris, and Traminer all given 5 to 7 days of maceration on the skins. Certified biodynamic farming, spontaneous fermentation in stainless steel, no filtering or fining, and very low sulfite additions. Naturally hazy, notes of apricots and goldenberries.
La Kiuva Rose Valle d'Aosta, IT
Blend of Nebbiolo, Gros Vien and Neyret. Beautiful pale pink and aromas of fresh fruit, raspberries and wild berries. Fresh and mineral, with a delicate bitter taste at the end.
White Bottle
Victor Sornin `19 Lantignie Blanc Beaujolais Villages, FR
Coming from a single vineyard called "les Monthieux' in Lantignie in the heart of Beaujolais. Frederic Sornin farms with natural and sustainable practices. Aged Named after the winemaker’s son Victor, this 100% Chardonnay has interesting almond and candied Green apple aromas, clean, crisp finish.
Ebner-Ebenauer`19 Gruner Veltliner, AUT
Li Veli Askos Verdeca, Puglia, IT
Bright yellow color with green shades. Intense fruity on the nose, with scent of tropical fruit, citrus, pear and fresh spices. On the palate it is full, well balanced with a good acidity. Fruity, mineral and mildly spicy aftertaste.
A.D Beckham `16 Amphora pinot gris, Willamette, OR
Beckham wines are a convergence of passions, farming, ceramics and wine. The terra cotta vessels used to makes the wines or handcrafted by the winemaker. The pinot gris 70% skin fermented, 40 days in amphora and aged in acacia barrels. The remaining 30% is fermented and aged on skins 10 months in amphora, bottled unfiltered and unfined -"Becham Estates"
Juan Francisco `19 "Los Loros" Valle de Guimar Siete Lomas Blanco, Tenerife, SP
Part of our featured wines from Jose Pastor, winemaker Juan Francisco, Tenerife, Canary Islands, SP. Eastern side of Tenerife ,80% marmajuelo and 20% gual varietals indegenous to the Canary Islands. The nose is quite opulent, with notes of charred peach, yellow apple, and bay leaf. The palate is bold and rich balanced by abundant acid structure (a hallmark of Marmajuelo), and a persistent volcanic minerality.
Orr `21 Old Vine Chenin Blanc, WA
Russiz Superiore `18 sauvignon, Collio DOC, IT
Elegantly structured and savory, restrained, aromas of dried herbs, mature stone fruit and light citrus. Apricot, sage and citrus balanced with fresh acidity on the palate. One of my personal favorites, pairs with poultry, richer seafood, shellfish, mushroom dishes, full bodied cheeses and spicy tomato sauce. This wine is both rich yet refreshing.
Pattes Loup `18 Vent D'Ange Chablis, FR
Fantastic Chablis Village. Wonderful focus and precision on the nose, this is intense and mineral-driven. Notes of apple, pear, peach, apricot, lemon, lime, orange, pineapple, kiwi, a little vanilla. The palate is poised and full of energy and tension, achieving Premier Cru quality, with fantastic salinity on the finish.
Antoine Jobard `13, Meursault en La Barre, chardonnay, Meursaulst, FR
Schauer `18 sauvignon blanc, Kitzeck-Sausal, AUT
Terlan Pinot Bianco `20, Alto Adige, IT
Clear pale yellow with a slight greenish shimmer, crisp notes of apple and pear, hints of lime combined with a salty minerality. "A very striking pinot bianco that combines concentration and elegance with stony minerality. Hints of exotic fruit, flowers and spices make this a fascinating expression of this still underrated grape. Drink or hold." 92 points James Suckling
La Staffa `20 verdicchio Classico, IT
Canned Cocktails
104 Negroni Canned 11.2oz, serves 2-
Ready to drink! Gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, best with orange garnish (included on the side). must show valid ID for pick-up and delivery
104 Moscow Mule Canned 11.2oz, serves 2-
Ready to drink! Vodka, fresh ginger, lime juice, soda... best served over ice. must show valid ID for pick-up and delivery
104 Seltzer 11.2 oz, serves 2
bourbon, clarified lemon juice, sugar, carbonated. Pour over ice and enjoy, serves 2.
Hat's
Women's T's
Women's Hoodies
Women's Tank's
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
outdoor/indoor dining reservations available via Tock and online take out available for pick up or delivery via Door Dash.
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155