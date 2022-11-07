The Local 104

Carmleo Pena Santana Ikewen Tinto `19, Canary Islands, SP

$40.00

Featured Jose Pastor Selections, Carmelo Santana's project, Bien de Altura, is one of the most exciting of the new arrivals on the Canary Island wine scene. Focused on preserving local grapes and reviving abandoned, high-altitude vineyards. Hand- harvested, organic and biodynamic (though not certified), grapes from old vines (on average 80 years old), growing between 1200-1460m - these are some of the highest vineyards in Europe, near the Pico de las Nieves, Gran Canaria's highest point. Mainly Listan Negro, with several other indigenous varieties, Bottled unfined, unfiltered with a small amount of SO2. Bright aromas, refreshing, cranberries, pomegranate, and cherries. The palate begins with bright red fruits, delicate tannins, and abundant, spicy, volcanic minerality. complex.