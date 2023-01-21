Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hadiani African Restaurant

No reviews yet

22003 66Th Ave W D2

D2

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Popular Items

FATAYA
FUFU & SAUCE
ATTIEKE & FISH

STARTERS

FATAYA

FATAYA

$6.99

Deep fried pastry filled with marinated beef and roasted russet potatoes.

NEMS

NEMS

$9.99

Delicious three spring rolls with crispy exterior and flavorful shrimp filling.

HORS D'OEUVRE POISSON

HORS D'OEUVRE POISSON

$13.99

Delicious broil fish marinated with mayonnaise and our homemade dressing served with vegetables.

SALADE COMPOSE

$8.99

Green Lettuce, eggs, cucumber, fresh tomatoes, radishes, grated carrot, and olives all mixed with beetroot with boiled eggs and small slices of the Green Lettuce, and our special vinaigrette added on top.

MAIN

THIEBOUDIENNE

THIEBOUDIENNE

$19.99Out of stock

Fragrant rice cooked with marinated tomato broth served with fish and stew vegetables.

THIEBOUYAPP

THIEBOUYAPP

$18.99

Fragrant rice cooked with marinated tomato broth served with stuffed beef and stew vegetables

AFRA CHICKEN

AFRA CHICKEN

$15.99

Chicken cooked alongside caramelized Onions and mustard served with a side of salad or jasmine rice.

AFRA LAMB

AFRA LAMB

$17.99

Lamb cooked alongside Onions and mustard caramelized sauce.

BEEF SKEWER

BEEF SKEWER

$14.99

Two skewers of delicious grilled beef with vegetables

CHICKEN SKEWER

CHICKEN SKEWER

$13.99

Two skewers of delicious grilled Chicken skewed with sweet green papers

SHRIMP PLANTAIN SKEWER

SHRIMP PLANTAIN SKEWER

$15.99

Two skewers of delicious grilled garlic shrimp served with plantain with salade

ATTIEKE & FISH

ATTIEKE & FISH

$19.99

Attieke served with deep marinated fried or baked snapper/Tilapia fish.

ATTIEKE & BRAISED CHICKEN

ATTIEKE & BRAISED CHICKEN

$16.99

Attieke served with deep marinated chicken leg served with our special vinaigrette and some vegetables

PLASSAS/CASSAVA LEAF SAUCE OVER RICE

PLASSAS/CASSAVA LEAF SAUCE OVER RICE

$15.99

Plassas sauce served with fragrant jasmine rice

GARLIC SHRIMP OVER RICE

GARLIC SHRIMP OVER RICE

$18.99

Garlic shrimp sauce served with Fragrant jasmine Rice.

PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE OVER RICE

PEANUT BUTTER SAUCE OVER RICE

$15.99

Peanut butter sauce served with fragrant jasmine rice

BAKED TILAPIA FISH

BAKED TILAPIA FISH

$16.99Out of stock

Deep baked tilapia fish served with grilled onions, sweet peppers and a side of salad or jasmine rice.

FUFU & SAUCE

FUFU & SAUCE

$16.99

With a choice of cassava leaf or okra sauce, cooked with palm oil, beef, fish and plantains served with two balls of fufu.

CHICKEN YASSA

CHICKEN YASSA

$15.99

Delish dish made with chicken leg, caramelized onions, and a bit of lemon juice served with jasmine rice

LAMB BEANS

LAMB BEANS

$14.99

Delicious beans sauce cooked with onions, garlic, tomatoes, lambs and spices served with some breads.

RATATOUILLE

RATATOUILLE

$13.99

Stew of zucchini, pepers, tomatoes and eggplant with herbs, spices and garlic thrown in good measure

Afra CHICKEN/LAMB CATERING

$120.00

SIDES

FRIED GARLIC POTATO
$7.87

FRIED GARLIC POTATO

$7.87
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$5.99

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.99
WHITE RICE

WHITE RICE

$4.99
FRIED PLANTAIN
$6.99

FRIED PLANTAIN

$6.99
ATTHIEKE

ATTHIEKE

$6.99
FUFU

FUFU

$5.99

DESSERT

FRENCH TOAST

FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

Bread slices soaked in a milk and egg mixture, fried to golden and crispy

FRUIT SALAD

FRUIT SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

Mix of various fruits served in their own liquid and grenadine syrup.

HAMZA

HAMZA

$8.99

Sweet millet pasta mixed with milk and yogurt.

KIDS MENU

BREADED FISH

BREADED FISH

$11.99

APPLE JUICE

$3.99

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.99

RICE

$3.99

Thieboudienne or white rice

BEVERAGES

BISSAP

BISSAP

$6.99

Hadiani Homemade Roselle juice

GINGER

GINGER

$6.99Out of stock

Hadiani Homemade Ginger juice

SODA

$3.99

Diet Coke, Canada Dry, Fanta, Dr Pepper and Regular Coke

HADIANI SHAKES

HADIANI SHAKES

$8.99

Delicious in house MANGO/STRAWBERRY/PINEAPPLE shake with whip cream on top.

WATER

$1.99

Mineral and Sparkling

KIRRI

KIRRI

$6.99

Hadiani homemade baobab juice

HOT TEA

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a group of few like-minded food lovers, joined together to fulfill the lack of Authentic African Cuisine in the Seattle area.We have a passion for food in particular for West African Food. Our mission is to provide good Authentic West African Cuisine for all food lovers in the Seattle area. We believe in consistency and quality for better success. We always strive to serve better food with consistency and quality for all our loving customers. Every Customer is our patron and we take utmost care to provide an enjoyable dining experience for all of them.

Website

Location

22003 66Th Ave W D2, D2, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Directions

