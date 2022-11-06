Stoup Brewing Kenmore

Time to VOTE IPA 4-pack

$17.00

It's time to VOTE!! Grab that ballot, fill it out and mail it back. Or walk/dance/run it to a ballot box for the sheer joy of expressing your right and responsibility to choose our elected officials. Wear a sticker that says "I Voted!" or post it on social media or just call a few friends to remind them to VOTE, too. However you choose to celebrate your right to VOTE, we think enjoying our Time to Vote IPA will make the experience just that much more fulfilling. This beer won't remove unsavory characters from office, but your VOTE just might. And the beer is delicious so it's a win-win. Hops: Cryo POP, Citra and HBC 630 for your citrus, passion fruit and stone fruit pleasure. VOTE!!