Stoup Brewing Kenmore

Wings For Deshon
All sales from these wings will be donated to the memorial fund to help cover funeral costs for our dear friend and coworker, Deshon Parker. Deshon was one of our opening team members and helped define the culture and positive environment that we cherish here at Stoup Kenmore. You could always count on Deshon to brighten your day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family, and friends. Deshon, you will be missed. Four whole wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Maple Chipotle sauce. Support even further by donating directly to Deshon's Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/deshon-michael-parker
SNACKS
Shrimp Chips
*gluten free, contains shellfish
Mediterranean Olives
*gluten free, vegan
Spicy IPA Beef Jerky
*contains gluten, dairy free
Spicy Sambal Cashews
*vegetarian, gluten free
Side Of Fries
*gluten free, vegan
House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie
They're just good. Contains: egg, dairy, gluten, yum yums.
SHARE PLATES
Wings For Deshon
Soft Pretzel
hand shaped and hearth baked ADD CHEESE SAUCE (2) *contains dairy
Chef Russel's Lumpia
filipino style pork spring roll/sweet chili sauce contains: gluten, soy, egg
Blistered Shishito Peppers
nori caesar dip vegan, gluten free, contains cashews
No Bones Crunchy Cauliflower Wings
served with maple chipotle for dippin' *vegan, vegetarian, gluten free *not celiac friendly, shared fryer oil with gluten items
Braised Bulgogi Beef Sliders
hawaiian bun/charred scallion salsa *buns contain mayo
Loaded Nachos
cheese sauce/cotija/pico de gallo/tomatillo avocado crema/black beans/pickled serranos ADD red ale braised pork carnitas (6) *gluten free without carnitas *not celiac friendly, shared fryer oil with gluten items
SOUPS & SALADS
Butternut Squash Soup
w/ pumpkin seed oil, marinated shitake V* GF contains: onion, garlic
Roasted Chioggia Beets
w/ briar rose farm cheese, savory pistachio brittle, arugula, white balsamic dressing V GF contains: dairy, nuts, garlic, citrus
Young Kale & Delicata
w/ pomegranate, roasted ginger vinaigrette, slow-dried cherry tomato V* GF contains: garlic, citrus, herbs
LARGE PLATES
Smash Burger & Fries
moses lake farms dry aged beef/good sauce/house b&b pickles/iceberg lettuce/usa cheese/served with fries *buns contain mayo *
Crispy Pancetta Grilled Cheese
w/ caramelized onion, aged cheddar, gouda. Served w/ waffle fries.
Fried Chicken
four piece organic free range bird/burnt hops honey mustard *Please allow for 30 minutes on our fried chicken* contains: dairy
Black Cod Teriyaki Bowl (LIMITED ITEM)
sushi rice/cucumber kimchi/avocado/pineapple teriyaki glaze *gluten free contains: soy, garlic, onion
Lemongrass Braised Lamb Shank
w/ apple & celery root puree GF contains: dairy, garlic, soy
PIZZA
Alva
red sauce/fennel sausage/ roasted poblano/red onion
Square Slices
Grommet
red sauce, mozz, fontina, provolone, parm
Viper
white sauce, speck delicata, fresh cow cheese, parm
Dux
white sauce, shaved brussels, smoked bacon, pecorino, parm
Brass Monkey
red sauce, pepperoni, crimini mushroom, roasted garlic, parm
Can I Kick It?
daily creation/never pineapple
SOFT SERVE
CAN BEER (PICK UP ONLY)
Citra IPA -4pack
Designed to be light and bright in both color and body. Sunshine In a Glass!
German Pils -4pack
Crisp, Clean, German Style Pilsner
Hyperpersonalized IPA 4-pack
You want citrus, pine and tropical fruit carried on a crisp, clean IPA. So here you go. Here's your Hyperpersonalized IPA, made just for you!
Idaho Bound IPA -4pack
Grown in our neighboring state of Idaho, Idaho 7 hops are powerful little packets of tropical fruit and pine goodness.
Mixtape Romeo - 4pack
As our mixtape final song, we dry hopped with an experimental variety from New Zealand called NZ 102 for aromas of red fruit and citrus. Load it up, press play and enjoy.
Mosaic Pale -4pack
A veritable mosaic of aroma and flavor in this pale ale.
NW Red -4pack
Rich, red color and a smooth, satisfying taste. A hint of chocolate seals the deal.
Robust Porter -4pack
Our most award winning beer is rich in color and character hinting at decadent chocolate treats dipped in coffee.
Space Garden Hazy IPA -4pack
This IPA has got citrus, berry and pine galore. Perfect for drinking perched high above our beautiful city.
Final Draft IPA 4-pack
ABV: 6.5% IBU: 62 SRM: 4 Stoup + Third Place Books + Chuck's Hop Shop Seward Park = Books for Kids! We know that books uplift, inspire and educate, so this dynamic trio paired up to raise funds for Third Place Book's Books to Student Fund, an initiative to raise funds for literacy nonprofits Page Ahead and Reading Partners and to donate books to local Public Schools. This fund was started when access to books became limited due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Proceeds from Final Draft IPA will go to support and continue the important work of bringing literacy to the students of Seattle. As for the beer, we loaded Ekuanot and Loral Cryo in the whirlpool and dry hopped with HBC 586 and Mosaic Cryo for your reading and drinking pleasure. Good to the final draft!
Time to VOTE IPA 4-pack
It's time to VOTE!! Grab that ballot, fill it out and mail it back. Or walk/dance/run it to a ballot box for the sheer joy of expressing your right and responsibility to choose our elected officials. Wear a sticker that says "I Voted!" or post it on social media or just call a few friends to remind them to VOTE, too. However you choose to celebrate your right to VOTE, we think enjoying our Time to Vote IPA will make the experience just that much more fulfilling. This beer won't remove unsavory characters from office, but your VOTE just might. And the beer is delicious so it's a win-win. Hops: Cryo POP, Citra and HBC 630 for your citrus, passion fruit and stone fruit pleasure. VOTE!!
Whiskers Out Export Stout 4-pack
Aromas and flavors of dark roasted malts, molasses and a hint of chocolate.
Holy Mountain 'White Lodge' Wit 16oz Can
HOLY MOUNTAIN 'WHITE LODGE' WIT ABV: 4.8% A classic rendition of a Belgian Wit, The White Lodge is brewed with a large portion of wheat along with pilsner malt and oats. We use orange peel, tangerine peel, and coriander in the kettle, lending a blend of citrus and floral characters, and ferment with a traditional Belgian strain.
Holy Mountain 'Bitter Peace' -16oz Can
ABV: 6.0% Bitter Peace is a traditional Extra Special Bitter brewed with 100 percent English malts and hopped exclusively with East Kent Goldings.
Matchless 'Rush'-16oz Can
MATCHLESS BREWING IPA ABV: 7.5% IBU: 50 This juicy IPA is Rad. You can feel the surge of lemon, lime, green Fruit Loops (!?) and honeydew melon because it’s fully loaded with citrusy hops; Motueka, Lemondrop, Huell Melon & Wai-iti. Harkening back to our favorite 90’s energy blast, RUSH can quench your thirst after any and all things Xtreme!
Matchless 'Treat' Dark Ale 16oz Can
Matchless 'Treat' Dark Ale 16oz Can 9.5 ABV 50 IBU You remember that house that gave out king-sized candy bars. We may be grown ups now, but that thrill never goes away. So we poured our love of candy bars into a king-sized can. For this we brewed an Imperial Brown ale with notes of chocolate and toffee and blended it with some fresh and some barrel-aged Imperial Stout. To top it all off we added peanut butter and chocolate giving us a one-of-a-kind, crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery Treat.
Black Raven 'Blueberry & Sicilian Lemon Sour Ale' -16oz Can
BLACK RAVEN FRUITED SOUR ABV: 6.0% Our CORE OF FOUR series celebrates and highlights the four core ingredients that make beer so great: malt, hops, yeast and water. ELEMENT 4: WATER Element 4: Water. This fruited sour beer starts with a base of Pale and Pilsner malts, then we infuse the beer with Blueberry and Sicilian Lemon purees. A portion of all sales of Element: 4 will be donated to the Washington Wild's Brewshed Alliance.
Icicle 'Enchantments - Aasgard'-16oz Can
ICICLE BREWING HAZY IPA ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 The infamous Aasgard Pass is a steep, formidable gateway to the core of the Enchantments. Rising 2,200 feet above Colchuck Lake in less than a mile, the trek is grueling but gorgeous. You will have earned a tasty hazy IPA after all that, and this brew delivers the goods featuring abundant amounts of Mackinac, Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe hops. Expect pleasant notes and aromas of ripe melon, mango, papaya, pineapple and citrus.
Cloudburst "Scene Change"-16oz Can
Cloudburst"Scene Change" IPA-16oz Can 6.6 ABV 60 IBU With hop harvest over, it’s time to change gears and get back on our old bullshit, as they say. Our first IPA post harvest has a soiree of soft adjuncts like Wheat, Oats, and Spelt in the grist, and then we hopped it with some super tropical Southern Hemisphere hops - Galaxy from Australia and Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand - plus a little Citra. We figured you haven’t had flavors from those banger hops in a while, and with the cold and the gray and the rain officially upon us, some bright notes of mango, pineapple, and passionfruit are just what the doctor ordered to fend off seasonal affective disorder. End Scene.
Cloudburst Known Entity" -16oz Can
Cloudburst "Known Entity" 16oz Can 6.5 ABV 57 IBU Sometimes you just gotta be YOU. Who are WE?! Well, if we’re talking the epitome of a “Cloudburst” IPA, we’re layered with Chinook, Strata, Mosaic, Citra hops upon a grist Rahr 2 Row and Weyermann Pils malt. And that’s what we did here. It’s bright, clean, and dry with notes of ruby red grapefruit, passionfruit, and pine needles. It’s unmistakably us. So order away, and it’s all gonna be OK!
Hats
Trucker - Black Front / Black Mesh (Kenmore Yellow Patch)
black trucker hat with black, gray and yellow Stoup Kenmore logo patch
Trucker - Olive Green/Mesh Back (Ballard Orange Patch)
Trucker - Charcoal Front/Black Mesh (Stoup Vintage Patch)
Olive Nylon Hat- Art of Science Patch
Corduroy Hat- Robin Egg (B/W Stoup Patch)
Robin Egg Blue Corduroy hat with black and white Ballard logo
Corduroy Hat- Yellow (Brown Leather Stoup Patch)
Sunset Patch Hat- Burgundy
Sunset Patch Hat- Cream
Cream Ball Cap with Sunset patch
Sunset Patch Hat - Dark Blue
Cap - Khaki Tylon (B/W Ballard Patch)
Olive Nylon Hat- Kenmore Patch
Cap - Black/Green Bill/Sunset Patch
Cap - Grey/Green Bill/Sunset Patch
Cap- Grey Blue Chino/Kenmore Patch
Ball Cap - Camo (B/W Ballard Patch)
Bucket Hat - Navy
navy bucket hat with white embroidered Stoup logo
Foam Pride Trucker Hats- Blue
Foam Pride Trucker Hat- Black
Corduroy Hat (Navy) - Stoup Logo
Baby Blue Panel - Stoup Bubble Letters
Trucker - Navy/White Suede Patch
Vintage Patch Grey Hat (Rectangle Patch)
Tan Canvas Cap Circle Badge Patch
Trucker - Navy Blue/Orange Ballard
Brown Canvas (nylon) - Hop Circle Patch
Shirts
Fresh Hop Fiend- Black S/S Tee
Kenmore Black S/S Tee
Kenmore Blue S/S Tee
heather blue short-sleeved tee with light blue Stoup Kenmore logo
Kenmore Olive L/S Tee
long-sleeved olive green tee with light orange Stoup Kenmore logo
Art & Science Aqua Blue T Shirt
Ballard-Kenmore Grey Block Logo S/S Tee
Turquoise NW IPA S/S Tee
Grey Unisex Tank
dark heather gray unisex tank with faded red and blue Stoup logo
Womens' Tank - Coral
peachy-pink women's tank top
Bike Jersey- Orange
Stouper Pooper Onesie - Gray
size 6 - 12 months
Stouper Pooper Onesie - Mint
size 6 - 12 months
Fresh Hop Fiend w/ dates - Black S/S Tee
Bball T
Sweatshirts
Misc. Gear
Light Blue Bandana
Orange Bandana
Blue Koozie
Orange Koozie
Key Chain Opener
Enamel Black Camp Mug
Cycling Water Bottle
Stoup Sun Glasses
Black and orange Stoup sunnies with orange lenses!
Chew Toy
Cream Bandana
Stoup Coffee Mug
Tote Bag/Book Bag
Gift for Beer Club Members. Encouraged to bring back bags for reuse. On sale in merchandise section to non-club members.
Sunset Patch
Navy Blue Bandana
Pattern Koozie
Grey Koozie
Logo Patch
Stickers
Glassware
1L Stoup Stein
Stoup Kenmore Oktoberfest Stein. Great for drinking beer, cheersing, doing 17oz curls to get jacked.
Stoup Coffee Mug
Enamel Black Camp Mug
Kenmore Ceramic Mug- 20oz
Tasters - 5oz
Tulips- 12oz
Schooner- 12oz
Pint- 16oz
Growler 32oz
Growler 64oz
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
The Art & Science of Beer + PNW Inspired Kitchen
6704 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028