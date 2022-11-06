Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Pizza
Burgers

Stoup Brewing Kenmore

325 Reviews

$$

6704 NE 181st St

Kenmore, WA 98028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Smash Burger & Fries
Loaded Nachos
Black Cod Teriyaki Bowl (LIMITED ITEM)

*Wings For Deshon

Wings For Deshon

$15.00

All sales from these wings will be donated to the memorial fund to help cover funeral costs for our dear friend and coworker, Deshon Parker. Deshon was one of our opening team members and helped define the culture and positive environment that we cherish here at Stoup Kenmore. You could always count on Deshon to brighten your day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family, and friends. Deshon, you will be missed. Four whole wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Maple Chipotle sauce. Support even further by donating directly to Deshon's Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/deshon-michael-parker

SNACKS

Shrimp Chips

Shrimp Chips

$6.00

*gluten free, contains shellfish

Mediterranean Olives

Mediterranean Olives

$8.00

*gluten free, vegan

Spicy IPA Beef Jerky

Spicy IPA Beef Jerky

$9.00

*contains gluten, dairy free

Spicy Sambal Cashews

Spicy Sambal Cashews

$9.00

*vegetarian, gluten free

Side Of Fries

Side Of Fries

$4.00

*gluten free, vegan

House-Made Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

They're just good. Contains: egg, dairy, gluten, yum yums.

SHARE PLATES

Wings For Deshon

$15.00

All sales from these wings will be donated to the memorial fund to help cover funeral costs for our dear friend and coworker, Deshon Parker. Deshon was one of our opening team members and helped define the culture and positive environment that we cherish here at Stoup Kenmore. You could always count on Deshon to brighten your day. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family, and friends. Deshon, you will be missed. Four whole wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Maple Chipotle sauce. Support even further by donating directly to Deshon's Memorial Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/deshon-michael-parker

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$9.00

hand shaped and hearth baked ADD CHEESE SAUCE (2) *contains dairy

Chef Russel's Lumpia

Chef Russel's Lumpia

$14.00

filipino style pork spring roll/sweet chili sauce contains: gluten, soy, egg

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$13.00

nori caesar dip vegan, gluten free, contains cashews

No Bones Crunchy Cauliflower Wings

No Bones Crunchy Cauliflower Wings

$16.00

served with maple chipotle for dippin' *vegan, vegetarian, gluten free *not celiac friendly, shared fryer oil with gluten items

Braised Bulgogi Beef Sliders

Braised Bulgogi Beef Sliders

$16.00

hawaiian bun/charred scallion salsa *buns contain mayo

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$18.00

cheese sauce/cotija/pico de gallo/tomatillo avocado crema/black beans/pickled serranos ADD red ale braised pork carnitas (6) *gluten free without carnitas *not celiac friendly, shared fryer oil with gluten items

SOUPS & SALADS

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

w/ pumpkin seed oil, marinated shitake V* GF contains: onion, garlic

Roasted Chioggia Beets

$16.00

w/ briar rose farm cheese, savory pistachio brittle, arugula, white balsamic dressing V GF contains: dairy, nuts, garlic, citrus

Young Kale & Delicata

$16.00

w/ pomegranate, roasted ginger vinaigrette, slow-dried cherry tomato V* GF contains: garlic, citrus, herbs

LARGE PLATES

Smash Burger & Fries

Smash Burger & Fries

$18.00

moses lake farms dry aged beef/good sauce/house b&b pickles/iceberg lettuce/usa cheese/served with fries *buns contain mayo *

Crispy Pancetta Grilled Cheese

$17.00

w/ caramelized onion, aged cheddar, gouda. Served w/ waffle fries.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$23.00

four piece organic free range bird/burnt hops honey mustard *Please allow for 30 minutes on our fried chicken* contains: dairy

Black Cod Teriyaki Bowl (LIMITED ITEM)

$25.00

sushi rice/cucumber kimchi/avocado/pineapple teriyaki glaze *gluten free contains: soy, garlic, onion

Lemongrass Braised Lamb Shank

$26.00

w/ apple & celery root puree GF contains: dairy, garlic, soy

PIZZA

Alva

$25.00

red sauce/fennel sausage/ roasted poblano/red onion

Square Slices

Square Slices

$8.00Out of stock

Grommet

$24.00

red sauce, mozz, fontina, provolone, parm

Viper

$26.00

white sauce, speck delicata, fresh cow cheese, parm

Dux

$25.00

white sauce, shaved brussels, smoked bacon, pecorino, parm

Brass Monkey

$26.00

red sauce, pepperoni, crimini mushroom, roasted garlic, parm

Can I Kick It?

$25.00Out of stock

daily creation/never pineapple

SOFT SERVE

Chocolate Sundae

Chocolate Sundae

$12.00

chocolate ice cream/chocolate stout fudge/whip on top *contains gluten

Root Beer Float

$11.00Out of stock

malted vanilla bean ice cream/root beer/whip on top *contains gluten

Waffle Cone

$7.50

vanilla or chocolate or swirl *contains gluten

Soft Serve

Soft Serve

$7.50

vanilla, chocolate, or swirl

CAN BEER (PICK UP ONLY)

Citra IPA -4pack

Citra IPA -4pack

$15.00

Designed to be light and bright in both color and body. Sunshine In a Glass!

German Pils -4pack

German Pils -4pack

$15.00

Crisp, Clean, German Style Pilsner

Hyperpersonalized IPA 4-pack

$17.00

You want citrus, pine and tropical fruit carried on a crisp, clean IPA. So here you go. Here's your Hyperpersonalized IPA, made just for you!

Idaho Bound IPA -4pack

$17.00

Grown in our neighboring state of Idaho, Idaho 7 hops are powerful little packets of tropical fruit and pine goodness.

Mixtape Romeo - 4pack

Mixtape Romeo - 4pack

$15.00

As our mixtape final song, we dry hopped with an experimental variety from New Zealand called NZ 102 for aromas of red fruit and citrus. Load it up, press play and enjoy.

Mosaic Pale -4pack

Mosaic Pale -4pack

$15.00

A veritable mosaic of aroma and flavor in this pale ale.

NW Red -4pack

NW Red -4pack

$15.00

Rich, red color and a smooth, satisfying taste. A hint of chocolate seals the deal.

Robust Porter -4pack

Robust Porter -4pack

$15.00

Our most award winning beer is rich in color and character hinting at decadent chocolate treats dipped in coffee.

Space Garden Hazy IPA -4pack

Space Garden Hazy IPA -4pack

$17.00

This IPA has got citrus, berry and pine galore. Perfect for drinking perched high above our beautiful city.

Final Draft IPA 4-pack

$17.00

ABV: 6.5% IBU: 62 SRM: 4 Stoup + Third Place Books + Chuck's Hop Shop Seward Park = Books for Kids! We know that books uplift, inspire and educate, so this dynamic trio paired up to raise funds for Third Place Book's Books to Student Fund, an initiative to raise funds for literacy nonprofits Page Ahead and Reading Partners and to donate books to local Public Schools. This fund was started when access to books became limited due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Proceeds from Final Draft IPA will go to support and continue the important work of bringing literacy to the students of Seattle. As for the beer, we loaded Ekuanot and Loral Cryo in the whirlpool and dry hopped with HBC 586 and Mosaic Cryo for your reading and drinking pleasure. Good to the final draft!

Time to VOTE IPA 4-pack

$17.00

It's time to VOTE!! Grab that ballot, fill it out and mail it back. Or walk/dance/run it to a ballot box for the sheer joy of expressing your right and responsibility to choose our elected officials. Wear a sticker that says "I Voted!" or post it on social media or just call a few friends to remind them to VOTE, too. However you choose to celebrate your right to VOTE, we think enjoying our Time to Vote IPA will make the experience just that much more fulfilling. This beer won't remove unsavory characters from office, but your VOTE just might. And the beer is delicious so it's a win-win. Hops: Cryo POP, Citra and HBC 630 for your citrus, passion fruit and stone fruit pleasure. VOTE!!

Whiskers Out Export Stout 4-pack

$17.00

Aromas and flavors of dark roasted malts, molasses and a hint of chocolate.

Holy Mountain 'White Lodge' Wit 16oz Can

Holy Mountain 'White Lodge' Wit 16oz Can

$6.50

HOLY MOUNTAIN 'WHITE LODGE' WIT ABV: 4.8% A classic rendition of a Belgian Wit, The White Lodge is brewed with a large portion of wheat along with pilsner malt and oats. We use orange peel, tangerine peel, and coriander in the kettle, lending a blend of citrus and floral characters, and ferment with a traditional Belgian strain.

Holy Mountain 'Bitter Peace' -16oz Can

Holy Mountain 'Bitter Peace' -16oz Can

$6.50

ABV: 6.0% Bitter Peace is a traditional Extra Special Bitter brewed with 100 percent English malts and hopped exclusively with East Kent Goldings.

Matchless 'Rush'-16oz Can

Matchless 'Rush'-16oz Can

$6.50

MATCHLESS BREWING IPA ABV: 7.5% IBU: 50 This juicy IPA is Rad. You can feel the surge of lemon, lime, green Fruit Loops (!?) and honeydew melon because it’s fully loaded with citrusy hops; Motueka, Lemondrop, Huell Melon & Wai-iti. Harkening back to our favorite 90’s energy blast, RUSH can quench your thirst after any and all things Xtreme!

Matchless 'Treat' Dark Ale 16oz Can

Matchless 'Treat' Dark Ale 16oz Can

$8.00

Matchless 'Treat' Dark Ale 16oz Can 9.5 ABV 50 IBU You remember that house that gave out king-sized candy bars. We may be grown ups now, but that thrill never goes away. So we poured our love of candy bars into a king-sized can. For this we brewed an Imperial Brown ale with notes of chocolate and toffee and blended it with some fresh and some barrel-aged Imperial Stout. To top it all off we added peanut butter and chocolate giving us a one-of-a-kind, crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery Treat.

Black Raven 'Blueberry & Sicilian Lemon Sour Ale' -16oz Can

Black Raven 'Blueberry & Sicilian Lemon Sour Ale' -16oz Can

$7.00

BLACK RAVEN FRUITED SOUR ABV: 6.0% Our CORE OF FOUR series celebrates and highlights the four core ingredients that make beer so great: malt, hops, yeast and water. ELEMENT 4: WATER Element 4: Water. This fruited sour beer starts with a base of Pale and Pilsner malts, then we infuse the beer with Blueberry and Sicilian Lemon purees. A portion of all sales of Element: 4 will be donated to the Washington Wild's Brewshed Alliance.

Icicle 'Enchantments - Aasgard'-16oz Can

Icicle 'Enchantments - Aasgard'-16oz Can

$6.50

ICICLE BREWING HAZY IPA ABV: 6.7% IBU: 35 The infamous Aasgard Pass is a steep, formidable gateway to the core of the Enchantments. Rising 2,200 feet above Colchuck Lake in less than a mile, the trek is grueling but gorgeous. You will have earned a tasty hazy IPA after all that, and this brew delivers the goods featuring abundant amounts of Mackinac, Mosaic, Citra and Simcoe hops. Expect pleasant notes and aromas of ripe melon, mango, papaya, pineapple and citrus.

Cloudburst "Scene Change"-16oz Can

Cloudburst "Scene Change"-16oz Can

$7.00

Cloudburst"Scene Change" IPA-16oz Can 6.6 ABV 60 IBU With hop harvest over, it’s time to change gears and get back on our old bullshit, as they say. Our first IPA post harvest has a soiree of soft adjuncts like Wheat, Oats, and Spelt in the grist, and then we hopped it with some super tropical Southern Hemisphere hops - Galaxy from Australia and Nelson Sauvin from New Zealand - plus a little Citra. We figured you haven’t had flavors from those banger hops in a while, and with the cold and the gray and the rain officially upon us, some bright notes of mango, pineapple, and passionfruit are just what the doctor ordered to fend off seasonal affective disorder. End Scene.

Cloudburst Known Entity" -16oz Can

Cloudburst Known Entity" -16oz Can

$7.00

Cloudburst "Known Entity" 16oz Can 6.5 ABV 57 IBU Sometimes you just gotta be YOU. Who are WE?! Well, if we’re talking the epitome of a “Cloudburst” IPA, we’re layered with Chinook, Strata, Mosaic, Citra hops upon a grist Rahr 2 Row and Weyermann Pils malt. And that’s what we did here. It’s bright, clean, and dry with notes of ruby red grapefruit, passionfruit, and pine needles. It’s unmistakably us. So order away, and it’s all gonna be OK!

Hats

Trucker - Black Front / Black Mesh (Kenmore Yellow Patch)

Trucker - Black Front / Black Mesh (Kenmore Yellow Patch)

$20.00

black trucker hat with black, gray and yellow Stoup Kenmore logo patch

Trucker - Olive Green/Mesh Back (Ballard Orange Patch)

Trucker - Olive Green/Mesh Back (Ballard Orange Patch)

$20.00Out of stock
Trucker - Charcoal Front/Black Mesh (Stoup Vintage Patch)

Trucker - Charcoal Front/Black Mesh (Stoup Vintage Patch)

$20.00Out of stock
Olive Nylon Hat- Art of Science Patch

Olive Nylon Hat- Art of Science Patch

$20.00

Corduroy Hat- Robin Egg (B/W Stoup Patch)

$24.00Out of stock

Robin Egg Blue Corduroy hat with black and white Ballard logo

Corduroy Hat- Yellow (Brown Leather Stoup Patch)

$24.00Out of stock

Sunset Patch Hat- Burgundy

$20.00
Sunset Patch Hat- Cream

Sunset Patch Hat- Cream

$20.00

Cream Ball Cap with Sunset patch

Sunset Patch Hat - Dark Blue

$20.00Out of stock

Cap - Khaki Tylon (B/W Ballard Patch)

$20.00
Olive Nylon Hat- Kenmore Patch

Olive Nylon Hat- Kenmore Patch

$20.00Out of stock

Cap - Black/Green Bill/Sunset Patch

$20.00Out of stock
Cap - Grey/Green Bill/Sunset Patch

Cap - Grey/Green Bill/Sunset Patch

$20.00
Cap- Grey Blue Chino/Kenmore Patch

Cap- Grey Blue Chino/Kenmore Patch

$20.00Out of stock

Ball Cap - Camo (B/W Ballard Patch)

$20.00Out of stock
Bucket Hat - Navy

Bucket Hat - Navy

$24.00Out of stock

navy bucket hat with white embroidered Stoup logo

Foam Pride Trucker Hats- Blue

Foam Pride Trucker Hats- Blue

$20.00Out of stock
Foam Pride Trucker Hat- Black

Foam Pride Trucker Hat- Black

$20.00Out of stock
Corduroy Hat (Navy) - Stoup Logo

Corduroy Hat (Navy) - Stoup Logo

$22.00
Baby Blue Panel - Stoup Bubble Letters

Baby Blue Panel - Stoup Bubble Letters

$22.00
Trucker - Navy/White Suede Patch

Trucker - Navy/White Suede Patch

$20.00
Vintage Patch Grey Hat (Rectangle Patch)

Vintage Patch Grey Hat (Rectangle Patch)

$20.00
Tan Canvas Cap Circle Badge Patch

Tan Canvas Cap Circle Badge Patch

$20.00Out of stock
Trucker - Navy Blue/Orange Ballard

Trucker - Navy Blue/Orange Ballard

$20.00

Brown Canvas (nylon) - Hop Circle Patch

$20.00

Shirts

Fresh Hop Fiend- Black S/S Tee

$20.00Out of stock

Kenmore Black S/S Tee

$20.00
Kenmore Blue S/S Tee

Kenmore Blue S/S Tee

$20.00

heather blue short-sleeved tee with light blue Stoup Kenmore logo

Kenmore Olive L/S Tee

Kenmore Olive L/S Tee

$20.00

long-sleeved olive green tee with light orange Stoup Kenmore logo

Art & Science Aqua Blue T Shirt

$20.00

Ballard-Kenmore Grey Block Logo S/S Tee

$20.00
Turquoise NW IPA S/S Tee

Turquoise NW IPA S/S Tee

$20.00
Grey Unisex Tank

Grey Unisex Tank

$15.00

dark heather gray unisex tank with faded red and blue Stoup logo

Womens' Tank - Coral

Womens' Tank - Coral

$15.00

peachy-pink women's tank top

Bike Jersey- Orange

Bike Jersey- Orange

$55.00
Stouper Pooper Onesie - Gray

Stouper Pooper Onesie - Gray

$18.00

size 6 - 12 months

Stouper Pooper Onesie - Mint

Stouper Pooper Onesie - Mint

$18.00

size 6 - 12 months

Fresh Hop Fiend w/ dates - Black S/S Tee

Fresh Hop Fiend w/ dates - Black S/S Tee

$25.00
Bball T

Bball T

$28.00

Sweatshirts

Gray Zip Hoodie

Gray Zip Hoodie

$45.00

lightweight gray hoodie with black and orange Stoup logo

Olive Crew Neck Sweatshirt

Olive Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$25.00

lightweight

Navy Blue Hoodie With Stripes

Navy Blue Hoodie With Stripes

$45.00Out of stock

KAVU Navy Blue Flannel

$65.00Out of stock
Baby Blue Crewneck

Baby Blue Crewneck

$30.00

Misc. Gear

Light Blue Bandana

Light Blue Bandana

$10.00
Orange Bandana

Orange Bandana

$10.00
Blue Koozie

Blue Koozie

$2.00Out of stock
Orange Koozie

Orange Koozie

$2.00
Key Chain Opener

Key Chain Opener

$5.00
Enamel Black Camp Mug

Enamel Black Camp Mug

$10.00
Cycling Water Bottle

Cycling Water Bottle

$5.00
Stoup Sun Glasses

Stoup Sun Glasses

$5.00

Black and orange Stoup sunnies with orange lenses!

Chew Toy

$12.00

Cream Bandana

$10.00

Stoup Coffee Mug

$15.00
Tote Bag/Book Bag

Tote Bag/Book Bag

$10.00

Gift for Beer Club Members. Encouraged to bring back bags for reuse. On sale in merchandise section to non-club members.

Sunset Patch

$5.00

Navy Blue Bandana

$10.00

Pattern Koozie

$2.00

Grey Koozie

$2.00

Logo Patch

$5.00

Stickers

Can Stickers - Citra

$2.00Out of stock

Can Stickers - Mosaic

$2.00Out of stock

Can Stickers - Pistol Fingers

$2.00

XL Ballard Logo

$3.00

XL Kenmore Logo

$3.00

Mixtape Romeo Logo

$2.50

Growler/FisherGuy

$2.50

Stoup On Tap

$2.50

B-Ball Logo

$1.00Out of stock

Fresh Hop Fiend

$2.50

Glassware

1L Stoup Stein

$16.00Out of stock

Stoup Kenmore Oktoberfest Stein. Great for drinking beer, cheersing, doing 17oz curls to get jacked.

Stoup Coffee Mug

$15.00
Enamel Black Camp Mug

Enamel Black Camp Mug

$10.00

Kenmore Ceramic Mug- 20oz

$12.00Out of stock

Tasters - 5oz

$4.00Out of stock

Tulips- 12oz

$6.00

Schooner- 12oz

$6.00

Pint- 16oz

$6.00

Growler 32oz

$5.00Out of stock

Growler 64oz

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Art & Science of Beer + PNW Inspired Kitchen

Location

6704 NE 181st St, Kenmore, WA 98028

Directions

Gallery
Stoup Kenmore image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Deja Moo - Deja Moo Kirkland
orange star4.0 • 41
9749 NE 119th Way Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Romios Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.7 • 2,012
11422 NE 124th St Kirkland, WA 98034
View restaurantnext
Tipsy Cow Burger Bar - Woodinville
orange starNo Reviews
14111 Woodinville Duvall Rd Woodinville, WA 98072
View restaurantnext
Elemental Pizza - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St SW #948 Lynnwood, WA 98037
View restaurantnext
Blazing Onion Burger Co. - Alderwood Mall
orange starNo Reviews
3000 184th St. SW, Suite 840, Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Lynnwood
orange star4.6 • 4,851
19702 Highway 99 Lynnwood, WA 98036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Kenmore
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.2 (62 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston