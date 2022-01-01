Kenmore restaurants you'll love
Kenmore's top cuisines
Must-try Kenmore restaurants
More about Stoup Brewing Kenmore
Stoup Brewing Kenmore
6704 NE 181st St, Kenmore
|Popular items
|Loaded Nachos
|$17.00
cheese sauce/cotija/pico de gallo/tomatillo avocado crema/black beans/pickled serranos
ADD red ale braised pork carnitas (6)
*gluten free without carnitas
|Chopped Salad
|$15.00
chickpeas/pepperoncini/fennel salami/provolone/sweet 100’s
*gluten free
|Side Waffle Fries
|$4.00
*gluten free, vegan
More about Kidd Valley - Kenmore
Kidd Valley - Kenmore
6434 Bothell Way NE, Kenmore