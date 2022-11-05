Grappa Restaurants Grappa Seattle
2 Boston St
Seattle, WA 98109
Appetizer
Braised Tomatoes & Burrata
organic tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil & homemade focaccia
Roasted Baby Carrots
mix color organic carrots, fig jam, honey-balsamic glaze & pistachios.
Brussels & Bacon
sautéed w/ bacon & honey balsamic vinaigrette w/ brie
El Diablo Prawns
sautéed prawns in a spicy cream sauce & grilled focaccia
Hummus
homemade hummus, tzatziki, mix olives, grilled pita topped with tomatillo salad.
Octopus
freshly charred Spanish octopus, lemon beurre blanc sauce, pickled onions, & grilled focaccia
Pesto Mussels & Clams
white wine, fresh-caught mussels, clams homemade pesto served w/ focaccia.
Steak Bites
prime tenderloin cut, spicy cream sauce & grilled focaccia
Smoked Salmon Crostini
house-made crostini, tzatziki, capers & fresh dill.
Soup & Salad
Caesar Salad Full
all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini
Caesar Salad Half
all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini
Mediterranean Salad Full
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing VE, GF
Mediterranean Salad Half
all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing VE, GF
Tomato Basil Bowl
homemade all organic classic recipe VE, GF
Tomato Basil Cup
Homemade all organic classic recipe VE, GF
Bowl Butternut Squash Soup
roasted organic squash, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, paprika, cream, goat cheese & black truffle oil.
Cup Butternut Squash Soup
roasted organic squash, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, paprika, cream, goat cheese & black truffle oil.
Entree
Chicken Marsala
seasonal hand-picked organic mushrooms, pan seared chicken cutlets, fettuccine, cream, garlic, onions, parmesan with a hint of marsala wine
Fettuccine Alfredo
homemade creamy alfredo sauce
Filet Mignon
all natural 6 oz center cut angus beef wrapped with bacon & topped with a red wine and chanterelle mushroom sauce, served with grilled asparagus and roasted carrots
Grappa Famous Paella
fresh mussels, prawns, calamari, clams, chicken, italian sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions, spicy saffron rice GF, DF
Grilled Sea Scallops Piccata
sea scallops, spaghetti, garlic, cream, lemon, white wine, chili flakes, capers & parmesan cheese.
House-made Gnocchi
pan seared gnocchi, lamb ragu sauce, cream & crumbled goat cheese.
Lasagna
house-made pasta sheets, house made lamb & beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan