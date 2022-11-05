Restaurant header imageView gallery

Grappa Restaurants Grappa Seattle

No reviews yet

2 Boston St

Seattle, WA 98109

Appetizer

Braised Tomatoes & Burrata

$16.00

organic tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil & homemade focaccia

Roasted Baby Carrots

$11.00

mix color organic carrots, fig jam, honey-balsamic glaze & pistachios.

Brussels & Bacon

$14.00

sautéed w/ bacon & honey balsamic vinaigrette w/ brie

El Diablo Prawns

$24.00

sautéed prawns in a spicy cream sauce & grilled focaccia

Hummus

$16.00

homemade hummus, tzatziki, mix olives, grilled pita topped with tomatillo salad.

Octopus

$27.00

freshly charred Spanish octopus, lemon beurre blanc sauce, pickled onions, & grilled focaccia

Pesto Mussels & Clams

$18.00

white wine, fresh-caught mussels, clams homemade pesto served w/ focaccia.

Steak Bites

$28.00

prime tenderloin cut, spicy cream sauce & grilled focaccia

Smoked Salmon Crostini

$18.00

house-made crostini, tzatziki, capers & fresh dill.

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad Full

$16.00

all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini

Caesar Salad Half

$10.00

all organic romaine, parmesan, lemon, house-made dressing and crostini

Mediterranean Salad Full

$16.00

all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing VE, GF

Mediterranean Salad Half

$10.00

all organic romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, kalamata olives, feta, house-made greek dressing VE, GF

Tomato Basil Bowl

$12.00

homemade all organic classic recipe VE, GF

Tomato Basil Cup

$9.00

Homemade all organic classic recipe VE, GF

Bowl Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

roasted organic squash, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, paprika, cream, goat cheese & black truffle oil.

Cup Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

roasted organic squash, carrots, celery, onion, garlic, paprika, cream, goat cheese & black truffle oil.

Entree

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

seasonal hand-picked organic mushrooms, pan seared chicken cutlets, fettuccine, cream, garlic, onions, parmesan with a hint of marsala wine

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.00

homemade creamy alfredo sauce

Filet Mignon

$56.00Out of stock

all natural 6 oz center cut angus beef wrapped with bacon & topped with a red wine and chanterelle mushroom sauce, served with grilled asparagus and roasted carrots

Grappa Famous Paella

$28.00

fresh mussels, prawns, calamari, clams, chicken, italian sausage, peppers, tomatoes, onions, spicy saffron rice GF, DF

Grilled Sea Scallops Piccata

$46.00

sea scallops, spaghetti, garlic, cream, lemon, white wine, chili flakes, capers & parmesan cheese.

House-made Gnocchi

$24.00

pan seared gnocchi, lamb ragu sauce, cream & crumbled goat cheese.

Lasagna

$26.00

house-made pasta sheets, house made lamb & beef ragù, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan