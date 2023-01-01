Gulab jamun in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Masala of India - Northgate
507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.99
Freshly made cheese balls deep fried in butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup garnished with pistachios.
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Gulab Jamun
|$5.00
Freshly made cheese balls, deep fried in clarified butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup. Served garnished with pistachio nuts
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.95
|Gulab Jamun
|$7.99
|Gulab Jamun
|$6.95
