Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gulab jamun in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve gulab jamun

Item pic

 

Masala of India - Northgate

507 Northeast Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$6.99
Freshly made cheese balls deep fried in butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup garnished with pistachios.
More about Masala of India - Northgate
Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
Item pic

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gulab Jamun$5.00
Freshly made cheese balls, deep fried in clarified butter to a golden brown, then gently cooked in a lightly flavored syrup. Served garnished with pistachio nuts
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gulab Jamun$6.95
An Indian delicacy made from milk, dough, fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup.
Gulab Jamun$7.99
An Indian delicacy made from milk, dough, fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup.
Gulab Jamun$6.95
An Indian delicacy made from milk, dough, fried until golden brown, and served in a honey and saffron syrup.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Banner pic

 

Maharaja - West Seattle

4542 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gulab Jamun$5.25
More about Maharaja - West Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Salad

Drunken Noodles

Chocolate Cake

French Fries

Churrasco

Bulgogi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (964 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (424 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (646 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (305 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston