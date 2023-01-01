Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paratha in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve paratha

Saffron Grill

2132 N Northgate Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lachha Paratha$8.99
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread
More about Saffron Grill
Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave., seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Paratha$4.00
Whole wheat bread with olive oil
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Paratha$5.99
Unleavened traditional indian style layered whole wheat bread.
Aloo Paratha$6.99
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions, and fresh spices.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

345 15th Avenue East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lacha Paratha$5.00
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread
More about Tandoori Flame - 345 15th Avenue East

