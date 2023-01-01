Paratha in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve paratha
Saffron Grill
2132 N Northgate Way, Seattle
|Lachha Paratha
|$8.99
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave., seattle
|Plain Paratha
|$4.00
Whole wheat bread with olive oil
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Paratha
|$5.99
Unleavened traditional indian style layered whole wheat bread.
|Aloo Paratha
|$6.99
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions, and fresh spices.