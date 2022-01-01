Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, served over rice.
BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle$16.95
BBQ pork and crispy pork belly with egg noodles, bok choy, crispy garlic oil, and ground peanuts, and served dry with soup on the side.
Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice$16.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, chili, green bean in Pad-Ka-Prau sauce, served over rice with a fried egg.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly$15.00
soft herbs, sesame vinaigrette
More about Haymaker
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Rice$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Portage Bay Cafe image

 

Portage Bay Cafe

2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Skillet$23.00
sesame ginger braised pork belly with organic hashbrowns, chinese broccoli “gai lan” & topped with extra spicy hollandaise (made with a dash of funkys hot sauce) & local, organic micro greens.
More about Portage Bay Cafe
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Pork Belly Rice$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle

4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1640 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pork belly$3.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
Sawyer image

SMOKED SALMON

Sawyer

5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Steam Buns$12.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
Pork Belly Steam Buns$11.00
gochujang, peanuts, amazu pickles, cilantro
More about Sawyer
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly$16.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PORK BELLY 'BANH MI'$6.50
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables,
jalapeño, sriracha aïoli
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl image

NOODLES

Fan Tang

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl$13.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai, a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with pan seared green pepper and rice.
More about Fan Tang
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Stir fried Green Bean with Pork Belly$13.95
Green beans stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce and garlic with crispy pork belly.
SP-Thai Basil with Crispy Pork Belly$19.00
More about Bai Tong Thai
Witness image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Witness

410 Broadway E, SEATTLE

Avg 4.6 (2067 reviews)
Takeout
Bourbon Glazed Pork Belly$18.00
Braised and Glazed Maple Rosemary Pork Belly, Walnut Polenta, Pan Jus, Crunchy and Tart Apple Salad
More about Witness
Super Six image

 

Super Six

3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Musubi$6.00
Seared pork belly, white rice with furikake, nori.
More about Super Six
Endolyne Joe's image

FRENCH FRIES

Endolyne Joe's

9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (701 reviews)
Takeout
PORK BELLY ROTI$12.50
House made roti flat bread topped with jerk smoked pork belly, onions, achiote/lime cabbage, pickled peppers. & sofrito aioli.
More about Endolyne Joe's
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Flatbread Sandwich w/ Braised Pork Belly$12.00
house-made toasted flatbread stuffed with braised pork belly, chilies, cilantro, pickled cabbage
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Skål Beer Hall image

 

Skål Beer Hall

5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly$4.00
Seasoned with sea salt and white pepper with applesauce (gf)
More about Skål Beer Hall
Item pic

 

Crackle Mi - Ballard

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi$9.98
Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)$13.98
Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
More about Crackle Mi - Ballard
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Pork Belly Rice$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
PORK BELLY TACO$6.50
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
PORK BELLY BENEDICT$16.00
chile braised pork belly, english muffin, poached eggs, haberno hollandaise, tomato salsa, fried jalapeño, fried potatoes
More about BARRIO
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate

319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (3234 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pork belly$3.50
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
L Stir Fry Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli$16.00
Crispy Pork belly stir fried with garlic, oyster sauce, and soy sauce (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
L Crispy Pork Belly Phad Pick Gang$16.00
Crispy pork belly stir fried with house red curry paste, long bean, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice$16.00
House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos$10.00
Seasoned Slow Roasted Pork Belly, topped with Cilantro and Onion.
Large Side Of Pork Belly$5.00
More about Rocket Taco
Restaurant banner

 

Six Pack Foods

5000 University Way NE suite a, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
梅菜蒸五花肉 Steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai$10.99
梅菜蒸五花肉煲仔饭 steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai casserole rice$15.99
梅菜蒸五花肉盖码粉/面 Steamed pork belly with Meigan Cai noodle soup$14.99
Served with bok choy.
More about Six Pack Foods

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Dumplings

Karaage

Fudge

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Teriyaki

Fajitas

Panna Cotta

Custard

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston