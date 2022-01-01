Pork belly in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve pork belly
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli over Rice
|$15.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with Chinese broccoli, served over rice.
|BBQ Pork & Crispy Pork Belly with Egg Noodle
|$16.95
BBQ pork and crispy pork belly with egg noodles, bok choy, crispy garlic oil, and ground peanuts, and served dry with soup on the side.
|Basil Crispy Pork Belly over Rice
|$16.95
Crispy pork belly stir-fried with basil, bell peppers, chili, green bean in Pad-Ka-Prau sauce, served over rice with a fried egg.
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
|Spicy Pork Belly Rice
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
Portage Bay Cafe
2821 NW Market Suite C, Seattle
|Pork Belly Skillet
|$23.00
sesame ginger braised pork belly with organic hashbrowns, chinese broccoli “gai lan” & topped with extra spicy hollandaise (made with a dash of funkys hot sauce) & local, organic micro greens.
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Spicy Pork Belly Rice
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
|Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - West Seattle
4203 SW Alaska St, Seattle
|pork belly
|$3.50
SMOKED SALMON
Sawyer
5309 22nd Ave NW, Seattle
|Pork Belly Steam Buns
|$12.00
gochujang, hoisin, sweet pickles, peanuts, cilantro
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly
|$16.00
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|PORK BELLY 'BANH MI'
|$6.50
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables,
jalapeño, sriracha aïoli
NOODLES
Fan Tang
360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila
|Mei Cai Pork Belly Bowl
|$13.75
梅菜蒸肉盖码饭 - Pork belly slow cooked with house chili sauce and Mei Cai, a dry pickled mustard with rich aroma from southern China, served with pan seared green pepper and rice.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Stir fried Green Bean with Pork Belly
|$13.95
Green beans stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce and garlic with crispy pork belly.
|SP-Thai Basil with Crispy Pork Belly
|$19.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Witness
410 Broadway E, SEATTLE
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Belly
|$18.00
Braised and Glazed Maple Rosemary Pork Belly, Walnut Polenta, Pan Jus, Crunchy and Tart Apple Salad
Super Six
3714 South Hudson Street, Seattle
|Pork Belly Musubi
|$6.00
Seared pork belly, white rice with furikake, nori.
FRENCH FRIES
Endolyne Joe's
9261 45th Avenue SW, Seattle
|PORK BELLY ROTI
|$12.50
House made roti flat bread topped with jerk smoked pork belly, onions, achiote/lime cabbage, pickled peppers. & sofrito aioli.
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Flatbread Sandwich w/ Braised Pork Belly
|$12.00
house-made toasted flatbread stuffed with braised pork belly, chilies, cilantro, pickled cabbage
Skål Beer Hall
5429 Ballard Ave. NW, Seattle
|Pork Belly
|$4.00
Seasoned with sea salt and white pepper with applesauce (gf)
Crackle Mi - Ballard
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle
|Soy Braised Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$9.98
Soy braised pork belly stuffed with pickled daikon carrot, scallions, cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro and homemade garlic Mayo spread in a toasted baguette.
|Soy Braised Pork Belly Bowl ( contains gluten)
|$13.98
Soy sauce braised pork belly served with lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro on hot broken rice.
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Spicy Pork Belly Rice
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with broken rice.
|Spicy Pork Belly Bánh Hỏi
|$17.50
Pure Country Farm slow roasted pork belly, lemongrass, bird's eye chili, shrimp sauce, nước chấm, served with bánh hỏi rice noodle.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|PORK BELLY TACO
|$6.50
cilantro, cucumber, pickled vegetables, jalapeño, sriracha aioli
|PORK BELLY BENEDICT
|$16.00
chile braised pork belly, english muffin, poached eggs, haberno hollandaise, tomato salsa, fried jalapeño, fried potatoes
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Northgate
319 NE Thornton Pl, Seattle
|pork belly
|$3.50
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|L Stir Fry Crispy Pork Belly with Chinese Broccoli
|$16.00
Crispy Pork belly stir fried with garlic, oyster sauce, and soy sauce (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
|L Crispy Pork Belly Phad Pick Gang
|$16.00
Crispy pork belly stir fried with house red curry paste, long bean, kaffir lime leaf, bell pepper (add fried egg $1.50) Served with white jasmine rice
|Tom Yum Crispy Pork Belly Fried Rice
|$16.00
House fried rice with chili paste, bell pepper, basil, egg, and tomato. Topped with crispy pork belly.
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|*Traditional Pork Belly Tacos
|$10.00
Seasoned Slow Roasted Pork Belly, topped with Cilantro and Onion.
|Large Side Of Pork Belly
|$5.00