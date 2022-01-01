Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rack of lamb in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve rack of lamb

Grazie Ristorante Southcenter

16943 Southcenter Parkway, Tukwila

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half Rack of Lamb$40.00
New Zealand raised, grass-fed lamb chops, grilled medium rare, topped with roasted garlic & herb infused olive oil, served with side house pasta & side veggies
More about Grazie Ristorante Southcenter
Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rack of Lamb$27.00
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Grazie Restaurant

16943 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.2 (2578 reviews)
Takeout
Rack of Lamb (Half)$40.00
Half rack of lamb chops, topped with garlic, herb infused olive oil. Served with side house pasta and side veggies.
More about Grazie Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CURRY • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Masalaofindia

507 NE Northgate Way G, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (3538 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rack Of Lamb$24.99
Rack of Lamb Chop Masala$24.99
More about Masalaofindia

