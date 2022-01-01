Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve tamales

Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant

2940 sw avalon way, Seattle

No reviews yet
CHICKEN TAMAL$14.75
PORK TAMAL$14.75
GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
Chicken Tamales$3.99
Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
Tamales$4.00
Cooked in a corn husk and filled with your choice of chicken, pork, or rajas con queso. Topped with black beans, onion, cilantro, cream and queso fresco
Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TAMALES$14.00
Two corn masa tamales steamed in the husk choice of chicken with salsa verde, pork with salsa roja or vegetarian with poblano pepper, corn and queso ranchero.
served with cabbage salad and salsa on the side.
Side Tamal$5.00
Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
Corn & Prawn Tamales$16.50
Chile-smoked prawns, chipotle cream, blistered corn, red onion escabeche.
Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
Tamal de Pollo Con Mole$12.00
Our tasty Tamal de Corn Masa with Pollo and House Black Mole.
Side of Queso Fresco & Mexican Crema
BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
Enchilada y Tamale$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chicken tamale, served with rice and beans.
Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
Corn & Prawn Tamales$16.50
Chile-smoked prawns, chipotle cream, blistered corn, red onion escabeche.
Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
Corn & Prawn Tamales$16.50
Chile-smoked prawns, chipotle cream, blistered corn, red onion escabeche.
