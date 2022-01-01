Tamales in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tamales
More about Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant
Lily's Salvadorean Restaurant
2940 sw avalon way, Seattle
|CHICKEN TAMAL
|$14.75
|PORK TAMAL
|$14.75
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Chicken Tamales
|$3.99
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Tamales
|$4.00
Cooked in a corn husk and filled with your choice of chicken, pork, or rajas con queso. Topped with black beans, onion, cilantro, cream and queso fresco
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|TAMALES
|$14.00
Two corn masa tamales steamed in the husk choice of chicken with salsa verde, pork with salsa roja or vegetarian with poblano pepper, corn and queso ranchero.
served with cabbage salad and salsa on the side.
|Side Tamal
|$5.00
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Corn & Prawn Tamales
|$16.50
Chile-smoked prawns, chipotle cream, blistered corn, red onion escabeche.
More about Mercado Luna
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Tamal de Pollo Con Mole
|$12.00
Our tasty Tamal de Corn Masa with Pollo and House Black Mole.
Side of Queso Fresco & Mexican Crema
More about La Palmera
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Enchilada y Tamale
|$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a chicken tamale, served with rice and beans.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Corn & Prawn Tamales
|$16.50
Chile-smoked prawns, chipotle cream, blistered corn, red onion escabeche.