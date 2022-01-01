Gnocchi in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA
Cafe Lago
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle
|Gnocchi
|$27.00
Prawn, pickled fresno chile, basil, white wine, butter.
Mondello Ristorante Italiano
2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle
|Gnocchi al Gorgonzola
|$20.00
Homemade ricotta gnocchi tossed in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce, topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano and walnuts.
TAPAS
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Parisienne Gnocchi
|$29.00
Foraged Mushrooms, Wild Onion Cream, Fresh Cheese, Pine Nuts, Crispy Sunchoke
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Gnocchi
|$12.95
Try with creamy tomato garlic sauce & parmesan. (1 pound)
Modena
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|GNOCCHI BOLOGNEZE
|$17.95
Gnocchi topped with home made meat sauce, Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
|GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA
|$17.95
Gnocchi with prosciutto and a lightly creamy Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
PIZZA
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Ricotta Gnocchi
|$14.00
Ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola cream sauce, toasted walnuts
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina
621 Union St, Seattle
|Gnocchi al Telefono
|$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
|Gnocchi al Telefono
|$21.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
4200 East Madison Street, Seattle
|Potato Gnocchi
|$28.00
seasonal mushroom, parsley, parmesan
Grappa Restaurants
2 Boston St, Seattle
|House-made Gnocchi
|$26.00
signature lamb ragu sauce, cream & crumbled goat cheese
|Spring Gnocchi
|$22.00
pan seared homemade gnocchi, pesto, cream, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash & parmesan.
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Northwest At It's Finest - A Sweet Potato Gnocchi Dinner
|$30.00
A Sweet potato gnocchi dinner+
Herb Roasted Mushrooms With Garlic Butter, oven roasted and drizzled with a garlic & herb butter.
Black Truffle Sweet Potato Gnocchi with lemony olive oil arugula and walnut basil pesto and vegan parmesan cheese .