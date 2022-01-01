Gnocchi in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve gnocchi

Item pic

PIZZA

Cafe Lago

2305 24th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$27.00
Prawn, pickled fresno chile, basil, white wine, butter.
More about Cafe Lago
9abc8879-f6e4-45c5-9784-f97f2acff2c2 image

 

Mondello Ristorante Italiano

2425 33rd Avenue West, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gnocchi al Gorgonzola$20.00
Homemade ricotta gnocchi tossed in a creamy gorgonzola cheese sauce, topped with a sprinkle of Parmigiano and walnuts.
More about Mondello Ristorante Italiano
The Whale Wins image

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Parisienne Gnocchi$29.00
Foraged Mushrooms, Wild Onion Cream, Fresh Cheese, Pine Nuts, Crispy Sunchoke
More about The Whale Wins
Pasta & Co image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchi$12.95
Try with creamy tomato garlic sauce & parmesan. (1 pound)
More about Pasta & Co
Item pic

 

Modena

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
GNOCCHI BOLOGNEZE$17.95
Gnocchi topped with home made meat sauce, Parmesan cheese and fresh Italian parsley.
GNOCCHI GORGONZOLA$17.95
Gnocchi with prosciutto and a lightly creamy Gorgonzola sauce, topped with Parmesan and fresh Italian parsley.
More about Modena
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pettirosso

1101 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gnocchi$20.00
More about Cafe Pettirosso
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Gnocchi$14.00
Ricotta gnocchi, gorgonzola cream sauce, toasted walnuts
More about Bar Cotto
Cortina image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi al Telefono$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
Gnocchi al Telefono$21.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
More about Cortina
Potato Gnocchi image

 

How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park

4200 East Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Potato Gnocchi$28.00
seasonal mushroom, parsley, parmesan
More about How to Cook a Wolf - Madison Park
Item pic

 

Grappa Restaurants

2 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
House-made Gnocchi$26.00
signature lamb ragu sauce, cream & crumbled goat cheese
Spring Gnocchi$22.00
pan seared homemade gnocchi, pesto, cream, cherry tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash & parmesan.
More about Grappa Restaurants
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Northwest At It's Finest - A Sweet Potato Gnocchi Dinner$30.00
A Sweet potato gnocchi dinner+
Herb Roasted Mushrooms With Garlic Butter, oven roasted and drizzled with a garlic & herb butter.
Black Truffle Sweet Potato Gnocchi with lemony olive oil arugula and walnut basil pesto and vegan parmesan cheese .
More about Plum Bistro

