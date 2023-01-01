Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve coconut curry

Harried & Hungry image

 

Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street

515 S Michigan Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
8oz Potato Leek$6.50
12oz Potato Leek$7.25
More about Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
Coconut Panang Curry image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Coconut Panang Curry$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Kanak image

 

Kanak - 2211 4th ave

2211 4th ave, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goa Coconut Curry$12.00
Curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices
More about Kanak - 2211 4th ave
Item pic

SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cedars Restaurant - University District

4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2342 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Curry Paneer
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic, paneer and our special blend of spices.
Coconut Curry Beef
Rich beef curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices.
Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.
More about Cedars Restaurant - University District
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Panang Curry$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Green Lake

Map

Map

