Coconut curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve coconut curry
Harried & Hungry - 515 S Michigan Street
515 S Michigan Street, Seattle
|8oz Potato Leek
|$6.50
|12oz Potato Leek
|$7.25
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Coconut Panang Curry
|$19.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Kanak - 2211 4th ave
2211 4th ave, seattle
|Goa Coconut Curry
|$12.00
Curry cooked with coconut, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices
SOUPS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cedars Restaurant - University District
4759 Brooklyn Ave NE, Seattle
|Coconut Curry Paneer
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic, paneer and our special blend of spices.
|Coconut Curry Beef
Rich beef curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices.
|Coconut Curry Chicken
Rich curry cooked with coconuts, ginger, garlic and special blend of spices.